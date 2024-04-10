The San Francisco Giants wrap up this three-game series against the Washington Nationals today at Oracle Park.

Taking the mound for the Giants will be right-hander Jordan Hicks, who enters today’s game with a 0.75 ERA, 1.90 FIP, with 11 strikeouts to one walk in 12 innings. Hicks has been a bright spot in the Giants’ season so far, with the team winning both of his starts. His last start was in Friday’s home opener, in which he allowed two runs (one earned) on five hits with five strikeouts in seven innings.

He’ll be facing off against Nationals left-hander Patrick Corbin, who enters today’s game with a 6.97 ERA, 5.37 FIP, with eight strikeouts to four walks in 10.1 innings pitched. Corbin’s last start was in the Nationals’ 4-0 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday, in which he allowed four runs on nine hits with six strikeouts and three walks in six innings.

Game #13

Who: San Francisco Giants (4-8) vs. Washington Nationals (5-6)

Where: Oracle Park, San Francisco, California

When: 12:45 p.m. PT

Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)

National broadcast: n/a

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM, KSFN 1510 AM