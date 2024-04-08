Small sample size vibes

In the 6th inning of yesterday’s eventual win, I started gathering information about the last time the San Francisco Giants had a 3-7 start. It wasn’t a fun bit of data. In the past 30 years, it’s happened just five times: 2000, 2007, 2009, 2015, and 2019. Thankfully, 4-6 starts have wider variance and so we can focus on what matters: the team’s vibes through 10 games.

The Lineup

Michael Conforto

He’s the team’s best hitter by far with a batting line of .351/.415/.703 with 4 doubles, 3 HR and 10 RBI, placing him in the top 15 of all MLB in terms of offensive output (202 wRC+). It’s just that pesky defense (-0.8 Defensive Runs Above Average already!) that knocks him down the list a bit. But if you want to see what a hitter looks like when they’re locked in then you needn’t look any further than Conforto... except for the last two games of the Padres series.

Still! The vibes are very good with Michael Conforto. He’s been so good to start the year that I nearly forgot he had a pretty good start last season: .237/.383/.474 with 3 home runs through his first 10 games. Yet! I still think this year’s Conforto looks even better.

Vibe verdict: GOOD

Patrick Bailey

With his exemplary defense, the most I have planned to expect from Patrick Bailey as a hitter is in the realm of a 90 wRC+, or 10% worse than the league average. Last year, the league average line for the catcher position was .236/.303/.392, and wouldn’t you know it? That was ~10% worse than the overall league average (89 wRC+). That comes with a 7.5-8% walk rate and 24% strikeout rate. Again, that was all last year.

I’m not going to take Bailey’s .318/.375/.455 (134 wRC+) line with an 8% walk rate and 24% strikeout rate as much more than a 25 plate appearance-sized sample, BUT I am going to put this out there: CAN. YOU. IMAGINE? Bailey’s glove with an average or possible even slightly better hitting line at a tough offensive position? That’s maybe not an All-Star catcher, but it’s a top-3 catcher in the entire league... a place most of us already hold for him.

The early returns on his defense is that he’s perhaps not as refined as we remembered. His framing has been great, his throws a little sloppier, perhaps, but otherwise, a still-rookie catcher is doing just enough with the bat to make you see how this guy is it.

Vibes verdict: GOOD

Thairo Estrada

He started last season with a .923 OPS through his first 10 starts. This 6-for-39 with 13 strikeouts and no walks beginning to his 2024 is... suboptimal. He has looked totally lost at the plate... save for that walk-off double in Friday’s home opener:

But, overall, the start continues a tough trend since his return from a fractured left hand last season. His final 50 games of the season generated a triple slash of .268/.298/.390, which could just as easily be explained by the teamwide death of the offense, or it could be more ominous. His batted ball data in the early going is trending Nick Ahmed/Jon Berti-levels, which is not what you want from a player the Giants need to be better than average. Right now, average would do.

Vibes verdict: BAD

Everybody else

I’m lumping in the rest of the lineup not because I think they’re all struggling or all succeeding only that I think the rest of the lineup has demonstrated the peaks and valleys of the collective skillset.

Already, Jorge Soler seems to be waking up from a soft start while LaMonte Wade Jr. continues to demonstrate that as good as his eye is, he doesn’t hit the ball with authority very often. Matt Chapman has the power and the miss — the bat that was promised. Nick Ahmed’s bat is barely a placeholder and we can expect his roster spot to give way to Marco Luciano or maybe even Tyler Fitzgerald as soon as it makes the most sense — he’s still playing really good defense.

Wilmer Flores probably won’t have a career year again, but if he’s just Career Average Wilmer Flores, that’s fine, and about what any reasonable person should have expected this season anyway. Yastrzemski, Slater? These are known knowns and we know their best days are long behind them.

That leaves Jung Hoo Lee, whose start to his MLB career can best be described as “what you’d expect.” We’ve seen the contact skills, he’s got his first MLB HR already — we all figured there’d be an adjustment period. According to FanGraphs, he is, statistically, the worst player on the team right now, by offense and defense combined. BUT! That 9% walk rate/9% strikeout rate is what we’d expect, and the batted ball data is very promising — 69th percentile xBA, 87th percentile average exit velocity, 54th percentile Hard Hit rate.

Vibes verdict: (kinda) GOOD

The Pitching

Logan Webb

Webb got off to a tiny bit of a rocky start last season, so much so that I deemed Jordan Hicks as a vital presence in the rotation for the first month of the season.

