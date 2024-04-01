Minor League roundup, 3/30-31: The pitchers sure are pitching

After a one-day delay for rain, the San Francisco Giants Minor League Baseball season officially got underway over the weekend, with the AAA Sacramento River Cats playing on Saturday, and having a double-header on Sunday. The rest of the A-ball affiliates kick off this week. So let’s dive into the weekend action!

Link to the 2024 McCovey Chronicles Community Prospect List (CPL)

All listed positions are the positions played in that game.

News

Low-A San Jose just released their roster. First baseman Bryce Eldridge (No. 3 CPL) is on the roster, as expected (though some were hoping he’d be in High-A ... soon ... soon!). But perhaps most notable is that shortstop Walker Martin (No. 7 CPL) is not on the roster. The Giants have an organizational logjam in the infield after last year’s middle-infield heavy draft class, and while Maui Ahuna (No. 27 CPL) and Cole Foster (No. 30 CPL) are in San Jose, Martin is not.

Does this mean that Martin, who has yet to make his pro debut, will jump straight to High-A? Or are the Giants waiting to slow play him in the Complex League? Stay tuned.

The moment you have all been waiting for; introducing the San Jose Giants 2024 roster.⚾️✨ (link in bio to read more on the team) pic.twitter.com/qQBvnjaTNO — San Jose Giants (@SJGiants) April 1, 2024

AAA Sacramento (2-1)

Saturday: Sacramento River Cats beat the Salt Lake Bees (Angels) 3-2

Sunday G1: River Cats beat the Bees 1-0 (7 innings)

Sunday G2: River Cats lost to the Bees 3-2 (9 innings)

Saturday box score

Sunday G1 box score

Sunday G2 box score

The Pacific Coast League might be known for making Coors Field look like a pitcher’s park, but this weekend it was all about pitching for San Francisco’s talent-stacked AAA affiliate. Perhaps trying to emulate the varsity squad’s opening triumvirate of Logan Webb, Kyle Harrison, and Jordan Hicks, the River Cats quickly reminded everyone that the organization’s exciting pitching depth extends far beyond Oracle Park (or Petco Park, as the case may be).

Getting the nod for the season opener on Saturday was RHP Carson Seymour (No. 22 CPL), who made his AAA debut. Now that J.D. Davis has been released, Seymour stands as the most notable player remaining in the system from the Darin Ruf trade.

The recently-turned 25 year old, taken in the 6th round of the 2021 Draft, looked pretty comfortable in AAA, which isn’t surprising for someone who had a 3.99 ERA and 3.45 FIP in 112.2 AA innings a year ago. Seymour mowed down 4 batters in 3.2 scoreless innings, giving up 5 hits and 1 walk. Dominant? No. But putting up a zero in the runs column is a notable achievement for any PCL pitcher, let alone a starter. This was a very encouraging start to the season.

With respect to Seymour, what was really encouraging came on Sunday. Opening up the doubleheader was Seymour’s namesake, LHP Carson Whisenhunt (No. 4 CPL). The brilliant lefty, who seems primed to make the Majors this year, was slightly held back during Spring Training due to injures, so he didn’t appear in any Cactus League games, despite being a non-roster invitee.

Nothing seemed to hold him back on Sunday, though, other than an understandable pitch count. Whiz retired 9 of the 10 batters he faced, and struck out 6 of them in 3 dominant, scoreless innings. Like Seymour, this was Whisenhunt’s AAA debut, as an elbow injury in July cost him an inevitable promotion to Sacramento.

Carson Whisenhunt starts the year off nasty.



The @SFGiants' No. 3 prospect (MLB No. 80) retires 9 of the first 10 Triple-A batters he sees for the @RiverCats.



3 IP

1 H

0 R

6 K

0 BB pic.twitter.com/rpi44KWkNz — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) March 31, 2024

Rounding things out was the Game 2 starter, RHP Mason Black (No. 10 CPL). Black impressed in Spring Training, and seemed poised to be a temporary part of the starting rotation, though those plans were put on hold by Keaton Winn’s readiness and Blake Snell being signed.

But if there’s any question as to whether he’s ready whenever he’s called into action, well ... there shouldn’t be. He reminded everyone of that on Sunday, pitching 5 scoreless innings with 5 strikeouts, ceding just 4 hits and no walks. The dude is likely going to be a key part of the Giants pitching depth for a very long time.

