Minor League Roundup, April 6-7: And we’re off!

The 2024 Minor League Baseball season got underway in earnest on Friday. After a week of just AAA, all four of the San Francisco Giants A-Ball affiliates were in action on Friday. I didn’t cover that day because I try not to work on Saturdays, but it’s a bit funny that a lot more happened in those games than in the Saturday and Sunday games, which is what we’re here to talk about.

So I’ll try and pepper in some info from Friday as we go along. I’m still trying to find my early-season groove here and figure out the best way to make sure all the games are covered. Let’s dive into it.

Link to the 2024 McCovey Chronicles Community Prospect List (CPL)

All listed positions are the positions played in that game.

AAA Sacramento (5-4)

Saturday: Sacramento River Cats lost to the Reno Aces (Diamondbacks) 12-5 [box score]

Sunday: Sacramento River Cats lost to the Reno Aces 5-4 [box score]

It’s fitting that today is the day that Blake Snell makes his Giants debut, since it was a humbling weekend for the Giants top pitching prospects — the kind of weekend that makes you remember that some AAA seasoning isn’t a bad thing.

If we go back to Friday, we get the second career AAA start for LHP Carson Whisenhunt (No. 4 CPL). Whiz was admittedly battling some truly brutal weather in Reno — weather that surely impacted the bite of his offspeed pitches, and weather that you don’t have to pitch through very often in the Majors.

Whether it was the weather or just a bad day, Whisenhunt had, well ... a bad day. He did a good job finding the strike zone, with 42 of 63 pitches being strikes, but otherwise he got roughed up. The 2022 2nd-round pick got pulled after 3.2 innings, and gave up 8 hits, 1 walk, 6 runs, and 5 earned runs, with 3 strikeouts. A pair of the 8 hits against Whisenhunt cleared the fence, due to a theme: he gave up a lot of hard contact.

That was also a theme on Saturday when RHP Mason Black (No. 10 CPL) took the mound and ended the game with an eerily-similar line to Whisenhunt: 3.2 innings, 7 hits, 1 walk, 1 hit batter, 5 strikeouts, 6 runs, and 3 earned runs.

Black and Whisenhunt remain two of the best prospects in the system, and it will take far more than a bad game to change that. But these games are important reminders that there’s usually a reason why players on the Major League roster are on the Major League roster, and why players in the Minor Leagues are in the Minor Leagues. It’s easy to fall into the trap of thinking that a good prospect represents a clear and risk-free upgrade over a middling player on the roster — yesterday someone tweeted at me that the Giants should waive Mike Yastrzemski and promote Hunter Bishop. But it ain’t that simple.

On a similar note, outfielder Luis Matos has definitely cooled down after an obscene start. He hit just 1-8 with a walk and a hit by pitch over the weekend, though he also stole a base and didn’t strike out. Since hitting 3-6 with 2 home runs in his AAA season debut, Matos has gone just 2-18 with 1 double and 1 walk, albeit with just 1 strikeout. I still think there’s a good chance that he ends the year as San Francisco’s best outfielder, but again ... there is no reason to assume he’s a clear upgrade over any of the Giants outfielders just yet.

It was also a quiet weekend for outfielder Heliot Ramos (No. 13 CPL), who hit 2-9 with a walk and 4 strikeouts. Ramos had a brilliant stretch of games after a dreadful opener, but has cooled down and is still struggling with strikeouts. Still and all, he’s making better swing decisions, hitting the crap out of the ball, and has a .933 OPS with a 130 wRC+.

Shortstop Marco Luciano (No. 2 CPL) had a pretty solid weekend, hitting 2-7 with a double, 3 walks, and 2 strikeouts, bringing his OPS to .981 and his wRC+ to 162. Luciano hasn’t shown off his home run power yet this season, but he’s knocking absolute line drive missiles all over the field. If the Giants offense continues to struggle as much as it has been doing, you have to wonder when the offensive upgrade of replacing Nick Ahmed with Luciano will feel like the right move to the front office, defense be damned.

A really nice weekend for second baseman/center fielder Brett Wisely, who is having a great start to the year. The lefty hit 4-8 with 2 doubles, a walk, and a strikeout, bringing his OPS to 1.246 and his wRC+ to 211. Wisely is not only making noise when he puts the bat on the ball, but he’s rocking some amazing plate discipline numbers right now: in 34 plate appearances he’s drawn 7 walks, while striking out just twice. He’s on the 40-man roster, and it seems inevitable that he’ll get an opportunity again this year, especially if third baseman Casey Schmitt (who hit 1-6 with 3 walks over the weekend, giving him a .341 OPS and a -12 wRC+) keeps struggling.

RHP R.J. Dabovich (No. 40 CPL) again got rocked, and I again remain unconcerned. It’s just good seeing him back on the field after losing nearly all of 2023 to injury. If he’s still struggling in a few weeks, then we can start to get worried.

