Giants lose in every way that you can lose

The San Francisco Giants lost to the Washington Nationals on Monday night. That much is probably long evident — I’m not sure how one would manage to bypass both the game and the headline, only to discover in the body of the article what the outcome was.

The Giants lost, first and foremost, because they did not pitch well. But if they had pitched well, they would have lost because they did not hit well. And if they had hit well, they would have lost because it was one of those nights. Things were weird. Everything felt off. The ball bounced in funny ways, and the creative interpretation of the strike zone was probably a delight if you’re one of those people who understands art.

There’s a reason that the baseball season is 162 games*. You can learn a lot in two or three football games. You get a pretty good idea of what a team looks like 10 or 20 games into a basketball season. But the law of averages requires a larger sacrifice from baseball. You’re flipping a weighted coin and not only do you need more than a few flips to learn something, but the cat keeps wandering in and pawing at it in midair. Those flips count too, you know. Mark ‘em, dude. It’s gonna take you at least 100 flips before you have even the slightest idea what the coin is inclined to do.

* Money. The baseball season is 162 games because of money.

This was a pawed-at in midair game. Don’t mistake that with the other kind of coin flip oddity, where your roommate whose name is Joe West wanders in mid-flip, catches the coin, throws it in the toilet, and then slaps you in the face. Those games happen too. They’re the games where you don’t feel like you should have lost, but somehow you did. You know those games: some dingbat parked in two parking spaces, forcing you to park in two spaces, and when you return to your car the first dingbat is gone and Victory is standing there tapping their foot, harassing you for not knowing how to park considerately.

No, this was not one of those games. A pawed-at in midair game cares not for your feelings. The Giants weren’t robbed. They lost because they were clearly worse at baseball than their not-very-good-at-baseball opponent. But that didn’t change the fact that everything felt weird. Sometimes you shake your head to try and reset not just your equilibrium, but the world’s. This was one of those games.

It began with excitement, as Blake Snell was making his Giants debut. And the faithful at Oracle Park were immediately treated to The Entire Blake Snell Experience.

Snell’s pitching philosophy can be surmised with alarming simplicity: throw pitches that cannot be hit. Needless to say, the easiest way to do this is to throw pitches that aren’t strikes, which Snell spends a lot of time doing. The result is a lot of balls, a lot of walks, and a lot of pitches. And oh yeah: not very many hits.

Snell opened his Giants career by loading the count against Jacob Young, before recording a strikeout on a pitch nowhere near the strike zone. The beauty of muddling Snell’s philosophy with some of the most how the hell does anyone ever hit a baseball? pitches on the planet is that you can throw a 3-2 pitch way outside the zone and feel like any result will be good.

The second batter, Jesse Winker, also worked the count full before being retired.

The third batter, Lane Thomas, also worked the count full, but he singled.

The fourth batter, Joey Gallo, also worked the count full. Snell struck him out.

It was productive, but cost 26 pitches. It was amusing and very new to the Giants. And if you’re new to Snell, well ... get used to many iterations of this. The counts go full often. The pitch count rises often. But the runners are stranded often.

The bottom of the first inning gave you hope that the Giants, whose offensive personnel may be revamped, but not yet to any avail, were finally in for a dam-breaking day, even with Michael Conforto getting a day off. Jung Hoo Lee, who had hit 2-20 in his past five games, recovered from an 0-2 count to line an opposite-field leadoff single.

And then came perhaps the lone highlight of the day for the Giants. After Wilmer Flores was retired, LaMonte Wade Jr. hit a blooping flare of doink job the other way. To the naked eye, it was unclear if it would drop for a hit or be chased down by Winker. But thankfully Lee does not have a TV-watching spectator’s so-called naked eye, and read it all the way, easily going first to third. Wade, hustling out of the box, took advantage of the ball’s Steph Curry-esque arc and hang-time — as well as Lee moving to the corner — and stretched his single into a double. Winker, looking to fire a return punch, threw to second both late and inaccurately, allowing Lee to scamper all the way home.

That's one way to get on the board pic.twitter.com/8DWLw40x9a — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) April 9, 2024

The Giants, with all of six runs to their name in the last three games, had struck early. And they’d done it with good baserunning, which had been absent all year. This must be what good baseball feels like!

Fame is fleeting, and so too is good baseball for the Giants. The vibes did not last long. Wade was stranded on second — quite a trend as you’ll soon find out — and we headed to the second inning, which is where the aforementioned cat makes its cinematic debut.

