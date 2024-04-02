The Joey Bart era is officially over. On Sunday the San Francisco Giants officially designated Bart for assignment, in a parting that had felt inevitable ever since Tom Murphy signed in December. While most expected the Giants to trade or waive Bart during Spring Training, the Giants instead opted to carry three catchers on the Opening Day roster — likely hoping to either be able to sneak Bart through waivers a few days into the year, or pounce on a team in dire need of a catcher after an early-season injury.

Neither really happened, though the Giants did get some value in return for Bart, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2018 MLB Draft. On Tuesday it was reported that Bart had been traded to the Pittsburgh Pirates for right-handed pitching prospect Austin Strickland.

Strickland, who has no relation to former Giants reliever Hunter Strickland, was taken in the eighth round of the 2023 MLB Draft, and has yet to make his professional debut. Strickland has a three-quarters release and a mid-high 90s fastball, and impressed at the 2022 Cape Cod League, where he had 31 strikeouts to nine walks in 26.2 innings, en route to a 4.05 ERA. In his final year at Kentucky, the 6’2 righty had a 5.04 ERA, with 58 strikeouts to 20 walks in 55.1 innings. Since he’s a recent draftee, he won’t be taking up a spot on the 40-man roster.

The Pirates have an exciting top-of-the-draft catching prospect of their own in the Majors, in 24-year old Henry Davis, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 MLB Draft. But Davis’ backup, Jason Delay, has struggled to this point in his MLB career. It’s unclear if the acquisition of Bart — who is out of options — means Delay’s time is coming to an end, or if the Pirates are going to move Davis off of the position. Despite coming up as a catcher, Davis spent just two innings at the position in his debut season in 2023, and spent his other 417.1 defensive innings in right field. This year Davis has played exclusively behind the dish.

Davis was moved off of catcher last year by the arrival of fellow top prospect Endy Rodríguez, but a UCL injury has Rodríguez out for the year.

Best of luck to Joey Bart who, it needs to be said, was the ultimate professional with the Giants. The coaching staff and his teammates had nothing but high praise for Bart this spring as he navigated an incredibly difficult situation with grace, selflessness, and dedication. I’ll be rooting for him in Pittsburgh.

And welcome to the Giants, Austin Strickland!