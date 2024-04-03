Giants avoid avoiding the sweep

If you hopped online Wednesday night to check in on the MLB scores, I’m here to tell you that you did it correctly. You are on the right date. You chose Wednesday, April 3. You might think you chose Tuesday, April 2. That sometimes happens. Sometimes you pick the wrong date, and sometimes the website just thinks you’re more interested in what happened yesterday than what happened today. These things happen.

You might think this exact things happened because you see that the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the San Francisco Giants 5-4. That’s what happened on Tuesday, April 2, so you’re trying to figure out what happened on Wednesday, April 3. Well relax, pal. Stop clicking. You’re on the right date. The Los Angeles Dodgers also beat the San Francisco Giants 5-4 on Wednesday, April 3.

It’s just what they do, I guess.

When the Giants lost 5-4 on Tuesday, I wrote this:

I just double-checked the box score and the Giants did, indeed, lose. But it wasn’t a blown save, or a walk-off, or a late-game fall-apart session. It wasn’t even an uncompetitive one-way street that made you question whether these silly boys even know how to play baseball.

That applies to this one, too. They didn’t blow a save, or even a lead. They didn’t get walked off. They didn’t collapse late in the game, or put the tying run on third base with no outs and then strand him there.

But there was a tad more pain this time, and not just because it ran the losing streak to four games, or concluded a sweep at the hands of our nefarious foes.

No, there was a tad more pain because for a split second you thought things had gone differently. Not would go differently; had gone differently.

In the eighth inning, trailing 5-3, Jorge Soler came to bat with two outs and the bases empty. On Tuesday, Soler had come up to bat trailing 5-2 and the bases empty, and hit his first home run as a member of the Giants.

When he did that, I wrote this:

It was not, as Kruk would say, a swing in which he got both cheeks into it. This was a half a cheek swing, I’d say — two-thirds at best. Makes you excited to see both cheeks and I think I should stop talking now.

On Wednesday, against Daniel Hudson, Soler got both cheeks into it. He got both of his cheeks and a few loaner cheeks as well. Then he drove a few miles over to Beverly Hills, got a BBL, and got both of those cheeks into it, too.

It was a 452-foot home run that left the bat at 112.0 mph. Only two Giants last year (LaMonte Wade Jr. and Mitch Haniger) hit a ball further, and both of those happened at 7,349 feet elevation in Mexico. Only two Giants last year (Joc Pederson and Heliot Ramos) hit a baseball harder.

Don’t let a loss keep you from marveling at this beauty. The world may be burning outside, but you should still go to the museum with both eyes wide open.

JORGE SOLER MY GOODNESS pic.twitter.com/luEW0UjpYE — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) April 4, 2024

The Giants had pulled within one run, and the batter was Michael Conforto. If you had to rank the 28 players who have played for the Giants this year in terms of how good they’ve been, 1 through 28, Conforto would rank somewhere between 0.9 and 1.1. He’s been the best of the best of the best, sir.

Conforto took the first pitch he saw — a hanging slider — and put the bat on it, flying the ball out to right field. I don’t know what it was about the sound or the sight of it, or maybe the potential narrative, but it seemed to trick everyone. The crowd fell silent. The Dodgers broadcasters described the scenario with the tone of an ER doc delivering bad news. Duane Kuiper turned the key, put it in gear, and revved up the engine, which purred, He hits it hiiiigh, he hits it deeep ... and then the ball fell well short of the wall, drifting a mere 334 feet, with Statcast saying only Yankee Stadium would have been ill-equipped to keep it within the stadium confines.

For a brief second, the Giants had tied the game with back-to-back two-out home runs in the eighth inning. What a glorious thing. I only needed that split second to exit the full screen game on my computer, switch to Twitter, and get ready to hype up a fanbase that, it’s worth noting, would much rather complain than be hyped up.

But there just wasn’t enough. And that seems fitting for how this opening week has gone. If you remove sentimentality, competitive urges, and that raw, guttural hatred for the Dodgers that occupies half your stomach, you’re probably left concluding that the Giants objectively look like a pretty decent baseball team, the way hitting a baseball 99.9 mph, as Conforto did, is a pretty good baseball swing. You’re also left with a team that is now 2-5, which is not good, the way a deep fly ball dying well short of the wall and effectively ending the game — the Giants had no ninth-inning juice — is not good.