It was one of the weirder half-innings I can recall seeing. An inning in which the team, the umpire, and the sport in general felt a wee bit too intoxicated for a Monday night.

Snell began by facing Joey Meneses, and quickly fell behind 3-0 on what could have been three called strikes. Mike Krukow would later dub Chris Guccione’s imaginary floating square as “the tightest we’ve seen” this year, and I’m inclined to agree. Snell recovered, taking the count full for the fifth consecutive time, and eventually striking out Meneses. But madness and silliness and general baseball buffoonery were well in the air.

He fell behind the next batter, Keibert Ruiz, 3-0 as well, before calling catcher Patrick Bailey out for a little chitchat about the best Bay Area eating establishments for after the game. Snell walked Ruiz, then walked Ildemaro Vargas. He’d thrown a three-ball count to the first seven batters of the game, and this was no longer The Blake Snell Experience. This was The Blake Snell Experience encounters first-game-with-no-Spring-Training rust, after drinking a glass of questionable umpiring, on a day where you accidentally tie your shoes together.

Trey Lipscomb finally broke the three-ball streak, but he did so with a game-tying single, and then he promptly stole second base to eliminate any potential inning-ending double play.

And then all hellish silliness broke lose. Luis Garcia Jr. hit an erratically-bouncing slow chopper to the right side that Flores and Snell couldn’t turn into an out. Ye Olde RBI Infield Single at your service.

And then Snell picked off Lipscomb, and while the Giants were frantically trying to figure out how to get out the pickled runner, Lipscomb broke home, and despite Snell throwing the best fastball of the night from first to home, Lipscomb honored Monday’s eclipse by turning his body into a crescent moon to evade the sweeping tag of Bailey. Somehow a successful pickoff had turned into a successful double steal.

At long last, Snell got out of the inning. But he’d thrown 33 pitches, giving him 59 on the night. He’d given up exactly one decently-hit baseball in the inning, and yet the Nationals had scored three runs.

Snell would return for the third inning, and set the side down in order before calling it a night. Not only is there rust, but there’s a not-yet-built-up arm to consider, and the Giants simply weren’t going to push him past the 72 pitches he threw, especially with the stress contained within.

The bullpen, so hot and cold all year, was again hot and cold. The Giants seemed intent on firing all of their high-strikeout lefty with questionable control bullets at once, and sent Erik Miller out to the fourth inning, which he handled exceptionally well.

But after issuing a one-out walk in the fifth inning, Miller gave way to Landen Roupp, who has been one of the best stories of a poorly-written start to the season. But all good stories have plot twists, and Roupp, scoreless in his first four outings, needed just two pitches to get an ERA, with Thomas taking him deep to push Washington’s lead to 5-1. The Nats kept the hits coming, and tacked on another run before the inning ended.

At 5-1 you hung your head. At 6-1 you knew, somewhere in you, that this game was over.

The “hot” part of the “hot and cold bullpen” did return, with Kai-Wei Teng pitching a perfect sixth and seventh, and a scoreless eighth, before he and Taylor Rogers combined to fall apart in the ninth, ceding the two runs that would finalize the 8-1 score.

Along the way, the offense did what it’s done so well dating back to the final quarter of last season: hit just well enough to create opportunities, and just poorly enough to squander those opportunities.

Lee also led off the third inning with a hit, this time an opposite-field double. Matt Chapman led off the fourth with a walk, and Wade the sixth with a double. Those players did not score. The Giants hit a deflating 0-10 with runners in scoring position, and Wade’s first-inning double — the third at-bat of the game for the Giants — was the only hit they recorded with a runner on base.

That follows a series in which they hit 1-17 with runners in scoring position. Which followed a series in which they hit 4-21 with runners in scoring position. Which followed a game in which they hit 0-7 with runners in scoring position.

For all you people who haven’t figured out how to access the calculator function on your iPhone, that’s 5-55 with runners in scoring position over the last eight games.

Those numbers will change. For all their offensive ineptitude, the Giants entered the game tied for the highest average exit velocity in the Majors. And if you’re questioning how important that stat is, just read the top seven names and pretend you didn’t hear the Rockies mentioned: Giants, Royals, Rockies, Cubs, Dodgers, Braves, Orioles.

The hits are coming. The Giants have the fifth-lowest BABIP in the majors.

The hits are coming. Just keep saying it to yourself.

The hits are coming. But, like ... can they hurry up already?