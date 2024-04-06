The San Francisco Giants continue this three-game series against the San Diego Padres tonight at Oracle Park.

Taking the mound for the Giants will be right-hander Keaton Winn. Winn’s first start of the season was on Monday, in which he allowed three runs on four hits with a walk and six strikeouts in five innings.

He’ll be facing off against Padres right-hander, Michael King. This will be King’s third start of the season. Over his first two starts, he allowed five runs on six hits with 10 walks and 11 strikeouts in seven and a third innings.

Lineups

Giants

Jung Hoo Lee - CF LaMonte Wade, Jr. - 1B Jorge Soler - DH Michael Conforto - LF Matt Chapman - 3B Thairo Estrada - 2B Mike Yastrzemski - RF Tom Murphy - C Nick Ahmed - SS

RHP: Keaton Winn

Padres

Xander Bogaerts - 2B Fernando Tatis, Jr. - RF Jake Cronenworth - 1B Manny Machado - DH Ha-Seong Kim - SS Jurickson Profar - LF Luis Campusano - C Tyler Wade - 3B Jackson Merrill - CF

RHP: Michael King

Game #9

Who: San Francisco Giants (3-5) vs. San Diego Padres (4-6)

Where: Oracle Park, San Francisco, California

When: 6:05 p.m. PT

Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)

National broadcast: n/a

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM, KSFN 1510 AM