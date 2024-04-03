 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

2024 Willie McCovey Memorial Community Prospect List No. 43

Who is the 43rd-best prospect on the Giants farm?

By Brady Klopfer
We are oh so close to finishing up the 2024 Willie McCovey Memorial Community Prospect List, which will see us rank the top 44 prospects in the San Francisco Giants organization. We only have two names left to add to the list!

The next name to add is outfielder Lisbel Diaz, who has been ranked as the No. 42 prospect in the system in his inaugural CPL.

Diaz, an 18-year old right-handed hitter who spent plenty of time in center field last year, was a late international signing, and joined one of the Giants Dominican Summer League squads halfway through the season. And what he immediately did there was mighty impressive, as he hit 24-77 with three home runs, two doubles, seven walks, and 10 strikeouts. That equated to an .841 OPS and a 124 wRC+.

Hopefully he gets more than 88 plate appearances this year!

Now let’s add the penultimate name to the list...

The list so far

  1. Kyle Harrison — LHP
  2. Marco Luciano — SS
  3. Bryce Eldridge — 1B
  4. Carson Whisenhunt — LHP
  5. Rayner Arias — CF
  6. Keaton Winn — RHP
  7. Walker Martin — SS
  8. Reggie Crawford — LHP
  9. Hayden Birdsong — RHP
  10. Mason Black — RHP
  11. Wade Meckler — OF
  12. Grant McCray — CF
  13. Heliot Ramos — OF
  14. Aeverson Arteaga — SS
  15. Tyler Fitzgerald — UTIL
  16. Joe Whitman — LHP
  17. Vaun Brown — OF
  18. Landen Roupp — RHP
  19. Victor Bericoto — OF
  20. Trevor McDonald — RHP
  21. Diego Velasquez — 2B/SS
  22. Carson Seymour — RHP
  23. Kai-Wei Teng — RHP
  24. Onil Perez — C
  25. Adrian Sugastey — C
  26. Gerelmi Maldonado — RHP
  27. Maui Ahuna — SS
  28. Erik Miller — LHP
  29. Jairo Pomares — OF
  30. Cole Foster — SS
  31. Jack Choate — LHP
  32. Carson Ragsdale — RHP
  33. Randy Rodríguez — RHP
  34. Cole Waites — RHP
  35. Ismael Munguia — OF
  36. Juan Sánchez — LHP
  37. Manuel Mercedes — RHP
  38. Jhonny Level — SS
  39. Jimmy Glowenke — INF
  40. R.J. Dabovich — RHP
  41. Eric Silva — RHP
  42. Lisbel Diaz — OF

On to No. 43!

No. 43 prospect nominees

Nick Avila — 26.8-year old RHP — 3.00 ERA/5.02 FIP in AAA (72 IP)
Josh Bostick — 22.5-year old RHP — 3.86 ERA/3.23 FIP in ACL (4.2 IP)
José Cruz — 23.10-year old RHP — 6.66 ERA/6.98 FIP in AA (25.2 IP); 1.45 ERA/2.47 FIP in High-A (18.2 IP)
Spencer Miles — 23.8-year old RHP — Did not play in 2023
Ryan Murphy — 24.5-year old RHP — 4.36 ERA/4.72 FIP in AA (107.1 IP)
Ryan Reckley — 19.6-year old SS — .597 OPS/64 wRC+ in ACL (173 PA)
Liam Simon — 23.5-year old RHP — 3.86 ERA/2.96 FIP in Low-A (21 IP)

Poll

Who is the No. 43 prospect in the system?

view results
  • 25%
    Nick Avila
    (17 votes)
  • 14%
    Josh Bostick
    (10 votes)
  • 1%
    José Cruz
    (1 vote)
  • 1%
    Spencer Miles
    (1 vote)
  • 17%
    Ryan Murphy
    (12 votes)
  • 28%
    Ryan Reckley
    (19 votes)
  • 10%
    Liam Simon
    (7 votes)
67 votes total Vote Now