LHP Juan Sánchez (No. 36 CPL) and RHP Randy Rodríguez (No. 33 CPL) had their first hiccups of the season, though not very big ones: the former gave up a run in an inning of work, with 2 strikeouts, while the latter walked a pair and gave up a hit, but kept runs off the board in 0.2 innings.

AA Richmond (1-2)

Saturday: Richmond Flying Squirrels beat the Somerset Patriots (Yankees) 13-3 [box score]

Sunday: Richmond Flying Squirrels lost to the Somerset Patriots 8-0 [box score]

Hunter Bishop may not be better than Mike Yastrzemski, but that doesn’t keep him from being an exciting storyline in the first few days of the Minor League season. By now, everyone knows the Bishop story. He’s the first draft pick of the Farhan Zaidi era, taken with the No. 10 pick in 2019. He gets labeled with the dreaded “bust” word by many Giants fans, but I have a hard time ascribing that adjective to players who have been slowed by injuries more than by performance.

Despite this being his sixth season as a professional baseball player, Bishop entered the year with just 134 games in his career ... and none above High-A.

After a nice-enough debut on Friday in which he collected a hit and generally hit the ball very hard, Bishop shined on Saturday before getting Sunday off. Playing at designated hitter, the lefty outfielder hit 2-5 with a home run, a walk, and no strikeouts.

BISHOP BLAST



Hunter's first homer in Double-A got out in a hurry! pic.twitter.com/zOqoLPFdcG — Richmond Flying Squirrels (@GoSquirrels) April 6, 2024

Bishop has so many tools and so much athleticism ... I’m very curious to see what he’ll look like if he can stay healthy this year.

But the stars of the weekend were Saturday’s middle infielders. Second baseman Jimmy Glowenke (No. 39 CPL), who had an exceptional bounceback campaign in 2023, is back in AA after 75 games there last year. He felt like a “have a good month and you’ll head to AAA” candidate, and so far he’s working towards that: he didn’t play on Sunday, but on Saturday hit 4-5 with a double and a hit by pitch.

Jimmy Glowenke's first RBIs of the season ✅ pic.twitter.com/zy9R3ZlnyO — Richmond Flying Squirrels (@GoSquirrels) April 6, 2024

On the other side of the bag was shortstop Christian Koss, who quietly came over to the Giants in a small trade a few days before Opening Day. Koss, a 12th-round pick in 2019, had about as good of a day as exists, hitting a perfect 3-3 with a home run, a triple, 2 walks, and a stolen base. Yep, that’ll play.

More runs? More runs.



Christian Koss launches his first homer as a Squirrel and we've opened up a 10-run cushion. pic.twitter.com/7K2n1u70WA — Richmond Flying Squirrels (@GoSquirrels) April 6, 2024

Otherwise, the bats for the Flying Squirrels have been fairly silent. Center fielder Grant McCray (No. 12 CPL) has struggled in his first few AA games, hitting 0-8 with 6 strikeouts, though he’s drawn 2 walks. He also started slowly in the first month with High-A Eugene last year, so perhaps it’s acclimating to a new level, or the cold weather. First baseman/right fielder Victor Bericoto (No. 19 CPL) hit just 1-9 with 3 strikeouts over the weekend, though he had a good offensive day in Friday’s opener.

Saturday’s game was started by RHP Carson Ragsdale (No. 32 CPL) who made his AA debut. Ragsdale also firmly fits into the “what if he could stay healthy?” bucket — he pitched just 33.1 innings in 2022 and 2023 combined. But my goodness is there absurd talent in that arm, as evidenced by 7 strikeouts in 4 innings (albeit with 2 hits, 3 walks, and 2 earned runs).

Carson Ragsdale's got his first K in Double-A pic.twitter.com/tqci44lOGL — Richmond Flying Squirrels (@GoSquirrels) April 6, 2024

There were other good pitching performances, if nothing dramatic or dominant. RHP Ryan Murphy, who is repeating the level after an up-and-down 2023, started Sunday and was hot-and-cold. Somerset hitters had a difficult time making good contact, as Murphy allowed just 1 hit and 1 unearned run in 3 innings of work, with 2 strikeouts. But he struggled with control, allowing 3 walks, hitting a batter, and throwing just 38 of 64 pitches for strikes.

LHP Nick Swiney is returning to AA after some struggles in his first attempt at AAA last season. So far, so good for the 2020 Compensatory Round pitcher, who pitched 2 no-hit innings on Saturday, giving up 1 walk while striking out 3 batters. RHP Matt Frisbee also pitched quite well, striking out 3 in 3 scoreless innings, with just 2 hits.

