Giants-Dodgers Series Preview

I forgot to writeup a series preview for Opening Day. I don’t know why. I didn’t forget about the significance of the San Francisco Giants debuting a remade lineup with Jung Hoo Lee, Jorge Soler, and Matt Chapman nor did I forget about Bob Melvin returning to San Diego. I simply forgot (sorry, Brady!).

I did not, however, forget about the Dodgers. Not even once. For an entire offseason. That’s all because of Shohei Ohtani.

I puttered around my apartment talking about Shohei Ohtani for six months straight. To anyone who would listen. Neighbors. Grocery store clerks. The cat. The walls. I was just beginning to throttle back and give my full attention to Nick Ahmed’s rise when the Shohei Ohtani gambling imbroglio popped up. So.

It seems cringe to evoke gambling in the headline if only because this three-game series at Dodger Stadium will be about so much more than one of the greatest baseball players in history being conned by his interpreter (the most likely scenario, given what we know). The Dodgers have so many other great players that it doesn’t all come down to him.

Mookie Betts is a shortstop now. You probably already knew that. And when the move was announced, I’m sure you — like me — assumed that he would be great at it because he’s great at everything. Sure enough, he is. He’s also hitting .500/.621/1.136 (1.757 OPS) — 4 HR 10 RBI 7:2 BB:K, 11-for-22.

Freddie Freeman? 6-for-21 with a homer and 5:6 BB:K. Teoscar Hernandez? 6-for-24 with 3 home runs — but! 10:2 K:BB. Max Muncy? Good as ever: 8-for-23 with a homer and 5 RBI. Will Smith, just signed to a 10-year extension, is 10-for-22 with a pair of doubles. There are no easy outs in the lineup.

Ohtani’s line of .269/.310/.346 (.656), then, pales by comparison, and if you’ve been a Giants fan long enough, then you’re probably programmed to expect that he’ll start to really get hot against the Giants because of course he would. I’ll hold out hope that a small sample size of 42 PA will be sufficient evidence that the Giants have a solid book against him, because his .167/.286/.194 line is about all the hope the matchup warrants. It doesn’t have to all come down to him, it’ll only feel that way.

The Giants kicked off the season by splitting four games against a team they should at the very least be as good as and now they’ll matchup against one of the teams in the NL that is clearly better. That said, they have similar approaches to the game, and that strategizing might close some of the talent gap.

But I’m dazzled by what we’ll get to see. Jung Hoo Lee facing off against the Dodgers for the first time. Matt Chapman taking James Paxton deep in between snagging Mookie Betts liners. Jorge Soler had a two homer game in Dodger Stadium last August:

Kyle Harrison’s last two starts of 2023 were against the Dodgers: 1.74 ERA in 10.1 IP.

It’s not a matter of comparing the two teams and grading the difference so much as seeing just how good the Giants can be. This is a great early season test of the whole operation.

This series will no doubt come down to matchups which the Giants’ analytics people have gamed out down to the pitch, but pitching substitutions are a manager’s call and we’re all hopeful about the Bob Melvin hire because of the perception that he won’t be in lockstep with the front office’s design — which has worked well enough to build a 78-81 win floor — can Melvin & co. add to it with some of their own savvy decision-making?

The Padres roster was just different enough that it made sense that Bob Melvin didn’t have some sort of innate knowledge of how things were going to go, but in the prior case of Gabe Kapler & Farhan Zaidi vs. Dave Roberts & Andrew Friedman, this quartet had worked together in some capacity before. Kapler knew which mind games to play and never shied away from pulling levers to gain an advantage. Then again, the Giants were 24-37 during his tenure (that 4-15 mark in 2022 really stings). Theoretically, Melvin has a better lineup than Kapler had outside of 2021, but does the new coaching staff have the same ability to manage a pitching staff? And will it matter, given the Dodgers’ lineup?

Series details

Who: San Francisco Giants vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

Where: Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, California

When: Monday (7:10pm PT), Tuesday (7:10pm PT), Wednesday (7:10pm PT)

National broadcasts: MLB Network (Monday & Wednesday), TBS (Tuesday)

Projected starters

Monday: Keaton Winn vs. James Paxton

Tuesday: TBA vs. Tyler Glasnow

Wednesday: TBA vs. Bobby Miller

Where they stand

Dodgers, 4-2 (2nd in NL West), 39 RS 31 RA

Giants, 2-2 (4th in NL West), 25 RS 28 RA

Dodgers to watch (besides Ohtani, Betts, Freeman, Smith, and Muncy)

James Paxton: The lefty flamethrower has pitched just 117.2 major league innings since 2020 and missed all of 2022 rehabbing from Tommy John surgery. Does this mean he’s fully rehabbed and ready to go here in 2024?

Tyler Glasnow: Thanks to both the Dodgers and Padres starting the year in South Korea, Glasnow already has two starts under his belt and they’ve both been solid: 5 IP with 2 runs allowed in the opener and 1 run in 6 innings a few days ago against the Cardinals. For all the talk of Glasnow being limited (he’s reached just 120 innings once — last season!), he’ll likely be effective when he does pitch and until Yoshinobu Yamamoto puts it together and Walker Buehler returns, he’s likely to be the Dodgers’ best starter, so, seeing how the Giants’ best lineup stacks up against him will be interesting to see.

Joe Kelly: The meme stock of MLB pitchers has played rope-a-dope with me before, and every time I think he’s toast he manages to escape the toaster oven. The Cardinals ripped him for 5 runs (4 earned) just the other night and I’d like to see the Giants do the same... but you never know with this escape artist. This clown. This absolute menace.

Giants to watch (besides Jung Hoo Lee, Jorge Soler, and Matt Chapman)

Keaton Winn: As he transitions into more of a starter at the Major League level, I want to see if he goes to his slider more. It’s not quite in the 2500 rpm range the Giants like to see out of their slider-featuring pitchers, but it’s still pretty high spin according to last year’s Statcast (2,304 rpm on 21 sliders thrown). Paired with a 95+ sinker and his dominant splitter (34.4% Whiff), Winn has all the makings of a 4-5 inning guy who can lock down a lineup. This will be one of the top 2 or 3 lineups he’ll face this year in baseball, so good test. Tough that it’s in his first start of the season, but it’s the big leagues.

Blake Snell: There’s a nonzero chance the Giants activate him ahead of Wednesday night’s game. Snell’s arrival will merit more than just a blurb in a series preview, of course, so far now I’ll just mention that if the Giants bring in last year’s NL Cy Young to face the on-paper best team in the division, they’ll be bringing in a guy who held a version of the squad to a 2.74 ERA in 4 starts (23 IP) last season. The 96 mph fastball, changeup, curveball combo has the potential to make Ohtani and Muncy alike look awfully silly.

Camilo Doval: Bob Melvin expressed some concern for Doval’s indifference towards the pitch clock, which may or may not have contributed to the ace closer — the key to the Giants’ bullpen being any good — getting blown up the other night in San Diego (albeit in a non save situation). Here, I will express a little concern that this might not have been an attitude or condition on Bob Melvin’s radar previously. Surely, he had witnessed this himself while managing the Padres or else during Spring Training this year? Or had been told by any of the leftovers from previous Giants staff/players?

Anyway, the Dodgers holding a dunk contest on Doval’s broad shoulders is a very strong possibility, not just because their lineup is intimidating but because Doval has had burps like this before in his young career. I’d hope that wouldn’t happen here. I’d hope he’d end a game by striking out Shohei Ohtani on a 102 mph cutter.

Prediction time