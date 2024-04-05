Giants-Padres Series Preview

When I looked through the photo tool this morning in order to find a headline image, I was inundated with Shohei Ohtani pictures and pictures of other Dodgers. Through the first six pages (72 pictures in total), there were 54 images of Ohtani, 11 of other Dodgers, and just 7 San Francisco Giants.

Here’s just a taste of that horror:

It’s a reminder that although the Giants had a terrific offseason, they’re still a second division squad until proven otherwise. Their record through the first 7 games of 2024 (2-5) is not at all surprising and about what you’d expect. They’re decades (?) away from being competitive with the Dodgers.

But the Padres?

Seems like they should be at least as good, and in the 2-2 split to open the Giants’ season, it’s easy to see how that could be true. Both teams exposed each other’s dark underbellies of pitching depth. The Giants, though, were surprisingly nimble with their offense, and it should be pretty clear why: Jung Hoo Lee.

Even though he popped up the very first pitch he saw at Dodger Stadium — again, nobody’s expecting the Giants to do better than 0-13 against the Dodgers for the next several seasons — his presence atop the lineup is dynamic. His 4-for-14 with a homer and 3 walks against the Padres should be a boon for him (and the Giants) as they face the Padres again so soon.

It’ll be many months before the team as a whole can assert that it’s not a second division squad, but it’s not going to take very long for the team to endear itself to their fans, a fanbase that’s aching to fall in love again. Doing some of the cool stuff we’ve seen over the first 7 games in Oracle Park will get everyone on board for this long ride back to relevance.

The Padres still have a lot to prove, too, and so I think this tension of the Giants and Padres both fighting for the 3rd Wild Card or — gasp — maybe even 2nd place in the NL West will lead to a level of intensity we haven’t seen in a while. Both of these teams are fighting to prove that they’re legitimately good teams. Their fanbases accept them, but it’s an open question for the players, coaches, and execs.

On paper, the Giants have put together a good team. There’s a sort of “the future is now” quality to the roster, even though it lacks, say, a Marco Luciano in there; but Jordan Hicks’ converstion to a starter? That’s something. Keaton Winn will start this weekend. We might see some Tyler Fitzgerald action, too. There’s enough experience and familiar talent mixed together that any fan can imagine how the team could be good, if not entertaining.

There’s been a lot of tension between the Giants and their fans over the past couple of seasons and this offseason in particular. Renel’s voice will be noticeably absent from the in-stadium atmosphere. There are some changes to how people get in and out of the game. The vibes are TBD. Winning could help nudge them in a positive direction.

We’d like to think that these first 7 games have been an appropriate lowering of expectations, but even still, the floor is greater than 79-81 wins. Baseball managers can’t control outcomes, but a great home opening series would be inspirational. As much as Giants fans want to fall in love again, they’re wary of the last two seasons, which were definitive examples of the types of baseball they don’t want to watch. Here’s the Giants’ chance to give them something different and, hopefully, better.

Series details

Who: San Francisco Giants vs. San Diego Padres

Where: Oracle Park, San Francisco, California

When: Friday (1:35pm PT), Saturday (6:05pm PT), Sunday (1:05pm PT)

National broadcasts: None.

Projected starters

Friday: Jordan Hicks vs. Dylan Cease

Saturday: Keaton Winn vs. Michael King

Sunday: Logan Webb vs. Matt Waldron

Where they stand

Padres, 4-5 (3rd in NL West), 52 RS / 54 RA

Giants, 2-5 (4th in NL West), 36 RS / 46 RA

Padres to watch

Michael King: The Giants drew 7 walks against him this past Sunday and scored only two runs. He has not been an effective starter through two starts, and if he wriggles his way off the hook again, that will be a huge bummer to me, a guy who thinks a team should score more than 2 runs when drawing 7 walks against the same pitcher.

Manny Machado: We’re still living in a reality where Manny Machado’s personality could be the rot that continues to sink the Padres, but it’s also true that as he goes, so does his team. He has a career .853 OPS at Oracle Park (214 PA) and a career .861 OPS against the Giants — no generation of coaching staff has been able to scheme him into irrelevance.

Jake Cronenworth: After signing that surprising 7-year extension after the 2022 season, Cronenworth hit .229/.312/.378 in 2023 and was even bad against the Giants (6-for-26), which was not previously the norm. In this early part of the season, where it’s all just small sample size noise, he’s still much better than last season, hitting .286/.333/.429 in 39 PA with a triple and 3 doubles — all 3 of which came against the Giants in that 4 game series. In exactly 100 PA at Oracle Park, he’s hit .253/.310/.402 with 5 doubles and 2 homers.

Giants to watch

Jorge Soler: His right-handed power should work in Oracle Park just fine. Personally, I want to see him crack some bricks in right field with opposite field power. Until then, I’ll expect him to launch some balls onto the netting above The Garden at Oracle Park.

Jordan Hicks: The Lincecum-Cain-Bumgarner-Sanchez years still holds value in the minds of paying customers and so Hicks has the chance to jump right into the conversation as a new Giant to be excited about. The team will only be able to compete against the field with great pitching and Hicks’ 5 inning debut in San Diego was an impressive start.

But the familiarity factor gives this matchup more of an edge. He could just as easily throw out a flop. Will that mean the starter experiment is a disaster? Not at all. It’s just not going to look good, and I think looks are important in an opening series where the vibes are crucial.

Camilo Doval: They’ll either need him to close out a win or just get some work in, but either way, we’re going to see Doval this weekend and, hopefully, it will be a different version of him than the one we saw this past Saturday night where he had multiple pitch clock violations and fell in love with his slider that wasn’t doing very much. We should all expect a dude who throws 100 mph with ok command to figure things out, and we’ve seen Doval go through these stretches of inconsistency, but again, if he snaps back to dominant during the home opener, that’d go a long way towards making us feel better about the season.

Prediction time