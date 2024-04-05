Alex Cobb has setback in his rehab

This morning, the San Francisco Giants announced that RHP Alex Cobb has been diagnosed with a flexor strain after undergoing an MRI. Via Maria Guardado:

Sean Hjelle is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment tonight at Single-A San Jose: pic.twitter.com/6edUxUFkXI — Maria I. Guardado (@mi_guardado) April 5, 2024

Susan Slusser’s post clarifies that this isn’t Cobb’s hip flexor, but his flexor tendon:

Cobb has had a bit of a setback with some flexor tendon inflammation. Expects to resume throwing Monday. — Susan Slusser (@susanslusser) April 5, 2024

The once great Google search describes this type of injury as:

Flexor tendinitis is when the tendons connecting the forearm muscles to the fingers become inflamed or irritated.

Cobb’s recovery from hip surgery had been one of the most incredible stories of the offseason and Spring Training. Dude is determined to make it back as quickly as possible and it’s that pushing mindset that has no doubt run his body into trouble time and again. His mind is simply more powerful than his body, and that’s is an aspect of the human condition best explored by philosophers and metaphysics.

It’s not quite so doom and gloom, of course, because this seems to have only pushed back his throwing program by a week, but it’s also a sign of the risks that come with accelerated rehab timetables. This, of course, is my concern with Blake Snell rushing back to major league action without a proper Spring Training. Pitchers are creatures of habit and pitching is an unnatural activity for the human body. Disrupting one aspect undermines both.

But in Cobb’s case, he’s 36. He can see the end of his playing career. Maybe he could pull a Charlie Morton and get a big contract his next couple of years, but he’ll have to showup and prove himself. Or maybe he just wants to leave it all on the field. In any case, a guy who at the beginning of Spring Training wasn’t expected back in the big leagues until May at the earliest now seems to be back on track for May at the earliest. The Giants could use a pitcher of his caliber as soon as possible, but if Snell hits the ground running on Monday against the Nationals, then it’ll all have worked out for the best.

Meanwhile, unquestionably good news for the team’s other rehabbing pitchers.

Tristan Beck’s arm aneurysm threatened his life, so it’s good to see that he’s on the mend in terms of his general health. The baseball activity portion is besides the point.

Luke Jackson was feeling better only a few days after leaving his first appearance with a back strain, and the team doctors agree that he’s doing better. Jackson hasn’t quite worked out as John Brebbia 2.0 like the team had planned for, but there’s still time.

Sean Hjelle’s right elbow sprain has calmed down and he can rehab. I agree with a lot of people on the site that his place on the 40-man roster feels superfluous, but I’m willing to imagine that the team still sees some utility in having a literal Giant on the mound sometimes, especially if he’s able to consistently push up his fastball velocity.

Robbie Ray is already throwing bullpens and seems to be not too far behind Blake Snell in terms of pitch count. I have no sense of the Tommy John rehab timeline at this juncture, because I’d have assumed he’d be throwing even less than that by now — this timetable suggests to me that he might be on track to return some time before the end of the first half of this season, but that’s just speculation.

While it seems likely the Giants won’t have a full rotation of Webb, Snell, Harrison, Hicks, and Cobb by the end of the month, the potential good health of their pitching depth seems like they will be able to refresh and stay afloat as the season goes along. If all goes well.