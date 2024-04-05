Minor League roundup, April 4: Heliot Ramos is shining

Thursday was the final day before the Minor League Baseball season really begins. This week we’ve had the pleasure of following the San Francisco Giants AAA squad, but starting today, the three other A-ball affiliates will join in on the fun. How exciting!

Until then, let’s talk about yesterday.

Link to the 2024 McCovey Chronicles Community Prospect List (CPL)

All listed positions are the positions played in that game.

AAA Sacramento (5-1)

Sacramento River Cats beat the Reno Aces (Diamondbacks) 9-8 (11 innings)

Box score

The River Cats are off to a glistening start, which is rare for them — and perhaps a good indicator of the farm system’s improvement, especially given the MLB proximity. Sacramento has had three consecutive losing seasons and, when you factor in the lost 2020 season, they’ve only had one winning campaign since 2014. This isn’t normally a team that wins, but here we are.

There were two standout stars in this game that we should talk about first. And of those two, there’s one we really need to talk about first, because this story is too fun.

Second baseman Donovan Walton recorded his second pitching win of the season. Sacramento isn’t yet a week into the year, and their backup middle infielder is already 2-0 with a 0.00 ERA.

Walton entered Tuesday’s game — also a 9-8 win over Reno — in the 11th inning, and proceeded to pitch a pair of scoreless innings, despite the Manfred Man. That apparently earned him some trust with manager Dave Brundage, because on Thursday he entered in the 10th inning. He once again kept the Manfred Man off the board with a clean frame. He finally relented in the 11th inning and allowed the Manfred Man to score (which is an unearned run) — but the Cats had scored twice in the top half of the inning, and Walton would limit the damage and walk away with a squeaky clean ERA and record.

Incredible. Gotta love Minor League Baseball. Forget Reggie Crawford and Bryce Eldridge, perhaps Donnie Walton was the two-way player we were looking for this whole time!

On Tuesday, Walton came off the bench for his pitching cameo. But on Thursday he was starting at second base before heading towards the mound. And what did he do there? Just a casual 2-4 with a home run and a walk.

Have yourself a freaking day. It’s a long shot for Walton to return to the Majors — at least with the Giants — but safe to say this is a week he’ll be telling people about for decades to come. And at some level, that’s what this is all about.

The other star was someone that everyone who regularly reads these articles knows I hold near and dear to my heart: right fielder Heliot Ramos (No. 13 CPL).

Ramos continued his early-season tear, hitting 3-5 with a walk, and finishing a double shy of the cycle.

As is seemingly always the case with Ramos, his biggest tool is one that the industry refers to as “hitting the absolute piss out of the ball.” His first-inning single left the bat at 108.4 mph. His fourth-inning ground out was 109.0 mph — only 4 of the Giants Major League hitters have smacked a ball that hard this year. And his 11th-inning home run was cracked at 103.9 mph, clearing the fence the other way.

There was also a clutch element, which was fun. Ramos’ triple was part of a 2-run rally in the 9th inning that tied the game and sent it to extra innings, and his home run — which came with 2 outs — proved to be the winning hit.

Heliot Ramos posted the two hardest-hit balls (109 mph and 108.4 mph) by the River Cats yesterday in a three-hit effort where he was a double shy of the cycle. pic.twitter.com/OEJPwcMfmj — Giant Prospective (@giantprospectiv) April 5, 2024

It’s fair to wonder what the situation is with the Giants and Ramos right now. Despite flowery offseason words from Farhan Zaidi and shiny early-camp praise from Bob Melvin, it became very clear very quickly that Ramos was not really on the team’s radar. He was in the first group of players that were optioned and, unlike some of them (Erik Miller made the Opening Day roster!), that optioning meant Ramos was almost entirely absent from Spring Training games and, it seemed, the team’s mind. Already behind Luis Matos (understandably), it became clear that fellow 40-man outfielder Wade Meckler had jumped Ramos on the pecking order ... and non-roster invitees Ismael Munguia and Chase Pinder, too.

Ramos, who is in his final option year (but is still just 24), has seemingly dug deep to start the year and is taking advantage of a cracked door. Munguia (.566 OPS, 57 wRC+) is struggling to maintain his hot spring in his first AAA assignment. Pinder (.900 OPS, 142 wRC+) has played well, but is also pretty clearly filling the role of journeyman AAA depth (though Mike Yastrzemski was once thought to fill that role, so watch out). And Meckler has started the season on the Injured List, so he’s temporarily out of the equation.

That’s given Ramos an opportunity to state his case, and he’s done exactly that. He opened the year with a dreadful game, going 0-4 with 3 strikeouts, but since then he’s hit 8-19 with 3 home runs, 1 triple, 1 walk, 2 hit by pitches, and just 4 strikeouts, bringing his overall line to a 1.249 OPS and a 193 wRC+, despite a not-outrageous .385 BABIP.

