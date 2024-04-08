Giants-Nationals Series Preview: Snell’s Bells

Ever since 2003, I’ve tried very hard to not get excited about starting pitching debuts. Jesse Foppert’s third appearance of that season was his first major league start. Jerome Williams made his debut later in April. Those experiences reset my expectations from “I hope they’re great” to “let’s see if he can avoid embarrassing himself.” Of course, Blake Snell isn’t some rookie/top prospect, he’s the reigning in NL Cy Young. Should that change my stance?

Yes, absolutely. Blake Snell is probably not going to go more than 2-3 innings tonight in his season debut for the San Francisco Giants (probably), but what he represents matters most. He marks the culmination of an offseaosn in which the team rebuilt public perception. Sure, Alex Cobb and Robbie Ray will join the rotation at some point, but Webb, Snell, Harrison, Hicks, and Winn are a great bunch of arms already. Can the bullpen and defense push them to the front of the Wild Card race?

I’ve decided that my favorite thing about Blake Snell’s Cy Young season was the disparity in chase rate and whiff rate. Basically, he didn’t get hitters to chase but they couldn’t hit him when they swung. A 95+ mph fastball paired with a devastating curveball backed up by very pretty changeups and sliders.

I’ll excuse his historic (for a Cy Young winner) walk rate because of all of the above, but I don’t deny that it’s a delicate ecosystem he’s built and it might not take much for it to become imbalanced. For instance, one of the lineups he got to face last season as a member of the Padres was the Giants’ lineup; now, he’s swapped that and will, eventually, face the Padres’, a lineup, one that’s superior to — and they’d admit this — the Giants’. The Padres had the 3rd-best defense in the NL last year (and 4th in MLB) while the Giants were 6th (12th in MLB), but the gap between them — according to FanGraphs — was vast (+24.2 Defensive Runs Above Average vs. +1.6).

Harder competition and shakier defense behind him could be enough to make him not Cy Young-caliber, but even in the years where he didn’t win a Cy Young, he was still better than most. Having an above average starter with a Cy Young ceiling is an unquestionably good and extremely awesome situation for a team.

The Washington Nationals are in year x of a y-year rebuild, but last year they took the season series against the Giants 5-1 and it wasn’t even that close. They were aggressive little rascals, and that youthful energy really worked against a pretty sluggish and uninspired Giants team.

I think this year’s Giants have a different vibe, but the Nationals are no less rascal-y. Eddie Rosario and Jesse Winker are elder rascals — pesky lefties — and then they have outright young rascals in Luis Garcia Jr. and CJ Abrams up the middle. The Giants have never seen 3B Trey Lipscomb before, which gives Lipscomb the advantage. They have the 2nd-worst team ERA in the NL (5.54, behind only the Rockies’ 7.50), but they get to face the Giants’ lineup in Oracle Park.

Blake Snell’s debut tonight should serve as an announcement that the Giants’ rebuild is complete and they’re ready to shove. Jorge Soler, Matt Chapman, Jung Hoo Lee, Tom Murphy and a revitalized Michael Conforto should be enough firepower to pulverize bad pitching... but we’ve been here before many times over the past seven years (save 2021): just when we think the Giants are ready to takeoff, they trip over a team they should beat.

Series details

Who: San Francisco Giants vs. Washington Nationals

Where: Oracle Park, San Francisco, California

When: Monday (6:45pm PT), Tuesday (6:45pm PT), Wednesday (12:45pm PT)

National broadcasts: MLB Network (out of market; Monday only)

Projected starters

Monday: Trevor Williams vs. Blake Snell

Tuesday: Josiah Gray vs. Kyle Harrison

Wednesday: Patrick Corbin vs. Jordan Hicks

Where they stand

Nationals, 3-6 (3rd in NL East), 32 RS / 49 RA

Giants, 4-6 (4th in NL West), 42 RS / 54 RA

Nats to watch

Lane Thomas: Here’s a pet Hairston of mine. At some point I just decided that Lane Thomas is a Giants Killer. On top of that, I have a deeply held belief that he’s the new Austin Slater — an absolute terror against left-handed pitching who plays all three outfield spots from competent to great. Upon inspection of the available data, this should no longer be just a me thing, it should be a you thing, too:

Career vs. the Giants (45 PA; 11 games): .378/.378/.556 (.933), 2 2B, 2 HR, 7 RBI, 5/5 SB, 11-0 K-BB

Now... as to the notion that he’s some sort of slightly younger (28 to Slater’s 31) and healthier version of the esteemed Mr. Slater (302 games vs. 214)...

