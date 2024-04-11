Ahh, Minor League Baseball. All four San Francisco Giants A-Ball affiliates were in action on Wednesday, so let’s talk about them!

All listed positions are the positions played in that game.

AAA Sacramento (6-5)

Sacramento River Cats beat the El Paso Chihuahuas (Padres) 7-3

On Wednesday, the Giants gave Jung Hoo Lee a rest day ahead of Thursday’s off day, giving him a pair of days to rest and recover before returning to the lineup on Friday. And up the road in Sacramento, the Giants saw an example of how well that can work, in the form of right fielder Heliot Ramos (No. 13 CPL).

Ramos returned to the River Cats’ lineup on Wednesday, after resting on Tuesday and traveling on Monday. And he provided almost all of the offense, with 3 of the team’s 9 hits, 3 of the team’s 7 RBI, and both of the team’s extra-base hits.

The powerful righty hit 3-4 on the day, and also drew a walk — Sacramento had 9 walks in this game.

⭐️Rockstar Ramos doubles to get the cats on the board pic.twitter.com/rgTNsjhHzO — Sacramento River Cats (@RiverCats) April 10, 2024

As is almost always the case with Ramos, his contact was hard. His 3rd-inning double left the bat at 105.5 mph, and traveled 344 feet. His single clocked in at 100.1 mph. And his home run was a blistering 107.7 mph.

Ramos isn't done yet!!! HOMER in the 7th! pic.twitter.com/mvE2CBkjcH — Sacramento River Cats (@RiverCats) April 10, 2024

There’s never been a question as to whether Ramos can hit the ball hard. The questions have instead been about whether he can get the ball in the air, and whether he can avoid the swing-and-miss issues that have plagued his game at times.

He’s been doing a much better job with both of those things this year, and Wednesday was a shining example. All 4 of the balls he put in play were in the air instead of the dirt, and he had just 2 swinging strikes in the 19 pitches that he saw.

Since opening the year by going 0-4 with 3 strikeouts, Ramos has gone a blistering 13-36 with 6 extra-base hits, 3 walks, and 8 strikeouts, bringing his OPS to 1.100 and his wRC+ to 170.

Watching this game on a side screen (since it was on at the same time as the Giants game), I found myself wondering if Ramos has any shot of leapfrogging left fielder Luis Matos on the short-term depth charts. Matos is the better prospect, and certainly a player the Giants value more — a week of Minor League games shouldn’t change that, especially after each player’s respective Spring Training performance.

Matos factors into the team’s long-term plans in a way that Ramos doesn’t, but I do wonder how much that will be prioritized if the Giants find themselves in search of a band-aid. They were quick to ride the Minor League hot hand a few times last year (though certainly not in Ramos’ case, it’s worth noting). And when Farhan Zaidi expressed sadness in October for not getting more of an opportunity for Ramos, he seemed to focus specifically on the thought of “rewarding” a hot player. The new coaching staff is certainly a bit more traditional than the last one, and would seem to lean more towards that concept as well.

Matos, who hit 1-4 with a hit by pitch on Wednesday, has had his season be the inverse of Ramos’ — after hitting 3-6 with 2 home runs in his AAA season debut, the righty has gone just 4-25 with 2 doubles, 1 walk, and 3 strikeouts. If, hypothetically speaking, Austin Slater had to go on the 10-Day IL, would the Giants go with the player they view more highly, or the player who is on a hot tear?

Speaking of players on a tear, center fielder Brett Wisely hasn’t slowed down since opening the season with a walk-off home run. He didn’t have an official at-bat on Wednesday, because he drew a walk in all 4 of his plate appearances. Wisely now has 11 walks to just 3 strikeouts in 41 plate appearances this year, and is rocking a 1.180 OPS and a 200 wRC+. Wisely’s performance probably has him in line to jump onto the Major League roster if anything happens to Thairo Estrada or Tyler Fitzgerald.

More tough games for first baseman David Villar, who hit 0-4 with a walk, and third baseman Casey Schmitt, who hit 1-4, as they both try to figure out their bats early on. Shortstop Marco Luciano (No. 2 CPL) hit 1-4 with a walk and 2 strikeouts.

On the pitching front, the highlight was a rehab appearance by RHP Sean Hjelle, who pitched a no-hit inning with 2 strikeouts, but hit a batter. Hjelle also made a pair of rehab appearances with Low-A San Jose, so this game was him ramping up. The coaching staff is pretty high on him, so I’d assume he takes Kai-Wei Teng’s spot when he’s ready to be activated.

