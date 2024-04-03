Good morning, baseball fans!

Not a great start to the week for the San Francisco Giants, what with losing three in a row to division rivals. However, that doesn’t mean there haven’t been some highlights.

Jung Hoo Lee has been impressive and fun to watch both at the plate in in the field. Michael Conforto heating up on offense has been great. Landen Roupp is making a name for himself, in just three appearances with the team, he’s allowed no runs, and has struck out five in four innings.

And last night, we got to see another noteworthy event, with Jorge Soler getting his first home run with the Giants. It was a solo shot in the sixth inning to put the Giants within two runs. Let’s go ahead and take another look to get your day started off right.

What time do the Giants play today?

The Giants play game three of this four-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers tonight at 7:10 p.m. PT at Dodger Stadium.