Career vs. LHP (506 PA): .306/.366/.518 (.883), 30 2B, 5 3B, 19 HR, 93-45 K-BB.

That’s about 50 points higher in total OPS vs. Slater, and look, I’m not trying to say that Thomas is a great player only to point out the fragility of man. For a brief moment in time, Austin Slater was an underrated platoon player, bordering unicorn. But lo, another rose to take his place. Will he crush the Giants this week? The biggest difference between the two — and it’s a big one — is that Lane Thomas just swings at everything. A career 4 to 1 strikeout (400) to walk (127). Ouch. Hopefully, the Giants can tap into that swing and miss — he doesn’t chase too much (59th percentile chase rate) but he whiffs a lot on breaking and offspeed pitches. Good thing Snell has a great curve and changeup.

CJ Abrams & Joey Gallo: I’m cheating a bit here because I want 3 Nats & 3 Giants to watch, so consider these players two sides of the same coin: the expectation game. Abrams was the 1st round pick of the Padres in 2019 and was a part of the Juan Soto trade in 2022. He had an inauspicious rookie season in 22 with both San Diego and Washington (302 games, 75 OPS+), but last year he improved (151 games, 95 OPS+) and this year he’s off to a hot start (.321/.387/.607 in 32 PA with a triple, 2 homers 3/3 SB, and 8-3 K-BB).

Meanwhile, Joey Gallo was a feared power threat until the moment he was traded to the New York Yankees in 2021. Low batting average with plenty of swing and miss, but he could take a walk. A real Three True Outcomes player. This might be his final season to turn things around (89 OPS+ in 2022 & 2023 combined), and the early returns are middling, though approaching his career norms: .179/.324/.464 with 2 home runs and 11-6 K-BB. It’s the big power that scares me, and Statcast shows a lot of red bars on his page through 34 plate appearances; he’s hit fine at Oracle Park in his career (.270/.342/.541 in 41 PA with 2 HR and 8-4 K-BB), too. Gallo slugging and Abrams slapping the ball all over the place and running the bases would be a nightmarish possibility.

Patrick Corbin: Since the Nats won the World Series in 2019, Corbin has pumpkined to a Madison Bumgarner degree. Somehow, he’s been allowed to make 105 starts, and in those 570 innings across those starts, he’s posted a 5.62 ERA with a 5.07 FIP. He has been worse than bad and to start this season, he’s already pitched to that level of bad (6.97 ERA/5.31 FIP in 10.1 IP). But he will be pitching against the Giants’ lineup and in Oracle Park. Will he be able to use that to his advantage or will we see how much better the Giants are these days by taking it to a guy they should be able to take it to?

Giants to watch (besides Blake Snell)

Jordan Hicks: We get to see him face a lineup that’s not the Padres and if those first two starts are illustrative at all, there’s a very real chance that we’ll see some magic. On the other hand, let’s be on the lookout for that velocity decline. Between starts 1 & 2 he dropped maybe 2 mph off his fastball velocity. Could be a simple matter of reigning it in to gain more command & control. Let’s hope that’s the case.

Thairo Estrada: For his career, Estrada has hit .359/.395/.385 in 43 PA/11 games against the Nationals and so I’d like to think if that matters at all then it will help him kickstart a very tough start to the season. The Giants don’t need him to be 10+% better than the league average as a hitter, I guess, but they absolutely need him to be better with a bat than Nick Ahmed, and right now — somehow — he’s not!

Jorge Soler: .254/.331/.484 with 7 home runs against the Nationals in his career, and last year with Miami, 4 of his 36 home runs were blasted off Nats pitching to go with a .265/.375/.677 (1.052) slash line in 9 games (40 PA). Can he hit the Coke bottle in this series?

