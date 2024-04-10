Tyler Fitzgerald steals our hearts

The offense had to be jarred from its slumber at some point. A pivotal series sweep at the hands of the Washington Nationals last summer was the first torpedo to the hull, but again? And in April? Too early for that nonsense—thankfully, surprisingly, Tyler Fitzgerald and Nick Ahmed felt the same way.

Before Wednesday’s 12:45 start, Ahmed hadn’t had an extra base-hit or a multi-hit game since Opening Day, while Fitzgerald was, statistically, a non-entity. The rookie had only 3 plate-appearances with 3 strikeouts in 4 games over these first two weeks. By the end of the San Francisco Giants 7-1 win, he’d have 3 hits, 1 RBI, 2 SB, and 2 more runs scored with the bottom of the lineup going 6 for 6 with 3 RBIs and 5 runs scored between them.

It was an unlikely and unexpected outburst, nor was it one above accepting help.

The centerfield wall, for example, did its part to shake the offense awake when it shook Ahmed’s sharp flyball from outfielder Jacob Young’s glove. The two-out triple knotted the game at 1 in the 2nd. Fitzgerald, getting the start in center for Jung Hoo Lee, flipped a broken bat single into left for their second run.

The luck rolled on when first baseman Joey Gallo spiked a throw to second after starter Patrick Corbin had appeared to have picked off Fitzgerald. The hyper-active Fitz then, rather unbelievably, took third—a feat that hadn’t been achieved by a Giants base runner in what feels like decades. He’d come home on Austin Slater’s infield single.

The wall, the errant throw certainly gave the bats the initial push in the 2nd, but once they were rolling, they didn’t stop.

An Ahmed single (that could’ve been ruled an error on Corbin in unfriendlier confines) kicked off their next rally off in the 5th. Fitzgerald followed with a double, setting up a 1-out, sacrifice fly courtesy of Wilmer Flores, and a Michael Conforto single to push the score to 5-1.

In the 6th, Fitzgerald’s speed got contagious. Matt Chapman stole second after his second single, then advanced to third on a deep flyout to center. Again, with two outs, Ahmed lined an RBI single, and Fitzgerald sent a 102 MPH ball towards short that ate up CJ Abrams and kicked into left, allowing Ahmed to get to third. He’d close out San Francisco’s scoring on a well-placed ground ball infield single off the bat of pinch-hitter LaMonte Wade Jr.

It was a completely bizarre win with recent history in mind. Manufactured opportunities from base stealing and heads-up base running? Sacrifice flies? Hits with runners in scoring position? Hits with 2-outs? Hits in the same inning?

Believe it, sister! 6 of the 7 runs scored came with 2-outs. As a team, they knocked 6 hits in 8 ABs with runners in scoring position, notable given that they had only two over the entire homestand.

While all this refreshingly new offense was cropping up, Jordan Hicks continued to burnish his reputation as a not-fun-guy-to-hit-against.

In his third career start, the right-hander allowed 1 run—a solo home run to Joey Gallo to lead-off the 2nd—on 4 hits and 2 walks over 6 innings, an unsurprising return given his previous two outings.

That being said, it wasn’t Hick’s sharpest outing. There were moments of frustration. A wild wild pitch. A clock infraction in a full-count. He found himself behind in counts more often than used to, and wasn’t generating as many whiffs with his sinker. 2 strikeouts and 2 walks were both low and high marks for his young season so far—but that’s kind of Washington’s M.O.: pesky contact, aggressive base running. Maddening for a pitcher, but Hicks managed to limit the nuisances with his ability to get ground-balls in key situations.

Washington’s biggest offensive threat came with consecutive walks to lead off the 4th but was nullified with a one-pitch flyout and an inning-ending double-play. A lead-off single was erased with another two-fer in the 5th.

Wednesday’s win was San Francisco’s most comfortable since their second game of the season. Great starting pitching backed-up by straightforward relief, a multidimensional offense that scored early and tacked on as the innings progressed—it’s a formula that generally works. But can it be replicated? That’s what this roster has yet to prove. A mid-week, sweep-dodger against a not particularly compelling team won’t change many minds. The problem has been in maintaining momentum, in stringing hits and stringing wins. (Note: plural.) A streak would be nice, and that can’t happen without getting the first ‘W’—but with a cross-country flight this evening, an off day tomorrow and formidable opponent in Tampa, win number-two won’t come easy.