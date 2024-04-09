The San Francisco Giants take on the Washington Nationals again tonight at Oracle Park.

Taking the mound for the Giants will be left-hander Kyle Harrison, who enters tonight’s game with a 4.91 ERA, 6.24 FIP, with nine strikeouts to three walks in 11 innings pitched. His last start was on April 3rd, in which he allowed four runs on four hits with four strikeouts and three walks in five innings.

He’ll be facing off against Nationals right-hander Joan Adon, who was called up from Triple-A Rochester to start tonight’s game. Adon had a 6.45 ERA, 4.98 FIP with 48 strikeouts to 24 walks in 51.2 innings pitched for the Nationals in 2023, in which he made ten starts.

Lineups

Giants

Jung Hoo Lee - CF LaMonte Wade, Jr. - 1B Jorge Soler - DH Michael Conforto - LF Matt Chapman - 3B Thairo Estrada - 2B Mike Yastrzemski - RF Patrick Bailey - C Nick Ahmed - SS

LHP: Kyle Harrison

Nationals

CJ Abrams - SS Lane Thomas - RF Joey Gallo - DH Joey Meneses - 1B Jesse Winker - LF Riley Adams - C Ildemaro Vargas - 2B Trey Lipscomb - 3B Jacob Young - CF

RHP: Joan Adon

Game #12

Who: San Francisco Giants (4-7) vs. Washington Nationals (4-6)

Where: Oracle Park, San Francisco, California

When: 6:45 p.m. PT

Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)

National broadcast: n/a

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM, KSFN 1510 AM