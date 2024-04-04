Is this going to work?

Yesterday afternoon, the San Francisco Giants had the reigning NL Cy Young winner Blake Snell, their most notable addition of the offseason, join them in Los Angeles to pitch a simulated game. The plan remains for him to make his debut this Monday against the Nationals, despite not having faced any meaningful game action in six months. Does this pitching plan have a high probability of success?

As a result of a hard negotiating stance by the 5-6 teams that actively participated in the recent offseason, circumstances were such that Snell didn’t wind up signing with a team until very late into Spring Training, leaving him little time to get into baseball shape and no time to get into “game action shape.” Does this simulated game strike you as game action?

Blake Snell pitched a simulated game earlier today pic.twitter.com/QmPkD3lHqm — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) April 4, 2024

I’m not trying to be a naysayer, I’m just examining the situation. Bob Melvin was interviewed afterwards and mentioned that Snell threw 77 pitches and “got up 5 times.”

Melvin on Snell's simulated game earlier today and how his ramp-up process has gone pic.twitter.com/kVaxSmr9LK — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) April 4, 2024

As Jon Miller explained it on last night’s radio broadcast (bottom 2nd):

Yastrzemski, Slater, and Fitzgerald were in the simulated game. [Snell] went out, pitched more or less an inning, then sat down a little bit, then did that five different times.

Melvin said of the work itself:

“It’s kinda tough to get the adrenaline going when there’s no defense and nobody in the stands...”

But he tried to put a little shine on it with the lineup Snell faced:

“Austin Slater’s been a little tough on his over his career, so it was good to be able to have him in there. “

To be clear, Austin Slater is 4-for-18 with a double and 6 walks (against 6 strikeouts) for his career against Blake Snell. That would hardly seem to be “trouble,” but I suppose the .440 OBP against a pitcher prone to walk batters would at least create friction in a practice.

And that’s really what this was: an elaborate practice. Not even a dress rehearsal, like what Spring Training really is, but an elaborate practice that had more in common with a scrimmage. Snell’s path to his season debut is atypical for a Cy Young Award winner, sure, but not even pitchers rehabbing from surgery have such a soft launch.

Melvin doesn’t seem to be sugarcoating anything and that’s good because there are a couple of tough quotes left:

“We kinda know him well enough to know that he needed this one.” “You know, he was facing high school hitters before he got here and it’s really, really tough to simulate what you have to do in a big league game.”

Skipping the Padres-Dodgers-Padres start to the season to get him in against the Nationals on Monday night is another “makes sense on paper” move, but big league hitters are big league hitters.

The Giants’ season is riding on the strength of the rotation (Webb, Snell, Harrison, and Hicks) and while you can’t lose the season in April, Snell needing the rest of the month to get up to speed (a distinct possibility) could have a lot of unforeseen consequences. Snell might push himself to injury trying to catch up. He might be so bad in his first few starts that the downstream effects on the bullpen blows up in the team’s face come August/September/October.

And, look, I want Snell to succeed. I don’t think his 180 inning, 2.25 ERA Cy Young season is the mark. That 2022 line of 128 IP with a 3.38 ERA (2.80 FIP) would be stellar under the circumstances. That’s certainly a plausible outcome. I just wonder if this unique situation might beget unique results.

I don’t know if there was any mechanism in the CBA or with Snell himself that might’ve allowed him to begin the year in Triple-A (I suspect not, because a big league contract would require the player to be optioned), so this might all come down to making the best of a tough situation for all parties involved.

The Giants have gotten exactly what they’ve wanted all offseason with their contracts. Let’s see if their grand design can pay dividends early. Like Bob Melvin said, “We’ll see on Monday, right?”