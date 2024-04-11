Good morning, baseball fans!

The San Francisco Giants have completed their first home series of the season, taking two of three from the San Diego Padres and getting a win at the tail end of their series against the Washington Nationals.

After today’s off day, they will have a pretty busy couple of weeks. So let’s take a look ahead.

Up first, the Giants will head to Florida where they will take on the Tampa Bay Rays and Miami Marlins in two three-game series. So get ready for some breakfast baseball on Sunday and next Wednesday.

After that, they’ll head back to Oracle Park to take on the Arizona Diamondbacks in a four-game series, and then the New York Mets in three before their next day off.

What time do the Giants play today?

They do not. They will kick off their three-game series against the Rays on Friday.