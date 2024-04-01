Monday BP: Beat LA

Happy Monday, San Francisco Giants fans. I don’t have much to say to you today, other than an important announcement.

Your attention please.

Ahem.

BEAT LA!!!

That’s about it.

It’s time for the first series of the season between the rivals. The new-look Giants, who added Matt Chapman, Blake Snell, Jorge Soler, Jung Hoo Lee, Jordan Hicks, Tom Murphy, and Robbie Ray, and will rely heavily on some young pitchers. And the revamped ?Los Angeles Dodgers, who added the Giants two biggest offseason targets, Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto, along with Tyler Glasnow and Teoscar Hernández.

The Giants have started the year by bookending fabulous wins with awful losses, and are 2-2. The Dodgers have not looked like a team that will win 150 games, as the national media pegged them for, but are still 4-2.

It’s three games in LA, all at 7:10 p.m. PT. The Giants will send Keaton Winn, Logan Webb, and Kyle Harrison to the mound.

Enjoy the games, Giants fans. And BEAT LA.