2024 Willie McCovey Memorial Community Prospect List: The final rankings

Another glorious party is in the books. Thanks to all of you, the 2024 Willie McCovey Memorial Community Prospect List has been completed, and we’ve successfully ranked the top 44 prospects in the San Francisco Giants.

When looking at this list in a few years, some of our choices will look inspired, and some will look awfully silly. And that’s the fun of both making a list as a group, and of prospecting in general.

For the second year in a row, the list is topped by southpaw Kyle Harrison. But the 2020 third-round pick won’t defend his title again next year: before we finished this list, Harrison had already exhausted his prospect eligibility.

Here’s what the full list looks like. The number in parentheses following each name is their ranking in last year’s CPL. Names with “UN” following them were unranked last year, while names with “N/A” following them were not in the system at the time of last year’s CPL.

The final list

The themes

The first thing that jumps out at me looking at the list is the continuity. Despite an exciting and at-times unpredictable 2023 season, there isn’t too much movement year to year. A lot of players are quite close to where they were this time last year. Furthermore, of the 10 players who are on the list after being unranked last year, half are returning to the list after making it in 2022. And that numbers is even more notable when you consider that two of those 10 unranked players entered the system last year, thus meaning they weren’t around in 2022 to be on that list.

I also notice — with excitement and encouragement — how many notable players have moved backwards despite quality 2023 campaigns. When you account for how many names the Giants graduated from the top of the list, that’s a data point that, in my eyes, shows an improving system. Nos. 12-14 — Grant McCray, Heliot Ramos, and Aeverson Arteaga — all moved backwards, despite strong seasons. That’s also on display with some of the modest risers, such as Landen Roupp only jumping up two spots, or Tyler Fitzgerald only moving up three places.

Who is off the list?

Despite the continuity I just mentioned, there are 17 names on this year’s CPL that were not on last year’s. That means, for you math heads out there, that there are 17 names on last year’s CPL that are not on this year’s.

So where did they go?

Seven of those 17 players graduated and lost their prospect eligibility: 3B Casey Schmitt (No. 3), OF Luis Matos (No. 4), C Patrick Bailey (No. 10), RHP Tristan Beck (No. 24), RHP Sean Hjelle (No. 30), 2B Brett Wisely (No. 33), and C Blake Sabol (No. 34).

Another eight of those 17 players simply fell off the CPL after either years with poor performance, injury struggles, or both: RHP Ryan Murphy (No. 19), INF Will Wilson (No. 21), RHP Will Bednar (No. 25), LHP Nick Swiney (No. 26), CF Hunter Bishop (No. 29), RHP José Cruz (No. 35), UTIL Brett Auerbach (No. 38), and LHP Nick Zwack (No. 39).

Last year five people fell off the list due to leaving the system, but this year it’s just two: OF P.J. Hilson (No. 37), who was selected in the Minor League portion of the Rule 5 Draft, and CF Bryce Johnson (No. 43), who was designated for assignment towards the end of last season. It’s safe to say that neither of those players would have been on this year’s CPL even if they were still in the system.

Acquisition breakdown

40 of the 44 names on this list were drafted or signed by the Giants to start their MLB career. In past years, I’ve used language saying they’ve “spent their entire careers in the Giants system,” but that changes the equation this year, due to No. 43 Nick Avila, who was drafted by the Giants and has played all his official games with the team, but who spent the 2023 spring with the Chicago White Sox after being selected in the Rule 5 Draft ... only to be returned before the season began.

The four players who began their careers elsewhere were all acquired in trades: No. 22 Carson Seymour came to the Giants from the Mets, along with LHP prospects Nick Zwack and Thomas Szapucki, and MLB third baseman J.D. Davis, in the Darin Ruf trade. No. 23 Kai-Wei Teng was one of three names — along with RHP Prelander Berroa and OF Jaylin Davis — whom the Giants acquired from the Twins in the Sam Dyson deal. No. 28 Erik Miller looks like a heist, as the Giants grabbed him from the Phillies last offseason in exchange for Yunior Marte. And No. 32 Carson Ragsdale also looks like a heist, as the Giants grabbed him, also from the Phillies, for Sam Coonrod.

Of the 40 that the Giants brought into professional ball, 24 were draft picks and 16 were international signees. Here’s which rounds produced those 24 picks:

1st round: 3

2nd round: 2

2C round: 2

3rd round: 4

4th round: 4

5th round: 1

6th round: 1

8th round: 1

9th round: 1

10th round: 1

11th round: 1

12th round: 1

18th round: 1

26th round: 1

While Farhan Zaidi’s fingerprints are all over this CPL, eight of the 44 names were acquired by the previous administration: No. 2 Marco Luciano, No. 6 Keaton Winn, No. 13 Heliot Ramos, No. 19 Victor Bericoto, No. 29 Jairo Pomares, No. 33 Randy Rodríguez, No. 35 Ismael Munguia, and No. 36 Juan Sánchez. It’s not very surprising that six of those eight names are international signees, who generally take longer to develop since they turn pro at such a young age.

And that wraps up another CPL! We started the project this year by debating whether or not to include Jung Hoo Lee on our list, ultimately voting against it. So here’s the discussion question to lead off the comments: if Lee were eligible, where would you place him on this list? And what if Matos, Schmitt, and Bailey were eligible — where would they be placed?

Thanks again to the whole community for making this fun project work!