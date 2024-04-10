Tuesday wasn’t the most action-packed day for the San Francisco Giants Minor League Baseball affiliates, but they sure were a lot more fun to follow than the Major League team! Let’s dive straight into the action.

Per the Giants transactions page, the team released shortstop Anthony Rodriguez on Monday. Rodriguez came straight to the Arizona Complex League in 2021, after the pandemic kept him from playing in the Dominican Summer League during his signing year. He spent two years in the ACL hitting at around league average, but struggling with strikeouts. He spent last year with Low-A San Jose, where the switch-hitter had just a .611 OPS and a 66 wRC+, with a sky-high 35.3% strikeout rate.

AAA Sacramento (5-5)

Sacramento River Cats lost to the El Paso Chihuahuas (Padres) 3-1

After a hot start to the year, the River Cats have come crashing back to earth, with 4 straight losses. But they still have a better record than the Giants!

This game was not very interesting. The offense did very little, and the pitching, in a game featuring journeymen rather than top prospects, was effective but not noteworthy.

The River Cats only had 4 hits and 2 walks on the day, with center fielder Luis Matos being the only player who reached base multiple times. Matos hit 1-3 with a double and a hit by pitch, which certainly isn’t a bad game, but he is just 3-21 since that amazing season debut.

But unfortunately, the notable offensive performances were more about who didn’t play well, and that came in the form of a trio of depth pieces trying to prove their roles on the 40-man roster.

Third baseman David Villar hit 0-3 with a walk, 2 strikeouts, and a stolen base; catcher Blake Sabol hit 0-4 with 3 strikeouts; and designated hitter Casey Schmitt hit 0-4 with 2 strikeouts.

Villar has been the better of those three in the early going this year, though as the one who provides the least defensive value his offensive bar is higher. And given that he’s in his final option year, the pressure is higher. He’s just 7-37 on the year, with 1 home run, 3 doubles, 6 walks, and 14 strikeouts, for a .653 OPS and a 71 wRC+.

Sabol, who right now is serving as San Francisco’s 3rd catcher, but whom the Giants are hoping can turn into a hard-hitting utility player, is just 4-28 with no extra-base hits, 5 walks, and 13 strikeouts, for a .416 OPS and a 23 wRC+. And Schmitt, hoping to work his way back into the infield plans, is a dreadful 4-37 with 1 double, 3 walks, and 11 strikeouts, for a .306 OPS and a -22 wRC+. Yikes.

Thankfully it’s early in the season! We need that reminder when prospect watching and when following the Giants!

Quick updates on the other position players on the 40-man roster: shortstop Marco Luciano (No. 2 CPL) hit 1-3 with a strikeout; second baseman Brett Wisely hit 0-3 with a strikeout; outfielder Heliot Ramos (No. 13 CPL) got a rest day; and outfielder Wade Meckler (No. 11 CPL) remains on the 7-Day IL.

All of the pitching was handled by RHPs Blayne Enlow and Tommy Romero who, given the Pacific Coast League, should be lauded for keeping runs off the board. Enlow pitched 4.2 innings and gave up 4 hits, 2 walks, and 2 runs, with 3 strikeouts, while Romero handled the final 4.1 frames, with 5 hits, 2 walks, 1 run, and 2 strikeouts. Not eye-popping stuff, but Romero has quietly had a nice start to the year in his first campaign with the Giants organization. He has 12 strikeouts to 5 walks in 11.1 innings, with a 1.59 ERA and a 3.07 FIP.

AA Richmond (1-3)

Richmond Flying Squirrels lost to the Akron RubberDucks (Guardians) 2-1

Sacramento’s Tuesday may have been devoid of high-profile pitcher prospects, but Richmond’s certainly wasn’t. Tuesday featured the season debut of RHP Hayden Birdsong (No. 9 CPL), who very well could prove to be the best pitching prospect in the organization before long.

Birdsong is returning to the East Coast after making 8 starts with the Squirrels last year, in his first full season ... which started in Low-A. He was one of the great stories on the farm in 2023, and he put himself in position to be a non-roster invitee this year, with sights firmly on a Major League debut.

His first game of the year went a bit smoother than how his campaign ended last year. For as great as Birdsong was in 2023, he struggled to get innings off in Richmond, amassing just 23 in his 8 starts, as he was done in by everything from command issues, to hilariously bad defensive innings that kept him on the mound too long, to weather delays that cut his starts short.

None of that was the case on Tuesday, as Birdsong breezed through 4 innings, giving up just 4 baserunners (2 hits, 1 walk, 1 hit batter), and striking out 6. One of the hits was a home run, which put 2 runs on Birdsong’s ledger, but so it goes. A fantastic start to the year for someone who should be in Sacramento very soon ... and possibly in San Francisco.