There were plenty of other good pitching performances too, from the arms out of the bullpen. RHP Tommy Romero, a Minor League signing in January, dished 3 scoreless innings with 6 strikeouts on Saturday, with RHP Nick Avila striking out 2 in a perfect inning of work (Avila also earned the win, which is what he does ... despite being a reliever, he sported a hilarious and glistening 14-0 record last year with Sacramento).

In the doubleheader opener, Spencer Bivens continued to impress, striking out 5 batters in 3 scoreless innings, while allowing 2 walks and 2 hits. He definitely could be a depth piece who makes it to the Majors this year.

Also throwing some scoreless frames was RHP R.J. Dabovich (No. 40 CPL), who tossed 1.1 scoreless, no-hit innings in the second game of the doubleheader, with two walks and one strikeout. The performance was nice, but mostly it was just great to see Dabovich on the mound ... he has one of the most talented relief arms in the system, but an injury limited the 2020 fourth-round pick to just 2.2 innings a year ago. Welcome back, Dabster! (No, that nickname will not stick. No, I do not think it should).

The offense was mostly quiet for Sacramento, though there were some notable moments despite scoring just 6 runs. The most exciting at-bat came from second baseman Brett Wisely, who capped off a 2-4 day in the opener by smashing a walk-off home run.

It's a @RiverCats walk-off ✨



Brett Wisely's roundtripper sends the people of Sacramento home happy with an Opening Night win: pic.twitter.com/Ny98H69DVc — Minor League Baseball (@MiLB) March 31, 2024

That’s one helluva way to start a season!

Two prospects on the 40-man roster had rough openers but then recovered. Shortstop Marco Luciano (No. 2 CPL) opened the year by hitting 0-3 with 1 walk and a strikeout hat trick. Not ideal for someone who many of us thought should have been on the Opening Day roster for the Giants.

But also not to worry. After sitting out the first game of the doubleheader, Luciano shined in the second game, hitting 2-3 with a walk. That’s more like it!

The walks have definitely been a trend for Luciano lately. After having a 9.6% walk rate with High-A Eugene in 2022, Luci rocked a 14.9% rate in AA last year, and a 12.8% walk in AAA. And then in Spring Training this year, he had 10 walks in just 55 plate appearances. That’s fun to see, though that patience is also surely a part of why he’s been striking out so much lately, too.

Giants manager Bob Melvin said that Luciano’s bat is ready to play at the Majors, but the Giants wanted him to work on his shortstop defense in Sacramento. That makes sense, but also ... gotta think there’s a certain point where his bat could force the issue regardless of defense.

Outfielder Heliot Ramos (No. 13 CPL) had a rough Spring Training, hitting just 2-17, getting optioned early, and getting passed over by a lot of other players. His season started on a similar note: in Saturday’s opener, Ramos, playing right field, hit 0-4 with 3 strikeouts.

But he bounced back in a big way on Sunday. He started in left field in the first game of the doubleheader, and hit 1-3 with 0 strikeouts (though he was picked off). He didn’t start the second game, but entered in the 8th inning in center field, pinch-hitting for Wisely. With the River Cats trailing 2-0 and the Manfred Man on second base (MiLB still has 7-inning doubleheaders), Ramos smashed a game-tying home run on the first pitch he saw.

That 107.9-mph exit velocity and 429-foot distance is why Ramos still has a lot of intrigue as a prospect. To me, at least. Not sure the Giants share that sentiment.

Otherwise, the team’s hitting prospects mostly struggled. Left fielder Ismael Munguia (No. 35 CPL), making his AAA debut after a sensational Spring Training, hit 1-7 with a walk and 2 strikeouts. Third baseman/first baseman/DH David Villar started all three games, but hit just 1-11 with 5 strikeouts. Third baseman/DH Casey Schmitt hit 0-8 with 2 strikeouts, and catcher Blake Sabol was a little bitter, hitting 2-8 with 3 strikeouts in his first series with the River Cats after being rostered all of 2023 due to the Rule 5 Draft.

The only non-home run extra-base hit came from DH/first baseman Trenton Brooks, who hit 3-4 with a double in the opener, but 0-4 in the second game of the doubleheader.

Home runs

AAA Heliot Ramos (1)

AAA Brett Wisely (1)

Monday schedule

AAA Sacramento: Off

AA Richmond: Season starts Friday

High-A Eugene: Season starts Friday

Low-A San Jose: Season starts Friday

Reminder that Minor League games can now be watched on MLB TV.