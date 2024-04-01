4/1 Gamethread: Giants @ Dodgers

The San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers didn’t have to wait long to kick off the 2024 iteration of their delightful rivalry. It’s only April 1 and — no joke — the Giants and Dodgers are squaring off. How fun! Or how awful! Let’s check back on Thursday.

The Giants are giving the ball to right-handed pitcher Keaton Winn, who will make his season debut. Injuries limited Winn to just two games and 5.2 innings in Spring Training this year, so it’s not entirely clear how many innings he’ll be able to pitch. In his debut season last year, Winn had a 4.68 ERA and 4.37 FIP, with 35 strikeouts to eight walks in 42.1 innings.

On the other side is lefty James Paxton, who will make his Dodgers debut. Paxton had a 4.50 ERA and a 4.68 FIP last year with the Boston Red Sox, with 101 strikeouts and 33 walks in 96 innings. He’s not nearly as high-profile as some of the other Dodgers additions, but LA will be hoping that he can be a critical part of their team this year.

The Giants are making some personnel moves before the game, as outfielder Mike Yastrzemski has returned from the Paternity List and right-handed pitcher Nick Avila has been called up. In corresponding moves, outfielder Luis Matos and right-handed pitcher Daulton Jefferies have been optioned, while infielder Otto López was designated for assignment.

Enjoy the game, Giants fans! And most importantly ...

...

BEAT LA!!!

Lineups

Giants

Jung Hoo Lee (L) — CF — 125 OPS+ Austin Slater (R) — RF — -3 OPS+ Jorge Soler (R) — DH — 28 OPS+ Matt Chapman (R) — 3B — 137 OPS+ Wilmer Flores (R) — 1B — 58 OPS+ Tom Murphy (R) — C — 202 OPS+ Michael Conforto (L) — LF — 256 OPS+ Thairo Estrada (R) — 2B — 82 OPS+ Nick Ahmed (R) — SS — 82 OPS+

P. Keaton Winn — RHP

Dodgers

Mookie Betts (R) — SS — 344 OPS+ Shohei Ohtani (L) — DH — 70 OPS+ Freddie Freeman (L) — 1B — 134 OPS+ Will Smith (R) — C — 171 OPS+ Max Muncy (L) — 3B — 133 OPS+ Teoscar Hernández (R) — RF — 154 OPS+ James Outman (L) — CF — 19 OPS+ Chris Taylor (R) — LF — 91 OPS+ Gavin Lux (L) — 2B — 4 OPS+

P. James Paxton — LHP

Game #5

Who: San Francisco Giants (2-2) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (4-2)

Where: Dodgers Stadium, Los Angeles, California

When: 7:10 p.m. PT

Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)

National broadcast: MLB Network (out of market only)

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM, KSFN 1510 AM