The Tyler Fitzgerald playing time calendar

After Joey Gallo’s home run in the top of the 2nd inning yesterday I got cranky. I fully expected the San Francisco Giants to trail the whole game and extend their ignominious start to the 2024 season. I was so cranky, in fact, that I forgot about two key strengths the Giants had on the field already: Jordan Hicks, of course, but also Tyler Fitzgerald.

I gushed about Fitzgerald in my player review from November, and that was based mainly on his brief callup and an interview he did with friend of the site Roger Munter on his There R Giants Podcast:

What can you say about the prospect who did everything the team asked of him? He increased his versatility by adding center field to his resume. He was drafted as a shortstop, but has primarily played second base. Being depth up the middle when being strong up the middle is how teams get better — he’s the right player at the right time. [...] If he starts once or twice a week, pinch hitting and being a late-game defensive replacement the rest of the week, I see him helping the team quite a lot, especially in the early going of the season when having some roster certainty can help teams at least tread water if they don’t get off to a hot start. He has the potential to be a very exciting player.

He’d had just four plate appearances heading into yesterday’s game and so, yeah, I forgot about a key positive already on the roster that could inspire a turnaround — if not in record then perception. So here I am writing about how I think Tyler Fitzgerald should play more.

What a breath of fresh air he was. 3-for-3 with an RBI and 2 stolen bases. Look at this solid confidence from a player who’d been benched for over a week:

We’ve seen this playout many times before. The Giants bench a young player, he presses when he gets his next opportunity and the Giants bury him (RIP Heliot Ramos). But Fitzgerald’s speed, power, and versatility create a package that’s simply too big to ignore. We shouldn’t react to small samples in the early season as fans, but as bloggers? Humm Baby, let’s make some bold declarations in order to generate posts.

Rather than use him once a week, Bob Melvin should deploy Tyler Fitzgerald more often. His positional versatility allows this, too; so, I’ve gone ahead and created a simple calendar for Melvin & staff to follow. Because managers have, historically, hated rookies, I’m going to assume that’s the case with Melvin and say that this schedule is for a trial run. Let’s give Tyler a chance to show us what he can do — it couldn’t hurt, right?

The Giants have 17 games remaining this month. I think their ceiling is 8 or 9 wins and I think the path to that happening involves Tyler Fitzgerald. Here’s how to use him:

4/12 @ TB - 2B

4/13 @ TB - SS

4/14 @ TB - LF

The flaw in the process here, of course, is assuming starting pitching matchups, but that’s exactly what I’m doing anyway, because this post is really more about getting Fitzgerald some PT. Obviously, he can move around late in the game or in key pinch hit matchups or be removed from the game altogether; but all of this is meant to have him in the starting lineup.

Tampa Bay’s “rotation” features four righties. Thairo Estrada needs some time in the battings cages and off the field (.160/.173/.240 in his first 52 PA) and we’re only talking about one game here. Yesterday, against one of the worst left-handed pitchers in baseball, he still wound up with an 0-fer.

And just to show off Fitzgerald’s versatility, Nick Ahmed will probably need a break at some point, too, so why not deploy him at shortstop, too? The Rays are much better than the Giants so it makes sense to maximize skillset versatility. Along those same lines, let’s see Fitzgerald try out left field for a game.

4/15 @MIA - CF

4/16 @MIA - 1B

4/17 @MIA - 2B

The Marlins’ probable rotation has two lefties and a righty in it for this matchup and while I think it’s unlikely Fitzgerald will regularly spell Jung Hoo Lee in centerfield, in a lefty-lefty matchup, Bob Melvin did just do exactly in the first homestand at Oracle Park. I think a Monday afternoon in Miami might be a good time to deploy this again.

In terms of that first base positioning, we saw Fitzgerald play an inning there already... why not start him there once and see how it goes?

4/18 vs. AZ - SS

4/19 vs. AZ - off

4/20 vs. AZ - off

4/21 vs. AZ - CF

The 4-game series means the Giants will face the bulk of the Diamondbacks’ current rotation (remember: Jordan Montgomery is still some time away), which means Zac Gallen and Merrill Kelly are likely starters. No need for Tyler Fitzgerald to face them. But Ryne Nelson and Tommy Henry? Yeah, sure, why not?

Now, if Bob Melvin is committed to making sure Nick Ahmed is in there for every inning against their former team, then fine, shift Fitzgerald over to second base, but against the speed/power Diamondbacks, the Giants should use one of their few speed/power guys.

4/22 vs. NYM - 3B

4/23 vs. NYM - off

4/24 vs. NYM - 1B

Manaea and Quintana are plausible starters in this series and so making sure Fitzgerald sees them just makes sense. Matt Chapman’s going to need a day off at some point and if it doesn’t happen sooner, I think this series following a 4-game series that would be the 11th game in a row for the team without a day off fits.

4/26 vs. PIT - CF

4/27 vs. PIT - off

4/28 vs. PIT - SS

It’s a little weird to even contemplate two weeks from now because the Giants could be in a radically different place and so too could be the Pirates, who are 9-3 as of this writing.

4/30 @ BOS - RF

It would be wrong to go to Boston and not deploy your Fitzgerald. Put Yaz in LF.

So, there you have it. Because of one great game, the Giants should be willing to start him 13 more times over the final 17 games in the month of April. Let’s get some speed, some energy, some excitement in there instead of wait around for players to hit their projections.

Maybe it’s not rational to use a single great game against a rebuilding Nationals team as the basis for an argument that a rookie who is likely considered to be the roster’s 26th man should get a 13-game trial run to see if he can be more than that, but Baseball invites us to fall in love deeply and quickly. I don’t know about the rest of you, but I wanna fall in love with a Giants hitting prospect.