Kyle Harrison no match for Giants offense

After the San Francisco Giants lost 8-1 on Monday to the Washington Nationals, I wrote this:

The offense did what it’s done so well dating back to the final quarter of last season: hit just well enough to create opportunities, and just poorly enough to squander those opportunities.

I apologize for repurposing my own words, it’s just that games like Tuesday’s loss don’t exactly leave me eager to use my brain, or even keep my eyes open. Sometimes we need to take shortcuts. If the Giants can find one or three, I’d appreciate it.

The Giants turned that philosophy and execution up a notch on Tuesday, which is to say they created even more opportunities, which leads to even more squandering, which leads to even more frustration.

It’s a vicious cycle. The Giants had 10 hits in this game, but only one came with a runner in scoring position. They had 10 hits in this game, but not a damn one exceeded singledom, which was just the 16th time they’ve had double-digit hits without any extra-baggers since 2000.

And with that, a trend has continued. The Giants starting pitching, which has been built, sold, and praised as the strength of the team, has no margin for error. They need greatness in a sport where goodness is supposed to be enough. Kyle Harrison provided goodness on Tuesday, but it was no match for the greatness of the team’s offensive ineptitude; despite being near the top of the leaderboards in many encouraging underlying statistics, the Giants have somehow gone nine consecutive games without scoring five runs, which is really impressive if you’re able to turn it upside-down, or something.

Harrison was great to start things off. A day after the Giants sat through Blake Snell pitching three-ball counts to seemingly everyone, and needing 59 pitches to escape the second inning, Harrison breezed through the first six batters he saw, striking out five of them and needing just 27 pitches. It was yet another reminder as to how good of a pitcher he can be.

While Harrison muscled through the first two innings, the offense filed a grievance and sought karmic retribution, and somehow won. In the first inning, with LaMonte Wade Jr. on first base and one out, Jorge Soler struck out protecting the plate after taking a pair of “nope, those aren’t strikes, why are you pretending they’re strikes” strikes.

It killed a rally, but all is normalized. Just an inning later, after Thairo Estrada had drawn a one-out walk, Mike Yastrzemski spat on a pair of two-strike pitches that could have easily sent him packing, then rifled an opposite-field single, which set up Estrada to score on a Patrick Bailey sacrifice fly.

That'll do it, Bailey pic.twitter.com/ORBz5yPUng — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) April 10, 2024

The Giants had a lead! You don’t see that every day!

Harrison took the mound for the third inning, this time tasked with protecting a golden one-run lead, the latest in a line of Matt Cain disciples. But after retiring the first two batters, his perfect game was broken up by a single from Jacob Young.

And then, for the second day in a row, the Giants picked off a batter only to not record an out. Harrison immediately caught Young off the bag, but Wade couldn’t get the ball out of his mitt quickly enough to fire a fruitful throw to second. Despite being caught with his hand in the cookie jar, Young had escaped unscathed, with a stolen base (and a few cookies) to his name. And then he stole third. And then the one issue Harrison has had this year — the long ball — reared its ugly head when CJ Abrams put forth one of the more impressive Oracle Park dingers I’ve seen in a while, taking on Triple’s Alley in a lefty-on-lefty battle and easily emerging victorious.

ECLIPSE WHO here's your moonshot pic.twitter.com/jmoHdlj7Eh — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) April 10, 2024

There are years where you don’t see two unsuccessfully successful pickoff plays all season, and the Giants had them in back-to-back games. There are months where a team doesn’t fall victim to the “you should have been out of this inning but you’re accidentally not out of it and now you’re going to give up a home run to a batter who never should have been up and it’s going to cost you the game” trick, and the Giants have done it twice in four days, after all of Saturday’s runs occurred on a home run that never should have had the chance to introduce itself.

Symmetry, or perhaps just repetition, has been an odd theme to this Giants season, and so it was fitting that in the fifth inning, with the score still 2-1, Young once again hit a two-out single, once again stole second base, and was once again knocked home by Abrams, this time on a single.

Why do the Giants do this? Do they think it’s poetic?

A 3-1 deficit was enough to make most people give up on the Giants chances, and for good reason. Yet a rally laid in waiting, ready to give you just a sliver of ill-advised hope.

That rally came in the sixth inning, when Matt Chapman knocked a leadoff single — the rare leadoff hit that the Giants actually did something with. They took their sweet time, though, with Estrada striking out and Yastrzemski hitting into a fielder’s choice.

With the thought of squandering another runner weighing heavily on their minds, the back of the order struck magic: Bailey singled (he had a delightful day, reaching base three times and throwing out a runner), and Nick Ahmed worked from behind in the count to chop one through the hole on the right side. Yaz scored and, following an errant throw to third, Bailey scored as well.

The Giants had tied the game! Who possibly could have seen that coming, he remarks with zero sarcasm about a very normal baseball activity.

It didn’t last long at all. Ryan Walker, in for the seventh after Harrison’s night was complete (six innings, five hits, no walks, three runs, and eight strikeouts), continued the trend of shutdownless innings, giving up a rally that scored a run, kindly returning the lead to the Nationals. Tyler Rogers did the same in the ninth, allowing back-to-back doubles to spot Washington an insurance run, pushing the score to 5-3.

And then the Giants set about breaking your heart. To this point they’d done a fairly decent job at the whole “hit just well enough to annoy the crap out of you” concept, but it was missing something. It was time for the main attraction.

That need to destroy what little shred of optimism you allowed to creep in motivated Jung Hoo Lee to lead off the inning with a single. It inspired Wilmer Flores to follow with a single of his own. When Jorge Soler fell down in the count 0-2, it was that thirst for positivity destruction that allowed him to dig deep and draw a walk.

The bases were loaded with no outs. The Giants had a fun run at third, a tying run at second, a walk-off run at first, and a neener-neener-neener run in the box.

Michael Conforto hit into a fielder’s choice that got the lead runner, and Matt Chapman grounded into an inning-ending double play.

We can’t have nice things. But the Giants sure will show us what those nice things look like.