We’re only a few chapters away from completing the 2024 Willie McCovey Memorial Community Prospect List. The regular season has started for both Major and Minor League Baseball, and soon we’ll have our list of the top 44 prospects in the San Francisco Giants organization finalized.

Coming in at No. 41 is right-handed pitcher Eric Silva, who falls 28 spots after being ranked No. 13 a year ago.

Silva, who turned 21 over the offseason, had a disappointing 2023 campaign, which led to his tumbling down the rankings (he was No. 38 in the prior year’s CPL). He started the year by making his High-A Eugene debut, but was never able to get any traction. Primarily working as a starter, Silva struggled his way to a 5.92 ERA and a 4.76 FIP in 76 innings. Late in the year he was moved into a relief role, though it didn’t improve his performance tangibly.

While Silva’s numbers weren’t great in 2022 either, his pitches looked lively, and the peripherals were solid. That changed in 2023, as his stuff was less stuff-y, and his velocity not as high, and scouts started to sour on him. The result was a drop of nearly two strikeouts per nine innings, from 10.4 with Low-A San Jose in 2022, to 8.6 with Eugene in 2023.

But there’s good news on that front! Silva entered Spring Training looking much more like his 2022 self than 2023 self.

In other news, Eric Silva looked pretty danged good yesterday at Papago Park, sitting 95-97 with great movement on the slider pic.twitter.com/RZ9eL2XkxL — Roger Munter (@rog61) March 19, 2024

If Silva does rebound to being one of the top pitching prospects in the system, it will go a long way towards solidifying a funny 2021 pitching class for the team. They used their first and second-round picks on Will Bednar and Matt Mikulski, respectively, and both players have struggled massively with injuries and performance. But their third-round pick was Mason Black, one of the top pitchers in the system, and Silva was their fourth-round selection. And their 12th-round pick that year? None other than Landen Roupp, who has been one of the bright spots of this young Giants season.

The list so far

