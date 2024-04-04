Good morning baseball fans!

This has definitely not been the best start to the season for the San Francisco Giants. They split their opening series against the San Diego Padres, only to head up the coast and get swept by the Los Angeles Dodgers. Meaning they are officially 2-5 for the first week.

Now, like I said yesterday, it’s not all doom and gloom. There have definitely been some bright spots. And just like yesterday, Jorge Soler’s home run last night was definitely one of them. As was Michael Conforto’s two-run single. The team is showing signs of life, and it’s only one week into the season, so at this point there’s no reason to panic.

However, it’s healthy to have a space to vent your frustrations/annoyances from time to time. And with today being an off-day, that’s what we’re going to do here. Let me have it in the comments. Get it off your chest. Purge it from your system before Friday, so we can return to being excited about Giants baseball at Oracle Park.

What time do the Giants play today?

They do not. They will be back at it tomorrow afternoon for the home opener against the Padres. Just what we all wanted. More Padres.