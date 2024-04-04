Still just one game of action for the San Francisco Giants Minor League Baseball affiliates, as we have to wait until Friday for the rest of the teams to get going in earnest. Let’s dive right in.

News

The most notable news for the Giants Minor League affiliates is the latest stain on the pathetic resumé of John Fisher, as it was announced that the Oakland A’s will call Sutter Health Park — home of the Sacramento River Cats — their new home for the next three seasons.

This is obviously ridiculous on many, many levels, not the least of which is the obvious one: this is a Minor League ballpark!

No family room, no mother’s room, no shade or bathrooms in the bullpens, only 1 shared batting cage. If you thought the coliseum facilities were lacking… https://t.co/LlaSO8tDCV — Trevor Hildenberger (@t_hildy) April 4, 2024

With a sentiment so predictable it could have been satire, Fisher sold the move — which will see the A’s drop a location from their name entirely — as being good because of how fun it will be to watch other teams kick their ass in a tiny stadium. Seriously.

John Fisher calls Sutter Health Park "the most intimate park in Major League Baseball".



He says he can't wait to watch the MLB's top stars like Aaron Judge hit home runs here. pic.twitter.com/DRIymos0yC — Matt George (@MattGeorgeSAC) April 4, 2024

The A’s deserve better. A whole lot better.

Anyway, let’s move on to less depressing matters. Like the fact that this is the last day before all of the Giants A-ball affiliates are in action! And also, the game that was played by the team that’s actually supposed to be in Sacramento.

AAA Sacramento (4-1)

Sacramento River Cats beat the Reno Aces (Diamondbacks) 12-7

Box score

Save for the offseason additions, there has been no bigger talk of the Giants town over the last few months than Luis Matos. There was talk of if he could add muscle over the offseason, then there was talk about the muscle that he did, in fact, add over the offseason. There was talk about whether or not that would manifest in more power on the field, and then there was talk about how it did, in fact, manifest in more power on the field. There was talk about how he was the best hitter on the team in the Cactus League, talk about how hard it would be for the Giants to leave him off the roster, talk about him potentially getting an opportunity with Austin Slater’s injury, and talk of him running with that hypothetical opportunity.

Through it all, we got just one Major League game from Matos, filling in for Mike Yastrzemski as a Baby Yaz entered the world (congrats again to Yastrzemski and his wife Paige!). And then Matos was sent back to AAA Sacramento, to await an inevitable injury to Slater, Yastrzemski, or Michael Conforto, or perhaps to force the issue.

And he remained the talk of Giants town even as he went northeast to the A’s new home in Sacramento.

Wednesday was Matos’ 2024 Minor League debut, and he picked up where he left off in Spring Training. His first at-bat will officially be listed as a lineout, but he hit it 101 mph and well over 300 feet.

But his second at-bat? That one he launched 422 feet and over the fence at 103 mph for a three-run home run.

Luis Matos absolutely crushed this one with his first home run in his second at-bat back with the River Cats. 103 mph off the bat, 422 mph estimated distance. pic.twitter.com/stflp5I6be — Giant Prospective (@giantprospectiv) April 3, 2024

His third at-bat didn’t have the impressive batted-ball data, but it was still good enough for a single, and almost as if to make up for hitting a bloop instead of a blast, Matos then stole second base.

His fourth at-bat? An absolutely majestic, towering two-run home run, launched at 103.6 mph.

Would you believe that Luis Matos HAS DONE IT AGAIN??? Another home run that went to left field gave the River Cats an 8-5 lead. 104 mph off the bat, 408 feet estimated distance. pic.twitter.com/FA6Pux6vd9 — Giant Prospective (@giantprospectiv) April 3, 2024

Oh my goodness. That ball had a family, Luis. I think.

(Side note: thank you to the great Wrenzie Regodon for actually clipping those videos with the full pitch and swing attached, which for some reason the team account often doesn’t do. I’ll try and include more videos from Wrenzie this year, as he does fantastic work — I recommend following him on Twitter, or at his sites: he writes for Bayside Baseball and Around the Foghorn, and has a Patreon).

Matos was retired in his final pair of at-bats, but that’s beside the point. The final line was a 3-6 day with 2 home runs, a stolen base, and a little more chatter about whether or not the Giants should make space for him in San Francisco.

It’s an odd situation. I’ve been one of the leaders of the Matos hype train (I’d be very, very tempted to rank him as the team’s top prospect were he eligible), but find myself not wanting to mention him due to the flood of negativity sent at Slater and Yastrzemski every time I do. It’s true that Matos looks overqualified in AAA, and it’s true that Yaz and Slater have combined to hit 0-14 this year. It’s also true that Matos looked underqualified in the Majors last year, and it’s also true that Yaz and Slater would probably put up video game numbers if dropped into the Pacific Coast League for a season.

And it’s also true that Matos (and Marco Luciano) have not been confined to the Minors for a criminal amount of time, as many would want you to believe.

