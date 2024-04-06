2024 Willie McCovey Memorial Community Prospect List No. 44

We’re about to open the book and begin the final chapter of the 2024 Willie McCovey Memorial Community Prospect List. We’ve already ranked the top 43 prospects in the San Francisco Giants organization, which means we have just one name to add to the board.

Coming in at No. 43 is right-handed reliever Nick Avila. What a week for Avila ... first he makes his MLB debut, then he gets an even bigger honor by being added to the CPL!

Avila, a 26th-round pick in the 2019 MLB Draft, had one of the great stats last year. Despite working as a reliever, he posted a perfect 13-0 record. That’s mostly luck from primarily pitching in fifth and sixth innings, but also shows that he didn’t have many meltdowns — rare in the Pacific Coast League, where Avila spent the entire season with the AAA Sacramento River Cats.

After an excellent High-A and AA in 2022, Avila was selected in the Rule 5 Draft prior to the 2023 season. But he didn’t impress in Spring Training, and the Chicago White Sox returned him to the Giants. He spent all of 2023 in Sacramento, where the results were mixed: he had a gorgeous 3.00 ERA (made triply impressive by the atmosphere in the PCL), but a 5.02 FIP. He only struck out 8.0 batters per nine innings, while walking 4.5, but he had a 46.2% ground ball rate and just a .217 batting average against.

Avila, who is 26, again went unprotected in the 2023 Rule 5 Draft, but this time he also went unselected. And a few games into the season, he was added to the 40-man roster, and made his MLB debut.

Now let’s finish the list off!

The list so far

On to No. 44!

No. 44 prospect nominees

Josh Bostick — 22.5-year old RHP — 3.86 ERA/3.23 FIP in ACL (4.2 IP)

José Cruz — 23.10-year old RHP — 6.66 ERA/6.98 FIP in AA (25.2 IP); 1.45 ERA/2.47 FIP in High-A (18.2 IP)

Spencer Miles — 23.8-year old RHP — Did not play in 2023

Ryan Murphy — 24.5-year old RHP — 4.36 ERA/4.72 FIP in AA (107.1 IP)

Ryan Reckley — 19.6-year old SS — .597 OPS/64 wRC+ in ACL (173 PA)

Liam Simon — 23.5-year old RHP — 3.86 ERA/2.96 FIP in Low-A (21 IP)