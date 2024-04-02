The San Francisco Giants play game two of this three-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers tonight at Dodger Stadium. Here’s hoping it goes better than the first game.

Taking the mound for the Giants will be right-hander Logan Webb. Webb’s last start was on Opening Day, in which he allowed two runs on five hits with two walks and five strikeouts in six innings.

He’ll be facing off against righty Ryan Brasier, who leads a bullpen game for the Dodgers.

BEAT LA.

Lineups

Giants

Jung Hoo Lee (L) — CF Matt Chapman (R) — 3B Jorge Soler (R) — DH Michael Conforto (L) — LF Wilmer Flores (R) — 1B Thairo Estrada (R) — 2B Mike Yastrzemski (L) — RF Patrick Bailey (S) — C Nick Ahmed (R) — SS

P. Logan Webb — RHP

Dodgers

Mookie Betts (R) — SS Shohei Ohtani (L) — DH Freddie Freeman (L) — 1B Will Smith (R) — C Max Muncy (L) — 3B Teoscar Hernández (R) — RF James Outman (L) — CF Gavin Lux (L) — 2B Enrique Hernandez (R) — LF

P. Ryan Brasier — RHP

Game #6

Who: San Francisco Giants (2-3) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (5-2)

Where: Dodgers Stadium, Los Angeles, California

When: 7:10 p.m. PT

Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)

National broadcast: TBS (out of market only)

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM, KSFN 1510 AM