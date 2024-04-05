Good morning, baseball fans!

Today is the day we’ve all been waiting for. San Francisco Giants baseball returns to Oracle Park.

If you’re headed to the game, make sure to get there early to catch the festivities. Gates open at 10:35 a.m., and they recommend being in your seat by 12:45 p.m. to see the pre-game ceremony. There will be performances by Lena Byrd Miles, singing “Lift Every Voice and Sing” as well as Montell Jordan performing the national anthem.

There will also be a flyover by the California Air National Guard, as well as the (sadly Renel-less) team introductions and a welcome to Bob Melvin. And there will also be an in-game celebration to commemorate Jon Miller’s 50th anniversary as a broadcaster.

What time do the Giants play today?

The Giants and San Diego Padres kick off this opening series today at 1:35 p.m. PT at Oracle Park.