The San Francisco Giants lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers tonight, 8-3.

I know that the outcome of this game was drastically different, but I couldn’t help but have a strong sense of deja vu throughout the night as I was reminded strongly of Saturday night’s game.

Michael Conforto home run? Check (not a grand slam, but we’ll take it.) Erik Miller putting two runners on before being pulled from the game? Check. The next pitcher giving up a home run? Check.

Unfortunately it seems that the Dodgers got the role of being the high scorers in this one, as they absolutely stomped the Giants.

Keaton Winn had a decent start, allowing three runs on four hits with a walk and six strikeouts in five innings. Really, that’s a fine start. A team that could capitalize on scoring opportunities would have had a chance with a start like that.

Unfortunately, the Giants pitching staff was allergic to not giving up runs. Miller got rung up for two runs on one hit and a walk. Tyler Rogers was the one who gave up the home run after Miller. Nick Avila allowed two runs on three hits with two strikeouts.

So really, when you’re up against eight runs from the opponent, it’s going to take more than a cromulent offense to have a chance at winning. And the Giants were not cromulent tonight.

As I mentioned, Conforto had the home run to give the Giants their first run of the game in the sixth inning. Wilmer Flores knocked in the second in the seventh inning with a single to right that scored LaMonte Wade, Jr. Unfortunately, the inning was then immediately ended on a TOOTBLAN from Jorge Soler, who seemingly turned into a deer in headlights in between second and third.

Mike Yastrzemski entered in the ninth as a pinch hitter and got a walk. Wade then reached on a fielder’s choice, followed by a throwing error by Freddie Freeman that sent Yastrzemski to third, where he would ultimately score the third and final run of the night on a sac fly from Soler. And that was all she wrote for the Giants offense.

It wasn’t as though they didn’t have opportunities to at least try to keep things competitive. They had eight hits and six walks. But they were 1-for-6 with runners in scoring position. They had four innings in which they had two runners on, and couldn’t score.

Most frustratingly would be the fifth inning, where it happened twice. Nick Ahmed and Jung Hoo Lee started off with back-to-back singles. Only to have Austin Slater ground into a double play. Ahmed was safe at third, however, so with two outs, Soler and Matt Chapman then had back-to-back walks to load the bases, but Flores couldn’t bring any of them home.

It was the theme of the night. Give up runs, strand runners. Rinse, repeat.