PSA: Number of non-rehab games spent in AA and AAA:



B. Crawford: 216

J. Panik: 211

B. Belt: 108

B. Posey: 82

M. Luciano: 78

L. Matos: 66



I thought Luciano should've made the OD roster. And I think Matos is a future star. But stop pretending the Giants are committing crimes. — McCovey Chronicles (@McCoveyChron) April 4, 2024

The bigger issue, of course, is the roster situation. Matos will get plenty of playing time this season due to injuries. With neither Yaz nor Slater having options, they would need to be traded or waived to make space for Matos to be on the roster full-time ... which means that injury playing time would now fall to ... Heliot Ramos? Wade Meckler? Tyler Fitzgerald? And if Matos struggles again, then what?

Still and all, if the team’s right field duo doesn’t start hitting — or if Conforto ever comes back to earth — the calls for Matos will only intensify. Until then, enjoy him shining in Sacramento.

Speaking of calls for players, the calls for shortstop Marco Luciano (No. 2 CPL) aren’t quite as loud, due to his slow start to spring and the mild amounts of goodwill that Nick Ahmed bought himself with the fanbase after a few clutch hits in the opening days. But I’d guess those calls are about to crank up to 11 again, as Luciano had himself another delightful day, hitting 3-5 with 2 doubles, a walk, and a stolen base. Both of Luciano’s doubles, and one of his outs left the bat in excess of 100 mph (topping out at 107.5), and all 3 of his hits went the other way. It was a divine hitting exhibition, especially in contrast to Ahmed, who is now 5-21 with a 58 wRC+.

Second-ranked @SFGiants prospect Marco Luciano delivered a three-hit outing -- including a pair of doubles -- for the @RiverCats.



MLB's No. 38 prospect is hitting .438 with a .571 OBP through four games at Triple-A to start the year: pic.twitter.com/2t8AxfMY18 — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) April 4, 2024

As long as we’re talking about young sluggers on the 40-man roster, we should mention that it was another good day for designated hitter Heliot Ramos (No. 13 CPL), who is having a nice start to the season. Ramos couldn’t match Matos and Luciano’s elite days, but still found himself on base thrice, hitting 2-4 with a hit by pitch.

As he always does, Ramos hit the ball hard, with one of his singles leaving the bat at 106.5 mph. But what I’ve been noticing most about him in the early parts of the season is fewer swings and misses. A lot of the pitches well above the zone that he used to swing at are now takes, and a lot of the borderline pitches that he used to swing through are now fouled off.

That hasn’t really been reflected in the basic stats yet — he has a sky-high 35.0% strikeout rate on the year. But even in this game, despite striking out twice, Ramos only had two swings-and-misses in the 24 pitches that he saw.

Both Luciano and Ramos had clunkers in the first game of the year, but have since turned their lines around in a hurry: Luciano has an 1.134 OPS and a 197 wRC+, while Ramos is sporting a .961 OPS and a 127 wRC+.

Speaking of turning things around, third baseman David Villar hit 2-5 with his first homer of the year, and also stole a base (Sacramento had 6 swiped bags on the day). Really good to see Villar show off that sweet home run swing.

It's not Tuesday, but Villar still loves an oppo- !



His first blast of 2024 follows a Blake Sabol bunt single, both coming with two outs in the first as the River Cats grab a 2-0 lead! pic.twitter.com/BnoO9M3C78 — Sacramento River Cats (@RiverCats) April 3, 2024

In his first 3 games of the year, Villar hit 1-11 with no extra-base hits, no walks, and 5 strikeouts. In the 2 games since, he’s 4-11 with 2 extra base hits, 1 walk, and 3 strikeouts. Progress!

Also some progress for center fielder Ismael Munguia (No. 35 CPL), who had been struggling out of the gates in his first AAA assignment after a blistering spring. He hit 1-3 in this game with 2 walks and a stolen base.

The pitching wasn’t very noteworthy, and devoid of top prospects. RHP Blayne Enlow got the start and was roughed up quite a bit, ceding 8 baserunners and 5 runs in just 3 innings of work. Enlow, a former 3rd-round pick, was signed to a Minor League contract over the offseason, and he’s certainly worth keeping tabs on. He’s still just 25 years old, and showed some dramatic command improvements in 2023, his final year in the Twins organization.

RHP Tommy Romero, another offseason Minor League free agent, had a much nicer showing, striking out 4 batters in 4 innings, with just 3 baserunners and 1 run allowed. Romero, who is 26, had a very rough 2023, but looked like a pretty exciting prospect as recently as 2022. He’s off to a delightful organizational debut.

And finishing things off was RHP Spencer Bivens, a fantastic story who became one of the fun talks of camp after being a mid-Spring addition to Major League camp. He gave up 2 hits and 1 run in 2 innings of work, and has allowed just 6 baserunners and 1 run in 5 innings this year.

Home runs

AAA Luis Matos, 2 (2)

AAA David Villar (1)

Thursday schedule

AAA Sacramento: @ the Reno Aces, 6:05 p.m. PT

AA Richmond: Season starts Friday

High-A Eugene: Season starts Friday

Low-A San Jose: Season starts Friday

Reminder that Minor League games can now be watched on MLB TV.