The bullpen innings were handled brilliantly by a pair of under-the-radar relievers who are worth paying attention to. RHP Wil Jensen pitched 3 no-hit innings, giving up just 1 walk and striking out 2. Then RHP Clay Helvey pitched the final 2 scoreless frames, giving up just 1 hit and striking 3 batters out.

Jensen and Helvey are both the sort of older, low-profile prospects that don’t get much attention: the former is 26 and was an undrafted free agent in 2020, while the latter is 27 and was a 22nd-round pick in 2018. But both have some interesting pitches, with Jensen putting up strong numbers last year and Helvey having a hiccup following a very nice 2022 campaign.

As was the case with Sacramento, Richmond’s offense struggled quite a bit on Tuesday, mustering just 6 hits and 1 walk (although 4 of those hits were doubles).

Shortstop Christian Koss, a late-spring trade addition, continued his hot start to the year, hitting 1-2 with a double before being replaced. It’s an itty-bitty sample size, but he’s 5-8 with 3 extra-base hits, 2 walks, just 1 strikeout, and 2 stolen bases so far this year. Given that he’s a middle infielder with good speed, the Giants might have something fun on their hands if Koss can keep tapping into the power that he once showed: he had 17 home runs for the Red Sox AA affiliate in 2022, and 15 for their High-A affiliate in 2021.

Designated hitter Victor Bericoto (No. 19 CPL), third baseman/shortstop Will Wilson, and first baseman Logan Wyatt all hit 1-4 with a double. They’re all off to fairly slow starts (tiny sample size beware!) in their returns to Richmond (where Wilson was demoted to towards the end of 2023, and Bericoto and Wyatt promoted to).

Logan Wyatt gets us on the board in the ninth! pic.twitter.com/3MAb4dJ1je — Richmond Flying Squirrels (@GoSquirrels) April 10, 2024

Another tough game for center fielder Grant McCray (No. 12 CPL), who hit 0-3 with a walk and 2 strikeouts. McCray’s first taste of AA ball has been tough, as he’s really struggled to put the ball in play: he’s 0-11 with 3 walks and 8 strikeouts. The speedy left-handed hitter is adapting to a new level and playing through tough weather; both of those things got to him in the first month of last year, with High-A Eugene, and he recovered with a vengeance. So it’s far too early to worry.

High-A Eugene (3-1)

Eugene Emeralds beat the Everett AquaSox (Mariners) 6-3

Finally a win! Finally some runs! The Emeralds are apparently miffed that they’ve been labeled as the least interesting Giants affiliate, because they definitely out-shined their AA and AAA siblings on Tuesday.

There was no shortage of notable outings, but no day was more impressive than the one that first baseman Zach Morgan had. Morgan, the team’s 7th-round pick in 2022, is primarily a catcher, but figures to see more time at first base this year due to a logjam of backstop prospects. He posted good-not-great numbers in his first full season last year, which started in Low-A and ended in High-A. But while Morgan did a good job of putting the ball in play — he had a high average and a low strikeout rate — he didn’t show much power in 2023.

He showed power on Tuesday, hitting 2-4 with both a home run and a double, while also stealing a base. If he can add a little power to that profile from last year — across the 2 levels he hit .265, with 48 walks to just 65 strikeouts in 353 plate appearances — he could become very exciting.

Zach Morgan goes oppo taco on Taco Tuesday with a two-run shot over the advertisements in right-center field. The 2022 seventh-round pick's first and the first by an Emerald this year. pic.twitter.com/a2mLW9x3Nj — Giant Prospective (@giantprospectiv) April 10, 2024

Speaking of players with hit tools, I don’t think anyone left 2023 wondering if shortstop Diego Velasquez (No. 21 CPL) could make contact. The switch-hitter, who won’t be able to legally drink until after the season ends, had a scalding .298 average last year with Low-A San Jose, while sporting a 10.8% walk rate (42nd out of 92 California League hitters with at least 200 plate appearances) and a 15.9% strikeout rate (12th).

Do those skills translate at the next level? It sure seems so! Velasquez hit 3-4 with a double, a walk, and a strikeout on Tuesday, and so far his introduction to Eugene has been a hit party: he’s 7-16 with 3 doubles, 3 walks, and 4 strikeouts. Don’t forget Diego when we talk about the exciting middle infield jam in the lower Minors after the Giants used four consecutive draft picks on such players in July.

Diego Velasquez is on a scorcher right now as he reached base in all four of his plate appearances today. Last year's leading hitter for SJ has a .438 batting average and a 1.151 OPS in four games. pic.twitter.com/6eKV0dU4U4 — Giant Prospective (@giantprospectiv) April 10, 2024

Designated hitter Matt Higgins had a fine day as well, hitting 2-2 with a walk, while left fielder Turner Hill did something surprising: he hit 1-4 with a triple. Hill, an undrafted free agent last year who is on the older side (he just turned 25) was a hit machine a year ago, batting .292 in 76 games. But only 4 of his 90 hits went for more than a single or a double, so seeing him bag a triple was fun; he’s still looking for his first professional home run, however.

