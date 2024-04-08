The San Francisco Giants aren’t quite at full strength. Alex Cobb is still a few weeks away after suffering a setback in his rehab. Tristan Beck and Robbie Ray won’t be back until the summer. You could even make the case that the position player crew isn’t at full strength as long as Marco Luciano and Luis Matos remain optioned to AAA for extra seasoning.

But they’re taking a huge step towards reaching full strength today, in a game that everyone will make sure to be in front of a TV for (except for those lucky enough to attend in person): yes, it’s the debut of reigning National League Cy Young winner Blake Snell.

When the Giants signed Snell, it was extremely unclear as to when he’d be ready to pitch in the Majors. But last week they set today’s game — the series opener against the Washington Nationals — as the special day. And now we’ll get to see one of the most talented pitchers alive try to work his magic ... and hope that it can somehow inspire the team’s bats.

It hasn’t been the start to the season that the Giants were hoping for, but I’d argue that it hasn’t been a particularly bad start, either. The team is just 4-6, but given that seven of those games were on the road, seven were against the San Diego Padres, and three were against the Los Angeles Dodgers, it’s easy to paint the picture of a team that weathered the storm. And now, as they try to emerge from the storm by hosting a team that won just 71 games last year, they get to work Snell into the fold, giving the team a truly elite starting rotation.

I’m pretty darned stoked.

What time do the Giants play today?

The Giants host the Nationals tonight at 6:45 p.m. PT.