Thankfully the two likes in the metaphor diverge there. In the case of the Giants on Wednesday night in particular, Conforto’s flyout left them with just three outs to turn things around. For the Giants as a whole, they still have 155 games ... and after spending the first week on the road, facing the ultra-talented San Diego Padres and billion-dollar Dodgers, the Giants get to cash in a day of PTO, then regroup on Friday to host the ... well, okay, it’s still the ultra-talented Padres, but at least this time it’s at home, and at least the Washington Nationals are the next team up, and at least Blake Snell’s Giants debut is right around the corner.

As was the case on Tuesday, the Giants fell behind the Dodgers on Wednesday when a high-profile pitcher couldn’t quite figure out the convoluted IKEA instructions for how to put together their Beat LA furniture. Kyle Harrison did a lot of things well — far more things than Logan Webb had done the night prior — but his performance was more about controlling damage so the hitters could win it than being a strength. I am far higher on the Giants hitters than most are, but it’s no secret that the secret of the team is the starting pitching. The Dodgers pitchers can be an inflatable raft on which their Olympic rowers sit and paddle quickly, but the Giants pitchers need to be a speedy lake boat with two Dodge Viper engines attached and a few NOS buttons so their hitters can lay oars across their laps, crack a few cold ones, and enjoy the ride.

Harrison showed why the Giants view him as an ace in the making. He hit his spots most of the night, with 54 of 87 pitches being strikes. He got 10 swings and misses against a world-beating offense, and struck out a pair of Hall of Famers in Shohei Ohtani and Freddie Freeman. The Dodgers MVP triad of those two and Mookie Betts faced Harrison nine times, and while they reached base four of those times, the damage was minimal: a hit batter, a walk, an infield single, and an outfield single. Even on a night when his velocity sat below what he’s accustomed to, Harrison was able to finesse and craft his way to outs that he would normally overpower and overwhelm for.

And yet he ended up with four runs to his record, in five innings, and needed 87 pitchers to get there. As they did the night before with Webb, the Dodgers reduced what should be the catalyst to a generic piece of the puzzle. Harrison was good enough; but on this team, and against that team, good enough simply isn’t good enough.

The bullpen was once again good, though not nearly as good as the night prior, and tasked with a smaller workload. Erik Miller handled the back of the lineup for the sixth inning, and walked away with the only one-two-three inning of the night for the Giants. Tyler Rogers got into a jam quickly and got out of it even more quickly in the eighth inning.

But in between, Taylor Rogers earned his spot in the history books as the first pitcher to give up a home run to Ohtani during his deferred money era. And it was yet another sign as to how sharp one must be to defeat the Dodgers.

Before Ohtani just crushed one 430 feet, Taylor Rogers hadn't given up a home run to a left-handed batter in almost three years. Last one he surrendered was in May, 2021. — Andrew Baggarly (@extrabaggs) April 4, 2024

All that was just a bit much for the Giants offense, which is showing glimmers and glimpses but is still in its mild-mannered phase. They mostly struggled against Tyler Glasnow — somehow a distant third-best offseason acquisition for LA — and through five innings had just two hits: a single by Patrick Bailey and a home run by Patrick Bailey.

Hey, that’s nice to see. Two hits, including a home run, and a baserunner nabbed for attempted larceny? Patty B is back, baby!

The Giants finally got to Glasnow in the sixth inning, when Wade drew his second walk of the game, with one out, and they started to work more counts. What followed was a glorious piece of opposite-field hitting by Soler, resulting in a double to set the table.

Conforto then had one of the better at-bats of the young Giants season, protecting the plate against fastballs before jumping on a curveball, bashing it into the outfield for a two-run, two-strike single.

Conforto comes through in the clutch with ✌️ ribbies pic.twitter.com/7eK3FZI0aP — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) April 4, 2024

He took second on a wild pitch, giving the Giants the tying run in scoring position with one out. But they would not capitalize, and the margin for error against the Dodgers is not slim; it’s nonexistent. If the game ends and you have but one situation you wish you could have handled more sharply, you probably lost.

Fortune favors the bold, and it’s hard to ascribe that adjective to the Giants. Time and time again they stood in the batter’s box, frozen in time as a strike passed before them. Wade drew a leadoff walk in the fourth, but Soler, Conforto, and Matt Chapman went down looking. Against a wild and questionable ninth inning arm in Dinelson Lamet, Chapman watched the count go full thanks to three pitches that weren’t in the same area code as the strike zone, then sat idly by as a slider bullseyed the box. Then Thairo Estrada, off to a frighteningly cold start, watched a 1-2 slider land on a tee, only to turn and walk back to the dugout.

In all, the Giants struck out looking six times. They made some good contact, and they threw some good pitches. But they were neither proactive nor perfect; and right now, defeating the Dodgers requires at least one of those things.