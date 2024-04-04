The Camilo Doval burrito

It’s National Burrito Day, which means I have the chance to tie together two things I love: burritos and the San Francisco Giants. Camilo Doval, All-Star closer, 100 mph cutter-haver, is the Most Burrito Giant: practically perfect, but can be a disaster if handled poorly.

His sole appearance through the Giants’ first seven games represented all that’s wrong with him. As Sami wrote in her recap 5 days ago after the Giants’ 9-6 win over San Diego:

We love him. Even when he makes our hair turn a little grey. Even when he has more pitch clock violations than batters faced. /deep breath

We know what he can be at his best, but we’ve also seen these pockets of disaster, too — like a perfect burrito until that one bite of burnt chicken or a butt of the burrito with overcooked rice chunking up the end.

New manager Bob Melvin has instantaneous scouting data and instituational memory at his fingertips along with an entire Spring Training of games to have a sense of what Camilo Doval can do, and yet...

Sounds like Bob Melvin has very little tolerance for Camilo Doval’s pacing issues. Two pitch clock violations. “Not ideal for a closer. I’ll talk to him.” — Andrew Baggarly (@extrabaggs) March 31, 2024

The previous management team seemed a little more hands on from the quality assurance perspective, and as recently as last August (thanks to Maria Guardado’s reporting), there is a sort of company line for why the Doval Burrito flops every so often:

“Obviously, one thing we’re seeing is that Camilo is using one pitch frequently,” Kapler said following Tuesday’s loss. “He’s going back and forth between his sinker and his cutter. One of the conversations that we had with him, myself and [pitching coach Andrew Bailey], is just to really trust [catcher Patrick] Bailey behind the plate. He’s going to put down fingers to mix the pitches. “In this particular case, we’re not mixing enough. That’s part of the concern right now in the ninth inning of games. Camilo all year long and even dating back a really long time has been especially effective because he’s mixed his pitches and is throwing his slider.

Kapler’s comments don’t veer into the word salad territory like how a lot of his quotes tended towards during his time as Giants manager, but as a fan of lettuce in burritos sometimes, I wouldn’t mind any here when talking about the Doval Burrito. Anyway, it’s a statement that’s clearly backed up by the evidence.

I went back and watched his Saturday night, 17-pitch appearance just to see if Doval shook off Tom Murphy a lot. I spotted zero shake-offs in his first six pitches, all sliders, leading to a leadoff walk (thanks to a pitch clock violation). Now, that there might very well have been a shakeoff here or at some point that the Fox broadcast cameras didn’t catch, but at least in that first PA, nothing. Does that mean Bailey called for all sliders?

Then, on the first pitch of the next PA, Doval shook off Murphy and threw a 94 mph sinker to Graham Pauley. His fourth pitch to Pauley got two shakes and into a slider for a ball. And then, of course, we know how the rest of that at bat went.

12 of Doval’s 17 pitchers were that slider, which topped out at 88 and dipped down to 82. Is he working on a sweeper? Obviously, a closer coming into a non-save situation has an hilarious propensity for turning into a position player pitching, but in his first appearance of the season, it seemed like he drifted into the game below his usual aggression level.

He threw the cutter just three times, averaging 94.4 with it, and threw two sinkers. From a burrito construction standpoint, this was tortilla and meat. Sure, cooked just right, maybe some wet juicy meat with a perfectly warmed tortilla will do the trick, but now we’re in the quesadilla zone, betraying the promise of a burrito: a burst of layered flavors in every bite.

Doval needs the rice and/or beans, the tomato and/or avocado chunks, a little salsa rolled in, and eggs if it’s a day game. Or whatever. I promise I’m writing this post on a full stomach. Because of the slider usage, I’m inclined to go with “he’s just trying some things out,” because if he were, say, guarding against injury, then I’d presume he’d avoid doing one of the most destructive things a human being can do to their arm and not throw a slider.

Experimentation with a big lead and early in the season is all fine and good. The pacing issue persists, though, and even last year, post All-Star break, when Doval’s bona fides had been established, he tended towards ditching pitches in appearances for reasons that remain unclear. Problem is, by shying away from what makes him great, he risks ruining the recipe and changing our opinion of the Camilo Doval Burrito.

This isn’t some doom-and-gloom post. I’m putting it out there that since the annual Doval blip has started at the beginning of the season maybe we should keep an eye out for some sort of explanation for why this specific thing happens with him every so often.

Pitchers can fall in love with a pitch. Pitchers can stop trusting their stuff or feel for a certain pitch. These two conditions can overlap. So if any of this is true, perhaps the downside of pitchers forgetting about the previous pitch they threw in order to throw the next one is that they forget or ignore feedback from pitch to pitch. Doval’s slider is very inconsistent! But maybe he’s still gaining confidence in how he rolls his burrito.

Okay, I know I wrote this on a full stomach, but dinnertime isn’t that far away. Maybe I should go see about a burrito.