Unfortunately, things didn’t go so well for RHP Eric Silva (No. 41 CPL) in his AA debut. Silva’s prospect stock took a huge hit last year after a rough season, but reports coming out of spring were glistening — Silva was said to have rediscovered some of his lost movement and velocity. That wasn’t really on display Sunday though, as he gave up 2 hits, 4 walks, and 5 runs, while recording just 2 outs.

High-A Eugene (2-1)

Saturday: Eugene Emeralds beat the Tri-City Dust Devils (Angels) 7-1 [box score]

Sunday: Eugene Emeralds lost to the Tri-City Dust Devils 4-3 [box score]

There’s no hiding the fact that, going into the start of the Minor League season, Eugene is the least-interesting of the Giants A-Ball affiliates. But that certainly doesn’t mean that there’s a lack of excitement surrounding the squad.

One of the biggest questions entering the 2024 Minor League season for the Giants was what they would do about their middle infield assignments. In addition to Diego Velasquez (No. 21 CPL) being ready for a promotion after a strong full season with Low-A San Jose last year, the Giants used their 2nd, 3rd, 4th, and 5th-round picks on middle infielders: in order, Walker Martin, Cole Foster, Maui Ahuna, and Quinn McDaniel. How would they place those players, to make no mention of the many, many other less high-profile lower-level middle infielders?

They opted to keep Martin in extended spring training, with Foster and Ahuna heading to San Jose. McDaniel — perhaps because he played well in his 29-game debut last year, or perhaps because he’s lowest on the totem pole and the team will be less careful with his development, got the aggressive assignment to join Velasquez in Eugene.

And both of them are shining. McDaniel was absolutely sensational on Saturday, as the right-handed hitter, playing second base, reached base in all 5 of his plate appearances thanks to 4 singles and a walk. He made the most of his time there, too, as he stole 3 bases. McDaniel got the day off on Sunday, but I should mention that he shined in his debut as well, going 2-4 with a double on Friday.

Quinn McDaniel was 4 for 4 with a walk and three stolen bases in Saturday’s victory over Tri-City pic.twitter.com/l7l03POpY3 — SFGProspects (@SFGProspects) April 7, 2024

Velasquez was the DH on Saturday, and matched McDaniel’s output, hitting 2-4 with 2 doubles, a walk, and a stolen base. The switch-hitter, who doesn’t turn 21 until after the season ends, is showing that his contact rates play at the level: he’s 4-12 with 2 walks to start the year.

Diego Velasquez was 2 for 4 with two doubles and a stolen base in Saturday’s victory over Tri-City pic.twitter.com/WjFGy1Eq8I — SFGProspects (@SFGProspects) April 8, 2024

Eugene is shy on offensive star power, but corner outfielder and MCC cult hero Tanner O’Tremba had a nice weekend, hitting 2-5 with 2 walks and 2 stolen bases.

The weekend pitching couldn’t match Friday’s sublime opener, when LHP Jack Choate and RHPs Dylan Cumming and Cameron Cotter all dominated, combining for a 2-hit, 0-walk, 13-strikeout shutout. The highlight of the weekend pitching, to my eyes, was a pair of former high-profile LHPs who have had their careers completely derailed by injuries and command, but who started off on a high note. On Saturday it was Seth Corry who pitched a no-hit inning with a strikeout, though he did walk a batter and found the strike zone just 9 times in 20 pitches. On Sunday it was Matt Mikulski, who dealt 2 scoreless innings with 2 strikeouts and just 1 hit. Mikulski, the team’s second-round pick in 2021, walked 54 batters in 66.2 innings last year, so it was nice to see good command: he didn’t walk anyone, and threw 16 of 25 pitches for strikes.

Tall LHP Hayden Wynja also had a nice game, doing what he does best: pitching for weak contact. He went 4 innings in Saturday’s start, and gave up 2 hits, 1 walk, and 1 run, with 2 strikeouts.

Low-A San Jose (0-3)

Saturday: San Jose Giants lost to the Fresno Grizzlies (Rockies) 13-6 [box score]

Sunday: San Jose Giants lost to the Fresno Grizzlies 9-5 [box score]

Like I said in the intro, a lot more happened on Friday than on the weekend proper. So before we dive into what happened in Saturday and Sunday’s games, let’s start with the most fun development in San Jose: first baseman Bryce Eldridge (No. 3 CPL) started his season off with a boom, hitting 2-4 on Friday with both a home run and a double. Ain’t it a delight!

Hit a homer, cue the light show



Fourth-ranked @SFGiants prospect Bryce Eldridge (MLB No. 91) swats a roundtripper on Single-A Opening Night for the @SJGiants: pic.twitter.com/anSK9Z1eCu — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) April 6, 2024

Hitting an opposite-field home run on that pitch, with that swing, is just silly.

Eldridge quickly cooled off, as he hit just 1-8 with a walk and 3 strikeouts over the weekend. But those games will happen; thankfully, the multi-hit, home run games will also happen.

