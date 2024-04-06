The San Francisco Giants were shut out by the San Diego Padres tonight, losing 4-0.

This was one of those games that felt like it was over before it ever started. If, like me, you missed the top of the first inning live, you pretty much missed the entire game. Maybe that’s an oversimplification, but not by much.

With Keaton Winn on the mound, Xander Bogaerts led off the first with a single. Winn got the next two batters out, but allowed a single to Manny Machado before walking Ha-Seong Kim to load the bases. This set the stage for Jurickson Profar to hit a grand slam that gave the Padres all of the runs anyone would score in this game.

That’s not exactly how you want the first inning to go. That said, Winn would go on to not allow another hit. Overall, he went six innings, allowing four runs on three hits with a strikeout and three walks. So again, not the most ideal way to start off a game, but he definitely righted the ship after that and gave the Giants their best shot at staying in the game.

Unfortunately, so did Michael King for the other side. Only he did so without a pesky grand slam in the first inning. King had a chokehold on the Giants offense, allowing just four hits and a walk in seven innings. He only struck out four, relying on soft contact and the defense to keep the Giants from doing anything with the meager morsels of offense they managed to eke out.

The Giants got on base in almost every inning, but never made it past second base. The closest they got was when Mike Yastrzemski walked in the bottom of the seventh after Thairo Estrada singled with two outs. But Tom Murphy then struck out to end the inning.

The only good thing I have to say about this game is that I’m grateful I wasn’t there for it in person. I’ve sat through games like this many times, and those tended to be the games where my only lasting memory is of the view of the bridge, the ships sailing in the bay, and whatever treat I bought myself during the later innings to feed my brain the dopamine it so desperately craved.