LHP Juan Sánchez (No. 36 CPL) had a spectacular game, striking out 2 batters in 2 perfect innings. Sánchez has built on his sensational spring, when he almost worked his way into a roster spot. So far this year he’s given up just 3 hits and 0 walks in 6.1 innings, while striking out 9 batters, leading to a 1.42 ERA (albeit with a 5.18 FIP, which I don’t understand given the walk-to-strikeout ratio). It certainly seems like only a matter of time until he’s a core part of the Giants bullpen.

The start went to RHP Carson Seymour (No. 22 CPL), who had an uneventful but solid day. Making his 3rd AAA start, Seymour gave up 2 earned runs in 4 innings of work, allowing 4 hits and 2 walks with 2 strikeouts. As was the case this time last year, Seymour’s strikeout stuff has been fairly absent to kick off the year, with 8 Ks in 11.2 innings. Yet despite playing in the run-heavy PCL, he’s kept his ERA all the way down at 2.31. A very nice start to the year for someone who could make an MLB debut this year.

AA Richmond (1-4)

Richmond Flying Squirrels lost to the Akron RubberDucks (Guardians) 6-3

2023’s home run leader is officially on the board! First baseman Victor Bericoto (No. 19 CPL), who flew onto prospect lists after leading the organization with 27 big flies a year ago, has a little work to do to catch Ramos — but he can hit them in a hurry, even in a pitcher’s environment like the Eastern League.

He got a hold of one on Wednesday, cranking a ginormous solo shot en route to a 3-5 day, albeit with 2 strikeouts.

A Beri good way to start this one off pic.twitter.com/GTOYnPB4DY — Richmond Flying Squirrels (@GoSquirrels) April 10, 2024

Bericoto, who now has an .863 OPS and a 151 wRC+ through 5 games, earned a midseason promotion to Richmond last year. After a slow start, he really found his groove as the year went on. All that is to say, it probably won’t take too long of him maintaining a mid-8s OPS to earn him a flight to Sacramento.

Richmond’s other extra-base hit went to right fielder Carter Howell, who had his best game of the year by going 2-4 with a double. Center fielder Grant McCray (No. 12 CPL) also had the best game of his young AA career, as he hit 1-3 with 2 walks and a strikeout. That was his first hit in AA, so congrats to McCray there! The Giants will need him to clean up the strikeouts — he has 9 in 19 plate appearances — but a slow start shouldn’t be discouraging.

Grant McCray's first Double-A hit doubles our lead! pic.twitter.com/bT7mdTPu5X — Richmond Flying Squirrels (@GoSquirrels) April 10, 2024

Speaking of strikeout issues, very rough days for shortstop Will Wilson and designated hitter Vaun Brown (No. 17 CPL). Wilson, who is trying to bounce back after being in AAA last year, only to get demoted, hit 0-5 with 3 strikeouts, and now has just a .243 OPS and a -23 wRC+ on the season. Brown, who is also looking for a bounce back after struggling with injuries and performance a year ago, struck out in all 4 plate appearances. Brown’s numbers haven’t been as bad as Wilson’s — .489 OPS, 45 wRC+ — but they’re perhaps more concerning. The issue with Brown since turning pro has been the huge number of strikeouts, and so far this year he’s gone down on strikes 10 times in just 17 plate appearances. He’ll need to show marked improvement there before moving up.

Perhaps the best offensive day, other than the one Bericoto had, belonged to left fielder Hunter Bishop, which is great to see. Bishop once again splayed hard hits over the field, finishing 3-5 with a strikeout and stealing a base.

Some insurance in the 7th courtesy of @_HunterBishop_ pic.twitter.com/4rfoNAyOBx — Richmond Flying Squirrels (@GoSquirrels) April 11, 2024

It’s been a great AA debut for Bishop, who is 6-18 with 1 home run, 1 walk, just 3 strikeouts, and a whole bunch of loud contact, good for an .868 OPS and a 156 wRC+. It’s also served as a reminder to those who have already labeled him a bust that injuries have really prevented us from getting to see Bishop’s toolkit. Every prospect has a lot to prove in terms of performance, but right now it sure looks like Bishop’s health is a much bigger question than his talent.

The pitching started great and ended poorly, with RHPs Tyler Myrick and Tanner Kiest, and LHP Nick Swiney all struggling. But the opening pitchers, LHP John Michael Bertrand and RHP Nick Garcia sure did shine.

Bertrand, the team’s 10th-round pick in 2022, quietly started to emerge as an intriguing starter last year, and he looked the part on Wednesday. The 26-year old southpaw allowed just 3 hits and 1 walk in 5 shutout innings, while striking out 5 batters. Bertrand is an old school, pitch to contact starter. He doesn’t strike many batters out, but he limits walks, limits hard contact, and gets a whole bunch of ground balls. That’s a profile that the Giants love, and have had a lot of success with!

