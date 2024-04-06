An imperfect home opener ends perfectly

Duane Kuiper summed it up from the booth: “Everybody did everything right,” as Matt Chapman slid across home to beat the relay throw to the plate and claim the San Francisco Giants walk-off 3-2 win over the San Diego Padres.

Matt Chapman?



More like FAST Chapman ‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/hi2M22rNm8 — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) April 5, 2024

Kuip wasn’t wrong: the line drive off the bat of a slumping Thairo Estrada that split the gap between left and center; Chapman’s read of the developing play as he rounded second with his sights on home; Jurickson Profar’s fielding of the ricochet off the wall and hitting his cut-off man; the accurate relay to the plate from Ha-Seong Kim in shallow left; the head first slide; the sweep tag; how close the play was at the plate while still being absolute, no play-under-review delay, just a no doubt safe at home, Giants win!

THAIRO AND CHAPPY CALLED GAME pic.twitter.com/fMmnNqYOl7 — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) April 5, 2024

Is there any better way to end a game than a play at the plate? Or, better yet, a play at the plate with the runner scoring from first? Fans should know—we are days shy of the two-year anniversary of “Ruf is on the move! RUF IS ON THE MOVE!”

On the anniversary of Darin Ruf Is On The Move Game, the Giants signed Darin Ruf pic.twitter.com/d2pRW1rY8l — KNBR (@KNBR) April 8, 2023

It’s the development of the play that I love—the slow calculation that every fan, player, coach runs through in their head as it unfolds. Trying to crack that age-old mathematical conundrum: if Train A traveling 30 MPH leaves Station A at this time and Train B traveling 75 MPH leaves Station B at this time…. our eyes split as we attempt to track two moving objects, ball and runner, at the same time, trying to calculate their convergence as the air sucks into our lungs, the butt slides to the edge of the seat and then lifts as they collide…

Scoring from second on a base hit is often a given. A walk-off home run is obviously a blast—Blake Sabol’s final out, final strike, come-from-behind launch last year a memorable and improbable one—but it happens so fast, and there is no possibility of being foiled by the defense. Now Angel Pagan’s walk-off inside-the-park homer was one-in-a-million, but that play was made possible by the looniest bound off the bricks in right-center, and the relay home was spiked with the catcher so far from the plate, a tag would’ve been impossible. Then of course, there’s the walk-off sacrifice fly of three seasons ago, and the ridiculousness of that game ending with the bat of Kevin Gausman.

I mean, they’re all great, and this latest one is great because “everybody did everything right.”

Something that couldn’t be said for some earlier in the game.

The whoopsies certainly did abound in this one. Chapman as the winning run was on-base after being plunked by San Diego reliever Enyel de los Santos in a two-strike count.

A half-inning before Patrick Bailey, completely whiffed on a pitch from Camilo Doval—a passed ball that allowed the go-ahead run into scoring position in the 9th (luckily, Camilo cooled into Tranquilo at this point and fanned the next two batters).

Or in the 8th, when Padres Graham Pauley K’ed swinging on a Tyler Rogers slider that ultimately hit him in the face. Did he get a piece of it? Looks like it. Why is that play not reviewable? Don’t know. No sympathies were given by home plate umpire Sean Barber, or the 40,000 in attendance, or the internet masses. As Grant Brisbee put it: “out on principle.” A foul tip into the face is the same as a foul tip into the glove.

Warning:



Tyler Rogers Rising Slider may be hazardous to your health (or face) pic.twitter.com/q14qVZxPhI — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) April 5, 2024

But they mistakes started early too. Starter Jordan Hicks kicked off the 1st with costly mis-located pitches: a hanging 0-2 slider that Xander Bogaerts easily yanked to left for a lead-off double, and two batters later, a 1-2 splitter got way too much of the zone for Jake Cronenworth to flip into center for an RBI.

In the 3rd, Hicks nabbed a come-backer off the bat of Bogaerts. With a runner on, he whirled around for the play at second, and even had the good sense not to rush his throw—and yet, he still pulled it, the ball sailing behind shortstop Nick Ahmed and into centerfield for what may be the one-billionth time a pitcher has failed to make that throw effectively.

The error lost Hicks an inning-ending double-play and would set up San Diego’s go-ahead run on Fernando Tatis’s follow-up single. Though Tatis didn’t take long to return the favor. His overzealous slide into second from the right-fielder instigated an automatic double-play that ended the inning and erased the Padres’ third run from the scoreboard.

