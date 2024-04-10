Good morning, baseball fans!

I know it’s early in the 2024 season, but the San Francisco Giants have now lost twice as many games as they’ve won. Which is not exactly the most fun way to start the season, but small sample size, etc.

One of the bright spots of the season, however, has been Jordan Hicks’ transition from reliever to starting pitcher. I’ll admit I was skeptical of this signing, but so far it has proven to be one of the few bright spots what has been a dreary first couple of weeks of the season.

Hicks has been great in his first two starts, allowing just two runs (one earned) on eight hits with 11 strikeouts to one walk over 12 innings. His last start was in Friday’s home opener, which ended in dramatic fashion with a walk-off win. He was also on the mound the previous Saturday, in which the Giants won 9-6.

With Hicks taking the mound this afternoon, I thought it was a good time to show him some appreciation. Hopefully his string of strong starts will continue today and keep the Giants from getting swept for the second week in a row.

What time do the Giants play today?

The Giants wrap up this series against the Washington Nationals this afternoon at 12:45 p.m. PT at Oracle Park.