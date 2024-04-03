We are oh so close to finishing up the 2024 Willie McCovey Memorial Community Prospect List, which will see us rank the top 44 prospects in the San Francisco Giants organization. We only have two names left to add to the list!

The next name to add is outfielder Lisbel Diaz, who has been ranked as the No. 42 prospect in the system in his inaugural CPL.

Diaz, an 18-year old right-handed hitter who spent plenty of time in center field last year, was a late international signing, and joined one of the Giants Dominican Summer League squads halfway through the season. And what he immediately did there was mighty impressive, as he hit 24-77 with three home runs, two doubles, seven walks, and 10 strikeouts. That equated to an .841 OPS and a 124 wRC+.

Hopefully he gets more than 88 plate appearances this year!

Now let’s add the penultimate name to the list...

The list so far

On to No. 43!

No. 43 prospect nominees

Nick Avila — 26.8-year old RHP — 3.00 ERA/5.02 FIP in AAA (72 IP)

Josh Bostick — 22.5-year old RHP — 3.86 ERA/3.23 FIP in ACL (4.2 IP)

José Cruz — 23.10-year old RHP — 6.66 ERA/6.98 FIP in AA (25.2 IP); 1.45 ERA/2.47 FIP in High-A (18.2 IP)

Spencer Miles — 23.8-year old RHP — Did not play in 2023

Ryan Murphy — 24.5-year old RHP — 4.36 ERA/4.72 FIP in AA (107.1 IP)

Ryan Reckley — 19.6-year old SS — .597 OPS/64 wRC+ in ACL (173 PA)

Liam Simon — 23.5-year old RHP — 3.86 ERA/2.96 FIP in Low-A (21 IP)