Last season, Logan Webb didn’t quite storm out of the gate (4.10 ERA in 37.1 IP) and the back of the rotation was unreliable while the bullpen was bad, so it was up to Alex Cobb and Anthony DeSclafani to provide quality innings — and they delivered (2.56 ERA in 63.1 IP). This season, Cobb — despite rehabbing from hip surgery on a timeline akin to Wolverine’s healing factor — will miss at least the first couple of rotation turns while DeSclafani is no longer on the team. That leaves rookie Kyle Harrison and convert Jordan Hicks as quality innings guys.

I’m not a fan of Webb’s 1.61 WHIP to begin the season, but he has faced two tough lineups to begin 2024. The Padres aren’t easy to get through nor are the Dodgers and so it was a perfect storm of slow start (coming off a rough Spring Training, too) and lineups you can’t slowly start against.

I’m deeply concerned about the Bryan Price-Bob Melvin “let him pitch” ideology this early in the season — 97 pitches on Opening day and then 96 pitches in 3.2 IP against the Dodgers, most of them labored pitches. There’s a chance they burn him out by August — then again, this is exactly what the fans want. This is what you get with a Bob Melvin-managed team. I’m never worried about Logan Webb himself — he seems as gamer-y as ever and while the Statcast bars are disconcertingly blue, the velocity and spin are consistent with prior years, so it’s just a matter of regaining timing and control. He’ll get there. I’m (pretty) sure of it.

Vibes verdict: GOOD

Jordan Hicks

What more could you want from Hicks in this early going beyond this Rich Harden impression he’s doing? I’m not surprised that he’s looked great nor am I holding back judgment just because both of his starts have come against the Padres. You can see the confidence in him on the mound and the stuff really works.

Now, in his last start, his velocity was down a bit, and so I’ll need more data to understand if that’s a good thing (he’s holding back a little more to gain control & command or simply to pace himself) or a bad thing (injuries, baby!) but his next start will come against a team he should pitch well against and I’d like to see that be the case.

The early stages of this experiment have gone so well it almost makes me think we never should’ve questioned the project in the first place. If I could say that vibes are STUPENDOUS, I would, but vibes are vibes, man. They’re just positive or negative, good or bad. Flow state, no flow state.

Vibes verdict: GOOD

The Rogers twins

I’d like to see these guys not give up so many home runs. I’m not even mad that it was Taylor Rogers who gave up Shohei Ohtani’s first Dodger home run — somebody was going to do it and of all the Giants pitchers, he’d be the one I’d probably choose because I’d expect him to be able to turn the page quickly.

At the same time, if Tyler’s giving up home runs to righties and Taylor’s giving up home runs to lefties, it’s going to be a problem. For a lot of last season, Camilo Doval and Tyler Rogers were the two best late-inning guys in the entire sport, with Tyler even surpassing Doval in some of the stat categories. This is a form that he’ll need to regain or else the Giants might find their reliable bullpen to be unreliable.

Taylor Rogers was homer prone as recently as 2022 when he jumped from a career 1 HR/9 guy to 2 HR/9 with San Diego and Milwaukee. At the same time, relievers are volatile when they’re not simply fungible, and a rough first week doesn’t have to indicate the rest of the season. I mean, it doesn’t help, but it’s not a death knell. Yet.

Vibes verdict: BAD

Everybody else

Well, Blake Snell joins the rotation today. Keaton Winn had a bad luck first inning the other night, but otherwise, has looked good. That’s a pretty solid rotation they have on their hands, though perhaps only eventually. Right now, the combined pitching is basically REPLACEMENT LEVEL, by fWAR no better than the Angels, Rays, Cardinals, Rockies, Marlins, and Blue Jays.

You can be a naysayer if you want, but a lot of the teams beneath them were as good or better last year than the Giants’ pitching staff, and so it’s very easy to see how this is just a ten game sample of barely competent pitching with room to improve. Bob Melvin and Bryan Price still have to figure out what they have in certain guys and solidify roles — the typical stuff that happens over the course of a long season. When Luke Jackson returns, will he become a reliable 7th or 8th inning guy, or has Ryan Walker stolen his spot? Will that cause a shuffle that could work?

Meanwhile, can Snell hit the ground running? Probably not. So, it’ll be a matter of adjusting on the fly with this group. I contend that the ballpark and the front office’s analytics group is more than capable of churning, scheming, and training up this staff to at least middle of the pack — at the very worst — and with Webb and Snell at the top with Hicks and Harrison behind them, they could bloom into something even better harkening back to the days of yore (last decade).

Vibes verdict: GOOD

Despite the record, I declare the early season Giants’ vibes to be good.