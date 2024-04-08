4/8 Gamethread: Giants vs. Nationals

The San Francisco Giants are kicking off their fourth series of the year, and it comes on the heels of a dramatic Sunday victory that gave them their first series win of the 2024 campaign. But with all due respect to the Giants lineup, and to their adversary, the Washington Nationals, this game is about one person: Blake Snell.

Snell, the reigning NL Cy Young winner, will be making his Giants debut tonight. While the team upgraded their hitting this offseason, they’re clearly trying to win with pitching and defense, and Snell’s first time taking the mound in orange and black represents just how much potential they now have with that blueprint.

In 2023, Snell went 14-9 with a 2.25 ERA, a 3.44 FIP, and 234 strikeouts to 99 walks in 180 innings. He led the Majors in walks allowed, but also in ERA, ERA+, and hits per nine innings. I am very excited to watch him pitch for the Giants. You should be too. If you aren’t, I’m confused.

On the other side is right-handed pitcher Trevor Williams, who makes his second start of the year. In his season debut against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Williams gave up three hits, two walks, and two runs in 5.1 innings of work, with five strikeouts.

The Giants lineup, which has had so much consistency this year, gets a mild shakeup for this game, as Michael Conforto is getting day off to rest while dealing with minor side soreness. The Giants offense has been bad this year, and Conforto has been far and away their best hitter, so ... well ... yeah. Gets some hits please, other guys.

Enjoy the game, Giants fans!

Lineups

Giants

Jung Hoo Lee (L) — CF — 53 OPS+ Wilmer Flores (R) — 1B — 119 OPS+ LaMonte Wade Jr. (L) — LF — 116 OPS+ Jorge Soler (R) — DH — 123 OPS+ Matt Chapman (R) — 3B — 75 OPS+ Mike Yastrzemski (L) — RF — -19 OPS+ Thairo Estrada (R) — 2B — 11 OPS+ Patrick Bailey (S) — C — 130 OPS+ Nick Ahmed (R) — SS — 40 OPS+

P. Blake Snell — LHP — Season debut

Nats

Jacob Young (R) — CF — -18 OPS+ Jesse Winker (L) — LF — 127 OPS+ Lane Thomas (R) — RF — 31 OPS+ Joey Gallo (L) — 1B — 119 OPS+ Joey Meneses (R) — DH — 63 OPS+ Keibert Ruiz (S) — C — 57 OPS+ Ildemaro Vargas (S) — SS — 138 OPS+ Trey Lipscomb (R) — 3B — 52 OPS+ Luis García Jr. (L) — 2B — 150 OPS+

P. Trevor Williams — RHP — 2.43 FIP

Game #11

Who: San Francisco Giants (4-6) vs. Washington Nationals (3-6)

Where: Oracle Park, San Francisco, California

When: 6:45 p.m. PT

Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)

National broadcast: MLB Network, out of market only (available on fuboTV)

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM, KSFN 1510 AM