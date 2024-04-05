The San Francisco Giants welcome the San Diego Padres to Oracle Park today for their home opener.

Taking the mound for the Giants will be right-hander Jordan Hicks, whose last start was in the Giants’ 9-6 win over the Padres on Saturday, in which he allowed just three hits and a walk with six strikeouts in five innings. And got his first win in the process.

He will once again be facing off against Padres right hander Dylan Cease, who also pitched on Saturday, but didn’t fare quite as well. He allowed three runs (two earned) on two hits and two walks, with three strikeouts in four and two thirds innings.

Game #8

Who: San Francisco Giants (2-5) vs. San Diego Padres (4-5)

Where: Oracle Park, San Francisco, California

When: 1:35 p.m. PT

Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)

National broadcast: n/a

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM, KSFN 1510 AM