We already talked about the middle infield assignments, which will surely change as the year goes on. One way they might change? With the promotion of Cole Foster (No. 30 CPL), who started his year off with a bang. After doubling in the season opener, Foster hit 3-9 with a home run and a walk through the weekend. A 22-year old switch-hitter, Foster had good numbers in his debut last year after being drafted in the 3rd round, but really struggled with strikeouts. Here’s hoping he can continue with the former and work on the latter.

The other of the notable middle infielders in San Jose, Maui Ahuna (No. 27 CPL) had a mixed bag of a Saturday. On the one hand, he reached base 4 times, hitting 2-3 with a hit by pitch and a walk. On the other hand, he was replaced in the game (not immediately after the hit by pitch, it’s worth noting), and didn’t play on Sunday.

B2: Giants 1 | Fresno 1



Maui Ahuna kicks off the action tonight with an RBI knock to right field pic.twitter.com/B2w88nf8Ci — San Jose Giants (@SJGiants) April 7, 2024

We already touched on one recent up-the-middle trade acquisition, so let’s mention another: center fielder Jonah Cox. The Giants somewhat surprisingly managed to snag Cox from the A’s in the Ross Stripling trade, and the 2023 6th-round pick is fitting right in with San Jose. He hit 5-9 with a stolen base over the weekend and definitely looks like he could be a sneaky steal by the Giants.

It’s so easy to focus on recent draftees in Low-A, but the Baby Giants had a pair of promoted international signings who really shined over the weekend. Third baseman Elian Rayo, who only turned 21 a month ago and spent the last 2 years in the ACL, made his A-Ball debut on Saturday and doubled 3 times in 5 at-bats. He followed it up by hitting 1-3 with a walk on Sunday.

Elian Rayo was 3 for 5 with three doubles vs Fresno on Saturday pic.twitter.com/SIeGddlj1N — SFGProspects (@SFGProspects) April 8, 2024

And corner outfielder/first baseman Guillermo Williamson, who had a strong ACL debut last year and only just turned 20, hit 3-8 with a walk and a home run across the weekend, in his first pair of A-Ball games. The Baby Giants may have a large number of high-profile prospects, but there are some really intriguing under-the-radar talents as well.

The pitching was bad on Saturday, with LHP Esmerlin Vinicio and RHPs Cale Lansville and Alix Hernandez all getting rocked. LHP Tommy Kane, however, shined — last season’s 19th-round pick retired all 5 batters he faced, 4 by way of strikeout.

LHP Joe Whitman (No. 16 CPL) made his season debut on Sunday and it didn’t go well. He really struggled with command in the start, walking 6 of the 15 batters he faced, and also hitting someone. He did limit the damage to 1 run in 2.2 innings, though.

RHP Sean Hjelle made a rehab appearance on Sunday, after making one on Friday, too. It didn’t go well, but there’s nothing to see there. It’s a rehab appearance!

Home runs

AA Hunter Bishop (1)

AA Christian Koss (1)

Low-A Cole Foster (1)

Low-A Guillermo Williamson (1)

Monday schedule

AAA Sacramento: Off day

AA Richmond: Off day

High-A Eugene: Off day

Low-A San Jose: Off day

Reminder that Minor League games can now be watched on MLB TV.

Injury List

Every Monday, I try to remember to list all of the prospects on various lists and leaves that are keeping them from playing baseball. It’s easy to have that news slip through the cracks, so get caught up here on who’s in and who’s out!

Sacramento

INF Dariel Lopez — 60-Day

LHP Thomas Szapucki — 60-Day

RHP Cole Waites (No. 34 CPL) — 60-Day

LHP Chris Wright — 60-Day

OF Wade Meckler (No. 11 CPL) — 7-Day

Richmond

LHP Nick Zwack — Full Season

RHP José Cruz — Development List

INF Dilan Rosario — Development List

RHP Michael Stryffeler — 60-Day

RHP William Kempner — 7-Day

C Brandon Martorano — 7-Day

RHP Trevor McDonald (No. 20 CPL) — 7-Day

RHP Blake Rivera — 7-Day

Eugene

RHP Brett Standlee — Full Season

SS Aeverson Arteaga (No. 14 CPL) — 60-Day

RHP Will Bednar — 7-Day

OF Jared Dupere — 7-Day

OF Jairo Pomares (No. 29 CPL) — 7-Day

San Jose

RHP Gerelmi Maldonado (No. 26 CPL) — Full Season

RHP Marques Johnson — 60-Day

RHP Spencer Miles — 60-Day

RHP Liam Simon — 60-Day

RHP Sam Bower — 7-Day

RHP Wilkelma Castillo — 7-Day

RHP Mauricio Estrella — 7-Day

RHP Mikell Manzano — 7-Day

RHP Kanoa Pagan — 7-Day

RHP Ian Villers — 7-Day