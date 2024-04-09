Tuesday BP: What to do about a struggling offense

The San Francisco Giants lost 8-1 on Monday against the Washington Nationals. It was not a very pleasant baseball game to watch. And while pitching — namely Blake Snell’s debut — may have earned the headlines, it was continued offensive ineptitude that made you think long and hard about making making some dinner reservations for 6:45 p.m. tonight.

After scoring 21 runs in their first three games of the season, the Giants have scored just 22 runs in the eight games since. While built to win with pitching, the Giants did revamp their offense a bit this offseason, adding Jorge Soler, Matt Chapman, Jung Hoo Lee, and Tom Murphy, while promoting Pat Burrell to co-hitting coach.

So far the results are eyebrow raising.

But there are multiple sides to the story. While the Giants have scored just 2.75 runs per game over their last eight — a figure that looks even worse when you consider how much help they’ve gotten from opposing defenses — they’ve also hit just 5-55 with runners in scoring position in that time frame. They entered Monday’s game with the fifth-lowest BABIP in the Majors, and while their lack of speed means they probably won’t ever have a super-high BABIP, that number should course correct. They also entered the game tied for the highest average exit velocity in the Majors, which makes the BABIP look curious and curiouser still.

If you’re willing to trust the stats, they say the team should get a lot better. The Giants are in the bottom 10 in the difference between their expected batting average and their actual batting average; in the difference between their expected slugging percentage and their actual slugging percentage; and in the difference between their expected weighted on-base average and their actual weighted on-base average.

In other words, the Giants, while maddeningly frustrating, have been equally maddeningly unlucky. And while, despite what broadcasters misusing the law of averages would have you believe, this does not mean they are going to start getting lucky, it does mean that they’re likely to at least stop getting so unlucky.

But is it enough? The Giants trust in Michael Conforto, Mike Yastrzemski, and Thairo Estrada to be solid everyday contributors has yielded one shiny and beautiful result, and two disasters that make you cover your eyes (Yastrzemsi is now 1-20 with no extra-base hits, three walks, and 11 strikeouts, and Estrada 7-43 with two extra-base hits, no walks, and 13 strikeouts). The decision to run with Nick Ahmed as the everyday shortstop looks brilliant the three or four times a night that the ball is hit in his direction, and like malpractice when the Giants are batting. Lee and Chapman have hit well below league-average, and while there’s no sense trying to critique those signings, those bats chose the wrong time to slump.

The Giants will probably wait it out, and it’s probably the smart thing to do. But one wonders how many games they can hit so putridly — regardless of the underlying metrics — before Marco Luciano and Luis Matos, or hell, even Heliot Ramos or Brett Wisely get a call.

Those names aren’t clear fixes or even upgrades, of course. The grass is always greener when a team is struggling, as evidenced by the fan who commented in my direction during Monday’s loss that the team should waive Yastrzemski and call up Matos who “is hitting .400 in AAA.” The actual Matos, however, is hitting .208. But that’s not shiny enough, so we ignore it when forming opinions and arguments.

For now, that’s all we have. We can only guess what the right solution is, and we can only hope that the Giants guess is correct. Soon we’ll find out, for better or for worse.

What time do the Giants play today?

The Giants and Nationals face off again tonight at 6:45 p.m. PT.