Even if (and it’s a big “if”) Ramos has jumped Meckler, Munguia, and Pinder on the depth chart, he still needs the door to open further to get an opportunity. Matos remains in “he should be on the roster but we just don’t have space for him” purgatory, so two jobs will need to open up for Ramos to even get consideration. And even then, it’s unclear if a hot start to the season is enough to sway the minds of Zaidi and Melvin, though it is worth noting that in watching Ramos, he has been showing a marked improvement in both swing decisions and contact.

We’ll see. I’m rooting for him. Which is probably obvious.

That makes for an easy transition into yesterday’s topic, which was left fielder Luis Matos forcing the issue with a red-hot MiLB season-debut in which he hit 3-6 with a pair of home runs. That naturally got a lot of people running to their computers to scream that Yastrzemski and Austin Slater should be waived because Matos is ready to be an everyday Major Leaguer. That, in turn, had me scrambling to try and get those people a few deep breaths and a little perspective.

Unfortunately, Matos provided that perspective all on his own Thursday, following up his superstar performance with a bit of a dud, hitting 0-6 (albeit with just 1 strikeout). And designated hitter Marco Luciano (No. 2 CPL), who was occupying a similar bucket as Matos, had an even duddier dud, hitting 0-5 with a walk and 3 strikeouts. They won’t all be bad days but they can’t all be great days, either. Take that with whatever optimism or pessimism you prefer.

Elsewhere in the lineup, shortstop Casey Schmitt and third baseman David Villar both doubled, but both are still struggling to find traction early in the season. Villar, who is fighting to stay on the 40-man roster at this point, added a walk but also struck out, and is now 6-27 to start the year, with 1 home run, 2 doubles, 2 walks, and 9 strikeouts, for a .683 OPS and a 67 wRC+.

Schmitt, who is certainly not yet putting any pressure on utility infielder Tyler Fitzgerald (No. 15 CPL) for a MLB spot, has been as ice cold as can be, hitting 3-23 with 1 double, no walks, and 6 strikeouts, for a .299 OPS and a -35 wRC+ (sidenote: if anyone wants to explain negative + stats for me, I’m all ears — my brain can’t quite conceptualize how you can hit negative 35 percent as well as the average hitter).

Jakson Reetz continues to look the part of respectable catcher depth, hitting 1-4 with a double and a walk, giving him a 1.553 OPS and a 247 wRC+, albeit in just 13 plate appearances.

Who needs a whole bat when you've got hustle? ⚾️ Reetz gets 2 more for the cats pic.twitter.com/bQpaXFHKTq — Sacramento River Cats (@RiverCats) April 5, 2024

It’s hard to imagine him jumping Blake Sabol on the depth charts should anything happen to Patrick Bailey or Tom Murphy, if for no other reason than Sabol being on the 40-man roster, but it is worth noting that Sabol is also off to a cold start. Playing at first base on Thursday, the lefty hit 1-5 with a walk and 4 strikeouts, bringing his season numbers to 4-18 with no extra-base hits, 2 walks, 9 strikeouts, a .522 OPS, and a 44 wRC+. The only good part in that list of numbers is the small sample size.

While Walton stole the show on the mound, there were some other good pitching performances by people who are actually employed to pitch. RHP Carson Seymour (No. 22 CPL) got the start, which was his 2nd in AAA, and while it didn’t go as well as his Opening Day assignment, it was still very solid: 4 innings, 3 hits, 1 walk, 1 earned run, and 2 strikeouts, which raised his ERA to 1.17 and his FIP to 5.03. Seymour has issued 2 walks in 7.2 innings, which is basically Maddux-level control in the Pacific Coast League. He hasn’t gotten nearly as much attention as the shinier pitching prospects in Sacramento (Carson Whisenhunt and Mason Black), but is absolutely someone to pay attention to. He fully looks the part of someone who will have a Major League career in some form or fashion.

RHP Randy Rodríguez (No. 33 CPL) had an encouraging outing, striking out a batter in a perfect inning. Walks are seemingly the only thing keeping Rodríguez from being a high-quality Major League reliever, and so far he’s yet to issue one — or even a baserunner, for that matter — in 2 innings this season.

RHP R.J. Dabovich (No. 40 CPL) had another shaky outing, giving up 2 hits, a hit batter, and a run in an inning of work. But more importantly, Dabovich passed an important milestone: he’s now pitched 3.1 innings this year, which is more than all of last year. Some rust is to be expected upon losing nearly an entire season, so I’m much more excited by Dabovich’s health than worried about his early season numbers.

Mixed results from a pair of journeymanish RHPs, with Tanner Andrews giving up 7 baserunners and 5 runs while recording just 1 out, but Cody Stashak pitching 1.2 no-hit innings with 1 walk and 3 strikeouts.

Home runs

AAA Heliot Ramos (3)

AAA Donovan Walton (1)

Friday schedule

AAA Sacramento: @ the Reno Aces, 6:05 p.m. PT

AA Richmond: @ the Somerset Patriots, 3:35 p.m. PT

High-A Eugene: vs. the Tri-City Dust Devils, 7:05 p.m. PT

Low-A San Jose: vs. the Fresno Grizzlies, 7:00 p.m. PT

Reminder that Minor League games can now be watched on MLB TV.