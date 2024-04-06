Good morning, baseball fans!

Hopefully you were all able to enjoy Friday’s home opener for the San Francisco Giants. It was certainly one to remember.

After a rough week of losses in Southern California, the Giants came home on Friday and turned it all around, as they defeated the San Diego Padres 3-2 with a walk-off.

This was, in large part, thanks to another strong start from Jordan Hicks, who ended up allowing two runs (one earned) on five hits with five strikeouts in seven innings. Michael Conforto also continued his strong hitting, going 3-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI.

But the man of the hour is most definitely Thairo Estrada. Much like the Giants on the whole, Estrada had a particularly rough stretch throughout the Dodgers series, where he was hitless. But that changed in the ninth inning of Friday’s game.

With Matt Chapman at first, Estrada hit a double to the left center field wall that José Azocar couldn’t get to, that ended up knocking in the winning run. Chapman raced around third and got the go-ahead from Matt Williams. He ended up sliding in just in time to beat the tag, giving the Giants their first walk-off win of the season.

It’s all the drama and the right outcome that you want in your home opener. Go ahead and take a look, if you missed it. Or watch it again. And again, for the good vibes.

What time do the Giants play this weekend?

The Giants continue this three game series against the Padres this weekend. Tonight’s game starts at 6:05 p.m. PT, and Sunday’s game starts at 1:05 p.m. PT.