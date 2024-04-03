Minor League round up, 4/2: Sacramento’s bats have arrived!

With the AA, High-A, and Low-A seasons still a few days away, there’s just one San Francisco Giants Minor League Baseball affiliate in action. But they had a day! So let’s talk about it.

Link to the 2024 McCovey Chronicles Community Prospect List (CPL)

All listed positions are the positions played in that game.

AAA Sacramento (3-1)

Sacramento River Cats beat the Reno Aces (Diamondbacks) 9-8 (12 innings)

Box score

After their first three games were dominated by pitching — specifically standout starting outings by Carson Seymour, Carson Whisenhunt, and Mason Black — Tuesday was all about the position players for the Giants’ AAA affiliate.

You know the position players are shining when they have 9 runs and 10 extra-base hits, but the cherry on the top? A position player was the winning pitcher, too!

Yes, after 10 innings, Sacramento had exhausted the pitchers they had allocated for this game. And so they turned to infielder Donovan Walton to pitch the 11th inning. Despite the presence of the Manfred Man, Walton got through the inning unscathed ... and then did the same in the 12th inning.

POSITION PLAYER PITCHING ALERT



Donovan Walton enters the game on the mound in the bottom of the 11th and hurls a scoreless inning to keep the game tied at 8-8 moving into the 12th! pic.twitter.com/np4yYt5lex — Sacramento River Cats (@RiverCats) April 3, 2024

Despite inheriting runners at second base, Walton pitched two scoreless innings, giving up just two hits and an intentional walk in the process, and leading the River Cats to victory. Gotta love Minor League Baseball!

Walton also got some help, with a pair of outfield assists in the 12th.

NOT JUST ONE, BUT TWOOOOO OUTFIELD ASSISTS TO THE PLATE IN THE BOTTOM OF THE 12TH THAT SEALS THE 9-8 VICTORY!



DONNIE BARRELS BECOMES DONNIE DARTS TO COLLECT HIS FIRST CAREER PITCHING WIN! pic.twitter.com/5gBMg8rQXU — Sacramento River Cats (@RiverCats) April 3, 2024

But while Walton’s outing was what made this game a great story, it was the bats that inspired confidence and made you excited about this roster.

There were plenty of stars, but none bigger than catcher Jakson Reetz. A 28 year old who is a solid depth piece, Reetz’s role was elevated on Tuesday with the news that the Giants had traded Joey Bart to the Pirates. San Francisco had hoped that the unlikely would occur, and they could slip Bart through waivers and reassign him to Sacramento. That didn’t happen, which means Reetz fills a pretty important role of MLB-playable AAA depth at a position where you can never have enough depth. He’s surely behind Blake Sabol on the depth chart, if for no other reason than that Sabol is on the 40-man roster, but if you’re a quality AAA catcher getting regular playing time, you’re never far from the Majors.

He celebrated that status with a spectacular game, in which he hit 3-5 with a pair of home runs, a double, and a walk.

REETZ No. 1!



Jakson Reetz demolishes this solo homer 456 feet over the scoreboard, which doubles the Sacramento lead to 2-0 in the second! pic.twitter.com/BfXidhyYZC — Sacramento River Cats (@RiverCats) April 2, 2024

His second home run was a 2-run shot that tied the game in the 8th inning. Productive and clutch!

It's the second Reetz of the day!



Jakson Reetz ties the game at 6-6 in the eighth thanks to this homer that just clears the wall in left center! pic.twitter.com/03OWATb9Of — Sacramento River Cats (@RiverCats) April 2, 2024

While Reetz had the most home runs, perhaps the most impressive swing was the River Cats’ other dinger, which came courtesy of right fielder Heliot Ramos (No. 13 CPL). Ramos had an eye-popping 110.1-mph exit velocity on his shot to dead center, which traveled 424 feet.

Hammered by Heliot!



His second home run in his past three at-bats extends the Kitties' lead to 3-1 in the third! pic.twitter.com/FMjk92u1Wr — Sacramento River Cats (@RiverCats) April 2, 2024

It otherwise wasn’t a great statistical day for Ramos, who finished 1-6 but also reached base when he was plunked by a pitch. Still and all, I thought he showed improved restraint over last year when it came to chasing pitches — particularly ones above the zone, which have long been an Achilles heel of his.

While Ramos’ homer was mighty impressive, the title of second-best offensive day belonged to second baseman Brett Wisely who, like Reetz, is a little closer to the Majors after the team DFA’d Otto López. Wisely, who is the only left-handed hitting infielder on the 40-man roster that can play left of first base, went to town against the Reno pitchers, hitting 3-4 with 2 doubles, a triple, and 2 walks.

That’s an outrageous day, and Wisely is now 5-12 on the year with 4 extra-base hits, 3 walks, and just 1 strikeout. A great start to the season for the versatile 24 year old.