Big lefty John Michael Bertrand threw 5 shutout innings for @GoSquirrels, allowing just three hits while striking out 5 pic.twitter.com/PSLfJub5sY — Roger Munter (@rog61) April 11, 2024

Garcia, who was born in Redwood City, was one of the players the Giants took in the Minor League portion of December’s Rule 5 Draft. He gave up just 1 hit in 2 scoreless innings, with a blistering 5 strikeouts. He struggled in his first game with Richmond, but his second outing sure looked more like what the Giants had in mind when they selected him.

High-A Eugene (4-1)

Eugene Emeralds beat the Everett AquaSox (Mariners) 7-2

It was a small-ball day for the Ems, as they continue their tear to start the season. Eugene had just 1 extra-base hit on the day, but tallied 9 hits total, 9 walks, and 4 stolen bases. Old school baseball!

A pair of players reached base 4 times: left fielder Andrew Kachel and first baseman Matt Higgins. Kachel had the most impressive day on the team, hitting 3-4 with a walk, and having a pair of impressive plays at the plate: he had an outfield assist and stole home! What a day for the team’s 16th-round pick in 2022.

Kachel, a Fresno State alum who was born in San Jose, had a strong year with Low-A San Jose last year, but struggled in his 11 games with Eugene after a late-season promotion. He’s off to a strong start this year, with a .762 OPS and a 156 wRC+, though he’s only played 3 games.

Higgins hit 2-3 with 2 walks, and he’s on an absolute tear to begin the year, hitting 7-12 with 3 walks, albeit with 4 strikeouts and no extra-base hits.

Shortstop Diego Velasquez (No. 21 CPL) only hit 1-5, but his hit was a double, and he ran his hitting streak to 5 games to start the season. He can hit!

A very strong pitching game, led by RHP Dylan Cumming, who gave up just 6 baserunners and 1 run in 5 innings of work, with 4 strikeouts. Cumming is an under-the-radar prospect — he was an undrafted free agent last year — but he had a strong season with Low-A San Jose, and is off to a strong start through 2 games in Eugene.

He was piggybacked by the team’s 7th-round pick in 2021, RHP Nick Sinacola, who allowed just 2 baserunners and 1 run in 3 innings, with 3 strikeouts. The Giants are having Sinacola repeat High-A after a tough 2023, but so far he’s making it look easy: in 6 innings he’s allowed just 4 hits, 0 walks, and 1 run, with 6 strikeouts.

RHP Cameron Cotter finished things off, and while he pitched a no-hit 9th, he did allow a walk. That’s noteworthy because Cotter — an undrafted free agent — walked just 5 batters in 40.1 innings last year. Holy control! This was his first free pass in 3 innings in 2024.

Low-A San Jose (1-4)

San Jose Giants lost to the Visalia Rawhide (Diamondbacks) 8-3

The most notable news from the Baby Giants isn’t good news: in his first at-bat of the game, first baseman Bryce Eldridge (No. 3 CPL) doubled, and then was removed from the game. Per the San Jose broadcast, Eldridge left the game due to a lower body injury. The Giants will treat their top prospects with 17 layers of kid gloves, so “lower body injury” could mean something as mild as a cramp ... but it could mean something serious, too. All our fingers are crossed.

Center fielder Nadir Lewis was the offensive star of the game, hitting 1-2 with a double and 2 walks. Nadir, poetically taken with the team’s final pick in the 2023 draft, was playing in just his 2nd game of the season ... and his 2nd A-ball game of his career. Here’s to more days like Wednesday’s for the left-handed hitter.

A fantastic start for last year’s 15th-round pick, LHP Dylan Carmouche. A 6’6 22 year old, Carmouche got rocked last week in his professional debut, but clearly wasn’t rattled. He recovered to wheel and deal 4 no-hit innings on Wednesday, giving up just 1 walk while striking out 5. That’s some arm talent and mental talent on display, all at once.

Dylan Carmouche with the best outing of the early season for the SJ Giants with four no-hit innings where he faced the minimum and struck out five batters.



The 2023 15th-rounder has as impressive of a changeup as you'll see. pic.twitter.com/lwKrl4yPfN — Giant Prospective (@giantprospectiv) April 11, 2024

Unfortunately it was another tough outing for someone I’m quite high on, RHP Alix Hernandez, who only made it through 1.1 innings while giving up 4 hits, 1 walk, 2 hit batters, and 5 runs, while also committing an error. Hernandez also got lit up in his A-ball debut last week, so shake it off, Alix. It’s only 2 games, and he’s only 19. Better days ahead!

