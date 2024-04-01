Giants call up Nick Avila, activate Mike Yastrzemski

The churn continues yet again, with the San Francisco Giants making a handful of moves before their Monday rivalry against the Los Angeles Dodgers gets underway. The Giants announced a series of moves before Monday’s series opener, some expected and some surprising.

As we all knew would happen, the Giants activated outfielder Mike Yastrzemski from the Paternity List. Yaz and his wife Paige welcomed their second child on Friday, and with MLB’s Paternity List only covering three days, he had to return for this game. As expected, outfielder Luis Matos was optioned to AAA Sacramento. Matos, who figures to play a large role on the team this year one way or the other, appeared in one game, hitting 0-4 but having a groundout RBI.

In less expected news, the Giants purchased the contract of AAA right-handed reliever Nick Avila. A 26 year old taken in the ninth round of the 2019 MLB Draft, Avila had a 3.00 ERA with Sacramento last year, albeit with a 5.02 FIP, and he had 64 strikeouts to 36 walks in 72 innings. Hilariously, he sported a perfect 13-0 record last season. He pitched a perfect inning with two strikeouts on Saturday in AAA, in his first Minor League appearance of the year, and he had a 3.97 ERA in 11.1 Spring Training innings.

It’s a bit surprising that the Giants would make a 40-man roster move for Avila, given how many 40-man moves they’ll have to make in the coming weeks and months. But ahead of a serious against a team with ludicrous levels of offensive talent, it makes sense.

To make space for Avila on the active roster, righty Daulton Jefferies was optioned to AAA, a day after being added to the roster. And to clear a spot on the 40-man roster, shortstop Otto López was designated for assignment. López hit 5-23 with a home run, a double, four walks, and four strikeouts in Spring Training.