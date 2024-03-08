Note: Today is nomination day! Head to the comment section to vote for the next crop of prospects for the CPL.

We’re quickly nearing the end of the 2024 Willie McCovey Memorial Community Prospect List, our annual project of collectively ranking the top 44 prospects in the San Francisco Giants organization. But we’ve still got a few names to add, and some exciting players to argue over.

Up next on the list is right-handed pitcher Randy Rodríguez, who has been voted as the No. 33 prospect in the system. It’s a drop of one spot for Rodríguez over his placement at No. 22 last year.

2023 was an up-and-down season for the flame-throwing reliever. He pitched very well with AA Richmond, amassing a 2.97 ERA and a 3.14 FIP in 30.1 innings, with 11.9 strikeouts per nine innings (albeit with 5.3 walks per nine). That earned him a spot in the AAA Sacramento bullpen for the second year in a row ... and for the second year in a row, he ran into some issues there.

Rodríguez couldn’t keep the walks at bay in the Pacific Coast League, issuing 37 free passes in 37.2 innings (with 41 strikeouts). That led to a 5.73 ERA and a 5.75 FIP for the River Cats.

Now he’s in a slightly odd situation. Rodríguez, who turned 24 in September, was placed on the 40-man roster as a Rule 5 protection before the 2022 season. That means that this is his final year of having an option, even though he hasn’t yet made his MLB debut. And while the walks paint the picture of someone who still has work to do to make the Majors, there’s no denying that Rodríguez’s fastball is one of the best pitches in the organization. The ceiling is sky-high, even if the floor is still fairly low.

But this is a critical year for Rodríguez, who needs to prove that he can be a key member of an MLB bullpen. It will be fun to see if he can do that.

Now onward we march! And a reminder that it's nomination day!

The list so far

On to No. 34!

No. 34 prospect nominees

Josh Bostick — 22.4-year old RHP — 3.86 ERA/3.23 FIP in ACL (4.2 IP)

R.J. Dabovich — 25.1-year old RHP — 20.25 ERA/8.45 FIP in AAA (2.2 IP)

Liam Simon — 23.4-year old RHP — 3.86 ERA/2.96 FIP in Low-A (21 IP)

Cole Waites — 25.8-year old RHP — 15.43 ERA/4.11 FIP in MLB (2.1 IP); 6.16 ERA/5.78 FIP in AAA (30.2 IP)