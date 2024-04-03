The San Francisco Giants wrap up this three-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers tonight at Dodger Stadium.

Taking the mound for the Giants will be left hander Kyle Harrison. Harrison won his first start of the season on Friday, in which he allowed two runs on six hits with five strikeouts in six innings.

He’ll be facing off against Dodgers right hander Tyler Glasnow. Glasnow has also won both of his first starts for the Dodgers, having allowed three earned runs on four hits with eight strikeouts and five walks over 11 innings.

Lineups

Giants

Jung Hoo Lee - CF LaMonte Wade, Jr. - 1B Jorge Soler - DH Michael Conforto - LF Matt Chapman - 3B Thairo Estrada - 2B Mike Yastrzemski - RF Patrick Bailey - C Nick Ahmed - SS

LHP: Kyle Harrison

Dodgers

Mookie Betts - 2B Shohei Ohtani - DH Freddie Freeman - 1B Will Smith - C Teoscar Hernández - RF Max Muncy - 3B Enrique Hernández - CF Chris Taylor - LF Miguel Rojas - SS

RHP: Tyler Glasnow

Game #7

Who: San Francisco Giants (2-4) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (6-2)

Where: Dodgers Stadium, Los Angeles, California

When: 7:10 p.m. PT

Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)

National broadcast: MLB Network (out of market only)

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM, KSFN 1510 AM