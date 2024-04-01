Giants ban children from attending games at Oracle Park

In yet another move that feels designed to tick off long time fans while boosting the returns for short term investors, the San Francisco Giants announced this morning that effective this season, fans ages 17 and under will no longer be permitted to attend games at Oracle Park. Yes, the move is surprising, because Baseball is a kids’ game and the sport has always been a draw for families, but some stark market realities have influenced the decision.

On the condition of anonymity, I exchanged some texts with an unnamed exec in the Giants front office, who had this to say about the move:

The biggest complaint we receive every year is that families are struggling to afford attending games, between our FMV [fair market value] tix, concessions, and parking. We’ve seen that impact walkup business and in park spending before, during, and after games. So we are shifting focus to a sector of the market that has less difficulties.

This is one of the clearest signs that the Giants have jumped into this decision with both eyes opened and fully informed. Unlike some of their other actions this offseason, it’s an explanation, and we don’t have to question the wisdom in it. The team is a moneymaking business and they are simply adjusting to the fact that 17 and unders don’t make them as much money. I asked if there was any concern about losing future generations of fans by preventing them from attending games in person.

We’re confident that our team will be exciting to watch on TV or online and when interested fans become of age they’ll think of the Giants as one of the first things to see with their newfound freedom. Our business still caters to a young crowd. Many high school seniors and colleges in the region.

Then I asked whether or not some sort of polling that came in that pushed this decision from possibility to reality.

How many 12, 13, and 14 year olds are going to understand the nuance of the modern game or appreciate Oracle Park’s views? Beyond that, with Mission Rock, we want to give attendees the feeling that they could live here and experience team whenever they want. Market research shows that 17 and younger don’t think about their next housing situation, nor have disposable income they’d earmark for ISEA [in stadium economic activity].

Finally, I asked about the designated kids areas around the stadium, post-game baserunning, and things like pre-game autographs.

With this demo shift we plan to cater to YAs [young affluents], singles, DINO [dual income, no kids], empty nesters. With so much social isolation we think our new human engagement options like the Grindr Gate and Tinder Park sponsored by Coca-Cola will really drive activity. None of our Junior Giants and off-field youth programs will be affected by this new policy and we are confident the on field product will create future fans at the same rate as the previous attendance conditions.

So, there you have it. Children are banned from attending Major League Baseball games in San Francisco, except this time you know why the Giants are doing it.

In the buildup to Oracle Park (originally known as Pacific Bell Park), the Giants were able to leverage our interest in their asset to create momentum to secure land at China Basin and build a privately financed stadium. That wouldn’t have worked without a key decision prior where they invested in Barry Bonds. Bonds paid dividends after the stadium opened by his home run chase and the Giants were a fun and competitive team. Then they actually won it all — thrice! This enabled the team to enact its long-term vision of redeveloping a chunk of the city itself, and now that plan is finally maturing and the money machine is ready to go.

Over the weekend, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reported that the team had demolished some sentimental tiles purchased by fans as part of the spiritual drive to get the stadium built and the tiles were to be replaced with a digital kiosk. Although that decision has already, seemingly, been reversed.

The Giants will not move forward with their kiosk plans, said Shana Daum, the team’s senior vice president of communications and community relations.

[No, Shana Daum is not the anonymous exec I exchanged texts with for this obvious April Fool’s Day post.]

There is no clearer sign that the owners of the San Francisco Giants used our love for their investment to buy a chunk of the city itself than in converting McCovey Park Barry Bonds Little League field into China Basin Park. No clearer sign that Giants-related matters are of a lower priority in the portfolio than the fact that the McCovey statue and surrounding tiles are being managed by the Mission Rock development (in both of Shea’s posts regarding the matter, he writes, “Fans wanting to reach out to the Giants [emphasis mine] can email them at info@missionrock.com”).

All of this was a specific choice, with either the concerns of the fans being considered, discarded, or ignored. They had years to sort this out, and simply didn’t. From June 2022:

Mission Rock Partners has officially launched construction for the China Basin Park with a groundbreaking ceremony on San Francisco’s Mission Bay waterfront. The park is one of Mission Rock’s most highly anticipated public assets, five acres of waterfront open space shaped by community input and designed by SCAPE Landscape Architecture. Mission Rock Partners is a joint venture with the Giants, the Port of San Francisco, and Tishman Speyer.

Now, the Giants have the right to do whatever they want, and a purchase made by you has no guarantee of anything ever and you assume all risk. Did the Giants do anything wrong? No, they never do. Could they have done this differently since they had total control of the project? Absolutely. So, why didn’t they?

It wasn’t a factor. They didn’t care to try beyond what they did. Moreover, they organization seems ready to turn the page on the generations that netted them Oracle Park and the subsequent fan devotion. A lot of the people John Shea mentioned in his article were of retirement age. There’s obviously an age cohort the team seems confident they can ditch.

The ones they want to cater to are the ones who can afford to be around the park at their prices and I confess that I don’t know what that market is at this point. There’s enough financial data to show that “Millenials” and younger have and will have less disposable income/wealth than generations ahead of them and the idea of people buying housing in San Francisco seems like a dream to many, but that just seems like more evidence that the Giants should become even less interested in what people think about them. They’re trying to attract tenants, not fans.

The San Francisco Giants have extracted as much value as they could from Baseball fans and now it’s time for them to turn their attention towards the only people with money: tech nihilists and financiers.

Nah, just kidding. The Giants still love their fans. April Fool’s!