The most exciting news of this offseason may have come quite late for the San Francisco Giants, but it was exciting none the less. In the last week of spring training, the team signed reigning Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell to join their rotation.

The start of the season has been and will continue to be a waiting game for a few members of the starting rotation, such as Alex Cobb and Robbie Ray. However, Giants fans won’t have to wait as long to see Snell pitch.

The team opted to hold off on Snell’s debut due to his shortened spring training. But Giants fans will get to see Snell pitch on Monday night, when the Giants take on the Washington Nationals to start the second home series of the season.

What time do the Giants play today?