LHP Seth Lonsway made his season debut and pitched well, giving up 4 hits, 2 walks, 3 runs, and 2 earned runs in 5 innings, while striking out 7 batters. This time of year it’s always intriguing to see the way that the organization is using pitchers. Lonsway, a 25 year old who was taken in the 6th round in 2021, is clearly still being developed as a starter. Let’s hope he runs with it! He’s repeating the level after a tough 2023 in which he had a 5.87 ERA and a 5.59 FIP, while struggling with both walks and strikeouts. This is a much better start!

RHP Ben Madison is back in High-A after giving up nearly a walk per inning in his stint in AA in the second half of 2023. Madison was absolutely brilliant in Eugene last year before the promotion, and looked like he might be on the José Cruz/Randy Rodríguez track of striking out everyone in the lower Minors and getting protected in the Rule 5 Draft.

His Richmond performance sidetracked those plans, but if he can control his walks enough to let his fantastic strikeout stuff play, he’ll be in great shape: Madison’s 13.5 strikeouts per 9 innings last year ranked 2nd out of 56 Giants pitchers with at least 50 innings thrown, trailing only top prospect LHP Kyle Harrison.

Madison started his season on the right foot and then some: the only batter who reached base in his 2 innings got on after an error, and he struck out 4.

Low-A San Jose (1-3)

San Jose Giants beat the Visalia Rawhide (Diamondbacks) 7-4

The Baby Giants are in the win column! Huzzah! They did it despite a messy 9th inning, in which they gave up 4 runs ... all unearned.

No superstar days, but plenty of good days. Shortstop Cole Foster (No. 30 CPL) continued his fantastic start to the year, hitting 3-4 with a walk and a strikeout. Foster, the team’s 3rd round pick over the summer, spent 25 games with san Jose last year, where he showed off some power (4 home runs) but struggled with contact (.230 average, 31.5% strikeout rate).

The 22 year old is bursting with tools, and so far this year he’s doing a swell job putting them together: he’s 7-17 with a home run, a double, 2 walks, and 4 strikeouts.

Speaking of tools, the Giants certainly nabbed someone with them when they got 2023 6th-round pick Jonah Cox from the A’s in the Ross Stripling trade. The center fielder has immediately made an impact, and in this game hit 2-5 with a strikeout, putting his OPS at .997 and his wRC+ at 165, while also stealing his 3rd base of the 4-game season.

It was a good day for 2023 6th-round picks, as the player the Giants selected, catcher Luke Shliger, hit 2-4 with a double and a walk for his best game of the young season. The left-handed hitter bypassed the ACL and went straight to San Jose last year, where he put up really good numbers in 16 games: a .754 OPS, a 117 wRC+, an 11.9% walk rate, and a 14.9% strikeout rate. Here’s to him keeping that up!

The biggest name in San Jose is first baseman Bryce Eldridge (No. 3 CPL), who probably deserves daily updates in this space. He didn’t have a great day, hitting 1-5 with 2 strikeouts and an error, but his hit was a double. Eldridge is just 4-17 with 5 strikeouts to start the year, though 3 of his 4 hits have gone for extra bases. And a reminder that he’s a teenager!

Bryce Eldridge with an RBI double that extends the San Jose lead to 6-0. He is sporting a .807 OPS through four games so far. pic.twitter.com/spFe6ajRV6 — Giant Prospective (@giantprospectiv) April 10, 2024

San Jose’s pitching was very effective, but accomplished in very different ways. The first 4 innings went to RHP Ubert Mejias, who gave up 2 hits and 2 walks with no runs, but didn’t strike anyone out. Despite the 2 walks, Mejias pounded the strike zone, with 42 of 55 pitches being strikes. Mejias, who was an international signee from Cuba last year, had a very intriguing debut season in the ACL, so it will be fun to see him play his first full season in the pros.

After Mejias played for contact, the Baby Giants switched to pitchers playing for strikeouts. RHP Junior Flores followed up with 2 scoreless innings, giving up just 1 hit and striking out 4. Flores is also making his full-season debut, though he had 2 years in the DSL before last year’s stint in the ACL. RHP Trent Harris, an undrafted free agent last year, then had 2 no-hit innings, giving up 1 walk and striking out 2. Harris was almost unhittable in his debut last year: in 21 innings between the ACL and San Jose, he gave up just 13 hits, 3 walks, and 1 earned run, while striking out 33 batters. That said, the age caveat — he’s 25 — is worth noting here. Still, it sure looks like he’ll get a chance to see if those numbers play against more advanced competition soon.