Though both had their gaffs, Hicks and Padres starter Dylan Cease in their rematch were excellent, and seemed to get better as the innings wore on.

Hicks’s efficiency allowed him to set a career-high in innings, throwing just 91 pitches to get through 7 complete. After early missed-locations with the breaking ball and off-speed splitter, Hicks shifted gears to his sinking fastball, delivering 65% of the time. Opposing hitters struggled to get it airborne. 11 of the 14 sinkers put in play were struck into the ground, and it wasn’t until the 5th inning that Luis Campusano was able to get one in the air. A weak flare to first, but at that point, an accomplishment.

The throwing error ticked Hicks off, and now we know Hicks pitches well when he’s mad. After Tatis’s RBI single in the 3rd, the Giants starter didn’t allow a base runner until a 2-out double to Profar in the 7th. His pitching line in his second career start: 7 IP, 5 H, 2 R (1 ER), 0 BB, 5 K.

Jordan Hicks was dealing today ‍ pic.twitter.com/iGHAsI1ROx — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) April 5, 2024

Perhaps the biggest goof of all belongs to Michael Conforto.

Until the 4th inning of the home opener, the outfielder appeared unable to do anything wrong in the 2024 season. He came into the game hitting .370 with 2 doubles, 3 home runs and 9 runs batted-in over his first seven games. A beacon of middle-of-the-order clout as the team trudged on through a series split in San Diego and a 3-game sweep in LA. Rough times for the team, but good times for the corner outfield, no-doubt with a chip on his shoulder (and a fully-healed shoulder as well).

Friday afternoon, Conforto showed no signs of slowing down. In the 1st, he ripped a 2-out, 2-strike double into the right-field corner off Dylan Cease to score Jung Hoo Lee from first (foreshadowing!) to even the game at 1.

A red-hot Conforto drives in Lee from first pic.twitter.com/UjDZSeGCfm — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) April 5, 2024

During his next ups, Conforto launched a double over the center fielder Jackson Merrill’s head to kick off the 4th. Even when he strayed too far from the bag on a grounder to short, he was able to flop back safely just under the tag, effectively enticing the throw away from first, giving the Giants 2-on, no-out opportunity down by a run.

It was probably at this moment that Conforto truly felt indestructible, emboldened, dumb with bravado. A second chance is just another chance to make the same mistake again. So when Cease spiked a slider in the dirt that kicked off catcher Campusano’s chest protector up the first baseline, Conforto pushed his luck. Instead of settling for runners in scoring position with no outs in a 1-run deficit (only suckers would do that), he wanted it all. Noting Cease hadn’t covered home on the wild pitch, Conforto rounded third—his mantra with each stride: Posey’s “I’m so fast, I’m so fast.”

It didn’t take him long to realize that he wasn’t that fast. Campusano was maybe 25 feet from home plate, Conforto 90 — if Train A is traveling…— the math doesn’t quite add up. It is incredibly unwise to get the first out of an inning between third and home. In this context—down a run against a formidable arm—downright baffling. The gaff squandered the potential rally, and felt like a spiritual kick in the shins. The wave of Conforto critics let their thumbs fly across their screens as they typed their vitriol. Shockingly, the criticism ended up shortsighted.

Conforto made it up to us. In the 6th, facing Cease again with a runner on first, he launched a line drive that just missed clearing the arcade by feet. What ended up being a mere single, set-up the tying run all the same, with Wade advancing to third and scoring on a perfectly-poor grounder off the bat of Chapman.

Three of the four hits the Giants managed off Cease over six innings came off the bat of Michael Conforto. Three balls struck to the wall, missing two home runs by maybe 10 feet total. A hideous blunder for sure that could’ve been costly—but he also gave the Giants something to lose. The lineup rubbed sticks together against Cease’s fastball and biting slider all afternoon with no spark or smoke. Conforto had a match.

All in all, a pretty equitable match. Both teams did each other favors. The game scales seemed to recover level as the innings progressed, the potential cost of misplays highlighted by the excellent duel of arms between Hicks and Cease. Conforto lifted the team, bobbled it, then regained his footing. He could’ve delivered the final blow as well, leading off the bottom of the 9th, but that would’ve been too obvious. This ending is better, with Estrada, 0-for-3 on the day, 0-for-12 in LA, finding his stroke at just the right time.

There is no sublime without folly—”everybody did everything right” in the end.