It was also an encouraging day for shortstop Marco Luciano (No. 2 CPL), who hit 2-5 with 2 walks and 2 strikeouts. One of Luciano’s singles went the other way at 104.7 mph, which is mighty impressive.

Luciano opened the season in ugly fashion, hitting 0-3 with 3 strikeouts and a walk in Game 1. Since then he’s 4-8 with 3 walks and 2 strikeouts.

First baseman David Villar had a decent game, but I’m not sure decent is going to cut it for him at the moment, given that he’s got to be near the top of the list when the Giants look for ways to clear 40-man spots. Villar hit 2-6 with a double and a walk, which is very nice, though he also struck out 3 times — so far this year he’s just 3-17 with a double, a walk, and 8 strikeouts. This was definitely his best game of the year, but he’ll need more to stick on the roster, and a lot more to make it back to the Majors.

Speaking of slow starts, it’s been one for third baseman Casey Schmitt and left fielder Ismael Munguia (No. 35 CPL). Schmitt, who is trying to prove that his standout 2023 Minor League campaign was more truthful than his brutal 2023 Major League debut, hit 1-7 with 2 strikeouts, and is now just 2-18 on the year, with no extra-base hits, no walks, and 5 strikeouts. Munguia, who was the star of Spring Training, hit 1-6 with a double that, if we’re being honest, should have been caught, and had a strikeout hat trick (he did have an outfield assist, though!). He’s 2-13 with a double, a walk, and 4 strikeouts this year, though it’s worth noting that it’s his first campaign in AAA.

Too early to worry about either player, but we’re obviously hoping for better performances in the coming days.

The pitching didn’t have much of note, save for Walton’s unexpected heroics. RHP Spencer Howard, who was pegged all spring as a potential MLB depth piece, struggled in his River Cats debut, allowing 8 hits and 5 earned runs in just 3.2 innings, but striking out 6 batters.

Also struggling a bit was RHP R.J. Dabovich (No. 40 CPL), who blew a save opportunity in the 9th inning in a fairly bizarre inning: he walked 3 batters and committed 2 balks, though he didn’t allow a hit and had 2 strikeouts. A little rust with things like walks and balks (Walks and Balks sounds like the vet that you send a broken pitcher to) is to be expected from Dabovich, who was limited to just 2.2 innings last year. It’s just good to see him healthy.

The best pitching performances (save for Walton’s), came from a pair of pitchers I expect to see in San Francisco this year. RHP Randy Rodríguez (No. 33 CPL) pitched a perfect frame with a strikeout, which was great to see. His fastball is one of the best pitches in the system, but he’s struggled with walks, including in Spring Training, where he walked 8 of the 20 batters that he faced. This was his first outing of the Minor League season, so good to see it start on a strong note. Rodríguez is on the 40-man roster, so any sustained good performance should mean he’ll make his MLB debut.

Also excelling in relief was LHP Juan Sánchez (No. 36 CPL), who pitched 2 perfect innings with 3 strikeouts. Sánchez was one of the stars of camp, and it’s safe to say that if it weren’t for roster machinations, he’d be in San Francisco right now instead of LHP Erik Miller (No. 28 CPL). But if Sánchez keeps pitching like this, it’s hard to imagine he goes too much longer without making a permanent home in the Major League bullpen.

Good job, River Cats. Keep winning games, please.

Home runs

AAA Jakson Reetz, 2 (2)

AAA Heliot Ramos (2)

Wednesday schedule

AAA Sacramento: @ the Reno Aces, 2:05 p.m. PT

AA Richmond: Season starts Friday

High-A Eugene: Season starts Friday

Low-A San Jose: Season starts Friday

Reminder that Minor League games can now be watched on MLB TV.

Injured List

I try to remember to list all the injured players on Mondays, since it’s easy to lose track of who is out — or even notice when they get placed on the IL. We’ll do it on Wednesday this week, since rosters have only just been released.

This isn’t a comprehensive list, as some injured players (such as LHP Reggie Crawford) have not yet been assigned to teams, and thus don’t appear on any lists.

Sacramento

INF Dariel Lopez — 60-Day IL

LHP Thomas Szapucki — 60-Day IL

RHP Cole Waites (No. 34 CPL) — 60-Day IL

LHP Chris Wright — 60-Day IL

OF Wade Meckler (No. 11 CPL) — 7-Day IL

Richmond

LHP Nick Zwack — Full Season IL

RHP Wilkelma Castillo — Not Yet Reported

RHP Michael Stryffeler — 60-Day IL

Eugene

RHP Brett Standlee — Full Season IL

SS Aeverson Arteaga (No. 14 CPL) — 60-Day IL

San Jose

RHP Gerelmi Maldonado (No. 26 CPL) — Full Season IL

RHP Marques Johnson — 60-Day IL

RHP Spencer Miles — 60-Day IL

RHP Liam Simon — 60-Day IL