Weekend BP: Baseball?

Spring Training is supposed to be a time where hectic, chaotic, and downright fun baseball is played with extreme frequency. But for the San Francisco Giants, that simply hasn’t been the case lately.

The Giants game against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday was rained out and canceled in the third inning, giving us just enough time to marvel at the brilliance of Kyle Harrison, but nothing else. And a day later, on Friday, the team’s scheduled game against the San Diego Padres never even got started.

Back-to-back rainouts in March! What gives, Arizona?

The Giants will try again today, at 12:05 p.m. PT against the Oakland A’s. And hey, the game is actually broadcast this time! Broadcast by the Giants, no less! Here’s hoping the weather behaves and we can all enjoy some good old fashioned baseball.

(Except me. I’m going to a 12:00 p.m. showing of The Little Rascals in the theaters. But hey, there’s baseball in that movie!)

I’m assuming Mason Black, who was scheduled to start on Friday, starts the Saturday game, but perhaps the Giants will move right along with their rotation.

And that’s as close as we’ve got to news. It’s been a quiet few days on the Giants front. Except for the exciting news that Alex Cobb is progressing ahead of schedule!

Alex Cobb continues to be way ahead of schedule in his return from hip surgery. He threw a 25-pitch side session yesterday without restrictions, Giants said. ⁰He’ll throw live BP on Monday. Keaton Winn (elbow) also has live BP skedded for tomorrow. — Andrew Baggarly (@extrabaggs) March 8, 2024

It’s nice to see some positive pitcher injury news. What a nice change of pace.

How many days until Opening Day?

Would you believe me if I said just 19?