A win is a win is a win is a win is a win

The San Francisco Giants 3-2 series wrap victory over the San Diego Padres wasn’t a resounding one, nor awe-inspiring, nor reassuring in any way. The win was a gift. The greatest offensive player for the Giants in —checks notes — two games was Padres shortstop Ha-Seong Kim.

But at the end of a 10-game divisional slog dealing with some of the top lineups in the game while face fresh arms, and dealing with a scoreless drought, a team has little pride. Two errors leading to three unearned runs, the bare minimum needed to eek a ‘W’ — the Giants will take it.

Most of Sunday’s finale must’ve felt like a bad dream for the Giants, an unwelcome continuation of the day before. Cronenworth’s RBI double off Logan Webb in the 1st certainly had echoes of Jurickson Profar’s 1st inning grand slam off Keaton Winn—though not nearly as devastating. It missed clearing the wall in center by a half-a-foot, and Webb muscled his way through the rest of the inning with just the single run allowed. He’d have to muscle his way through more.

Opposing hitters peppered 26 balls in play off Webb offerings, recording 10 hits through 7 innings. But the righty is used to navigating an onslaught contact. 9 of those 10 hits were singles. While he only recorded 3 strikeouts, he induced 12 grounders that resulted in outs, and bagged two inning-ending double-plays, and nearly got a third in the 7th when Xander Bogaerts legged out a slow grounder that gummed up the turn at second. Webb still escaped the jam, ending his day with a hard-hit grounder off the bat of Fernando Tatis that Matt Chapman handled at third.

This is Webb’s life now. He’s a known entity around the league, and batters are going to look down, down, down in the zone against him. He threw his change-up more than 56% of the time—48 total pitches and only 2 of them missed bats. 20 of them got put in play. Webb recorded 3 whiffs on the entire outing. An outlier, for sure, but I imagine the downward trend of swings-and-misses will continue to a certain extent. Logan Webb is a man on a wire, suspended out there on the rubber like Phillippe Petit. Three starts in, and I feel like stress has aged my heart by years.

Of course, it’s not just the contact. What makes it ten times more anxiety-inducing is the slim margin for error Webb has to deal with.

To reiterate: the bats did not wake from Saturday’s bad dream on Sunday.

Jung Hoo Lee rolled a single up the middle and Jorge Soler pulled a double down the line to set-up runners in scoring position with less than two outs in the 1st, but no run scored against right-hander Matt Waldron. Michael Conforto popped up in foul territory and Chapman flew out to end the threat. Their next hit wouldn’t come ‘til the 6th.

Waldron isn’t your run-of-the-mill starter. He’s a knuckleballer, and worse—an unordinary one. A knuckleballer with a mix, a breaking ball, a low-90’s fastball. He was really the last arm a struggling offense would want to face: a pitcher who made them think, second guess themselves. A high-90s gunner would’ve been preferable—someone they could just go numb upstairs against and hack. Against Waldron, the knuckleball appeared to consume them. Every pitch was going to be one.

He started Estrada with a knuckler for a first pitch strike and then froze him with two 92 MPH fastballs. Next batter, he alternated knuckle-fastball-knuckle-fastball-knuckle—the last one dotted on the outside corner. Yaz didn’t lift his bat once.

Matt Waldron knuckleballs are something else



pic.twitter.com/XGQb6xOvOK — Padres Nation (@NationPadres) April 7, 2024

Waldron threw 26 knuckleballs and San Francisco hitters managed to put only one in play. I imagine the experience was akin to trying to hit a butterfly…then trying to hit a 90 MPH fastball. It certainly didn’t help that Waldron attacked the zone and put hitters in holes early in counts. Their swings weren’t particularly whiff-y, just defensive, discombobulated. Like Soler in the 3rd—eaten up by a 91 four-seamer right down the middle, managing only a routine grounder to short on a pitch he’s routinely tanked since he was sixteen.

In the end, none of that mattered, because the Giants clawed back. Not heroically, not with a bang—just by putting the ball in play.

Entering their 15th inning of run-famine, Jung Hoo Lee shot a grounder off Waldron right to Ha Seong Kim at short, who straightened up and sent the ball 15 feet above Cronenworth’s head at first.

Kim’s first gift.

LaMonte Wade Jr. then collected the first hit in 16 batters for the Giants. Manager Mike Shildt went to reliever Stephen Kolek after Waldron got Soler who promptly loaded the bases with a walk, setting the table for Chapman. An opportunity to blow the game open presented itself and the third baseman…dribbled a grounder to short—but so poorly it avoided a double-play and brought home Lee to end the Giants run drought and cut the Padres lead in half.

With one out in the 8th, still down by a run, Wilmer Flores laced a pinch-hit single to left and was promptly swapped for Tyler Fitzgerald. The substitution proved key when the speedy utilityman challenged Tatis’s cannon going first-to-third on a bloop into right from Soler. The gamble paid off, but in an unexpected way. Conforto’s second opportunity to drive in a key run with a fly ball appeared disastrous when he rolled the first pitch he saw to Cronenworth. The first baseman stepped on his bag, whirled to second where Kim received the throw and attempted to tag Soler for an inning-ending double play, but Soler’s momentum knocked the ball out of his glove and into the outfield, allowing Fitzgerald to score the tying run while he advanced to third.

Of all the runs that have ever been scored, this indeed is one of them pic.twitter.com/dR0fqdl35x — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) April 7, 2024

Kim’s second gift.

Chapman, with another chance, delivered an RBI single to right for San Francisco’s first lead in 17 innings of baseball.

CHAPMAN COMES THROUGH. GIANTS LEAD pic.twitter.com/ej17z91Mvd — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) April 7, 2024

Camilo Doval K’ed the side while stranding the tying run at second for his first save of 2024.

An unexpected, probably undeserved, but needed win. Who cares? When it falls in your lap, do as Doval, and strut off with it.